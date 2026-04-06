Can I Visit The UK While My Partner Visa Is Being Processed?

Many of our spouse visa, civil partner visa, unmarried partner visa, fiance visa and proposed civil partner visa clients have asked us whether it is possible for them to visit the UK (for example, to spend time with their fiancé(e) or spouse) while their partner visa is being processed.

Richmond Chambers is a multi-award winning partnership of specialist immigration barristers. Our barristers provide expert legal advice and representation, directly to individuals and businesses, in relation to all aspects of UK immigration law. We combine the expertise and quality of the Bar, with the service of a trusted law firm.

Article Insights

Rosanna Atkinson’s articles from Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries

1. Visiting the UK During a Pending Spouse or Partner Visa Application

Many of our spouse visa, civil partner visa, unmarried partner visa, fiance visa and proposed civil partner visa clients have asked us whether it is possible for them to visit the UK (for example, to spend time with their fiancé(e) or spouse) while their partner visa is being processed. This may be possible in some circumstances provided they comply with the terms of their visit visa and return to their country of nationality to collect their partner visa. This article answers that question.

2. Legal Position on Visiting the UK During Partner Visa Processing

Waiting times for UK family visa applications can be lengthy, and many applicants understandably wish to visit the UK to spend time with their fiancé(e), spouse or partner while their settlement application is being decided. Travel to the UK as a visitor with a pending partner application may be possible, but it carries real risk and depends on your nationality. This article explains the legal position as of February 2026.

3. Current Processing Times for Appendix FM Partner Visas

Applications made from outside the UK under Appendix FM, covering spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, fiancé(e) and proposed civil partner visas, are currently subject to a published Home Office service standard of up to 12 weeks. Following a reduction in the backlog that built up in previous years, the Home Office has confirmed that standard family visa applications are now generally being decided within that 12-week timeframe.

If the Priority Service is available for your partner application, a decision is typically provided within 30 working days. The Priority Service will attract an additional fee of £500. The processing time begins from the day you have attended your biometric appointment and after uploading all your documents. To read more regarding processing times, please see our article ‘UK Visa Processing & Decision Waiting Times 2026’.

Because the standard wait of up to three months can still feel significant, some applicants wish to travel to the UK in the interim. Whether this is legally permissible depends on whether you are a visa national or a non-visa national.

4. Visa Nationals and Non-Visa Nationals: Different Rules on Visiting the UK

The distinction between visa nationals and non-visa nationals is fundamental. Visa nationals are citizens of countries listed in section VN 1.1 of Immigration Rules Appendix Visitor: Visa national list, and they must obtain entry clearance before travelling to the UK as a visitor. Non-visa nationals, by contrast, are not required to obtain entry clearance in advance; they make an application for leave to enter at the UK border, even if they pass through the eGates without being questioned by a Border Force officer.

The short answer to the question of whether you can travel to the UK as a visitor while your application for entry clearance as a partner is being processed is as follows:

Visa nationals cannot travel to the UK as visitors while their out-of-country applications are being decided;

Non-visa nationals may travel to the UK as visitors while their out-of-country applications are decided; however, doing so involves some risk.

5. The One Application Rule Under Paragraph 34BB of the Immigration Rules

It is sometimes suggested that the Immigration Rules prevent a person from having two entry clearance applications pending at the same time. Reference is often made to paragraph 34BB of the Immigration Rules, which concerns further applications where an earlier application has not yet been decided. This is set out in paragraph 34BB of the Immigration Rules:

34BB Except where one or more applications have been made under Appendix EU (see paragraph EU10 of Appendix EU): (1) Where an applicant has an outstanding application for entry clearance or permission to stay which has not been decided (“the previous application”), any further application for entry clearance or permission to stay will be treated as an application to vary the previous application and only the most recent application will be considered.

Under this provision, making an entry clearance application as a visitor amounts, in effect, to withdrawing the partner visa application. Applying for a visit visa is regarded as a second application and will result in the partner visa application being varied to a visit visa application.

This is a bar to visa nationals travelling to the UK while their partner visa is pending. It is not a bar, however, for non-visa nationals. The reason for this is that non-visa nationals do not technically make an application for entry clearance – rather they make an application for leave to enter as explained below.

6. Why Non-Visa Nationals May Seek Entry While a Partner Visa Is Pending

Non-visa nationals do not ordinarily apply for entry clearance as visitors unless travelling for specific purposes such as marriage. Instead, they seek permission to enter on arrival in the UK, including via the eGates where eligible.

By contrast, visa nationals must obtain entry clearance before travelling. If a visa national arrives without the required entry clearance, they will normally be refused permission to enter under paragraph 24 of the Immigration Rules.

Non-visa nationals are exempt from the requirement to obtain entry clearance as visitors. When they arrive at the UK border, they are seeking permission to enter at that point, even if they pass through the eGates and are not questioned by a Border Force officer.

Paragraph 34BB of the Immigration Rules refers to further applications for entry clearance or permission to stay. It does not refer to applications for permission to enter made at the border. As a result, a non-visa national who has a pending partner visa application overseas is not prevented by paragraph 34BB from seeking entry to the UK as a visitor.

This means that, as a matter of law, a non-visa national may travel to the UK while their partner visa application remains undecided. However, entry is not automatic, and there are important practical and legal risks to consider.

7. Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Requirements for Non-Visa Nationals

From 25 February 2026, the UK will be fully enforcing its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement. All non-visa nationals who do not already hold a valid UK visa or another form of UK immigration permission are now required to hold an approved ETA before travelling to the UK. Airlines, ferry operators and Eurostar will deny boarding to passengers who cannot show a valid ETA or other permission to travel.

An ETA is not a visa. It is a digital pre-travel authorisation, costing £16 (please note this is intended to increase to £20 in the near future), valid for up to two years or until the passport to which it is linked. The application for the ETA is made online or via the UK ETA app. A decision is usually received quickly, often within minutes or a few hours, though it can take up to 3 working days. There is no right of appeal against a refused ETA; if refused, the applicant will generally need to apply for a visit visa instead.

Critically, a pending out-of-country partner visa application does not constitute “UK immigration permission” for ETA purposes. A non-visa national with a pending partner visa application will therefore still need to hold a valid ETA before travelling to the UK. If the ETA has already been obtained for a previous visit and remains valid, the same ETA can be used again; there is no need to apply afresh for each trip.

Holding an ETA does not guarantee entry to the UK. Border Force officers may still question the applicant on arrival, and the existence of a pending partner visa application may be visible on their systems.

8. The Genuine Visitor Requirement and the Risk of Contradictory Intention

Even where travel is technically lawful, a non-visa national must satisfy Border Force that they meet the “genuine visitor” test in paragraph V 4.2 of Appendix V: Visitor. This requires the applicant to demonstrate that they will leave the UK at the end of their visit and will not live in the UK for extended periods through frequent or successive visits or make the UK their main home.

The existence of a pending partner visa application arguably presents a contradictory intention. A Border Force officer who can see a pending settlement application on their system may question whether the applicant genuinely intends to leave if the partner visa is refused.

However, the intentions are not necessarily irreconcilable. If you intend to visit the UK on this occasion and to settle only on a future occasion, you arguably still meet the requirements of both applications. The Upper Tribunal held in Oppong (visitor – length of stay) Ghana [2011] UKUT 00431 that the essential issue is the intention held at the time of entry, and a future intention to make an application does not contradict this:

“An essential requirement of entry clearance as a visitor is an intention to leave the United Kingdom after the period of the visit. The proposed stay in the United Kingdom is not permanent but transient, even if an applicant is likely to want to make a fresh application very soon after the proposed visit has ended.”

It is therefore especially important to bring strong evidence of your intention to return, such as a booked return flight and evidence of employment or family ties in your home country.

A border officer may nonetheless take the view that the pending partner application is evidence that you do not intend to leave, particularly if the partner visa is unsuccessful and you have no demonstrable ties to your home country. There is therefore a real risk of being refused entry at the border, with the consequent loss of flight and trip costs. There is also a risk that your partner visa application is refused on the basis that you have demonstrated a contrary intention not to settle in the UK.

We regularly provide letters for clients in this position, setting out the legal basis for travel and confirming the obligation to return overseas to complete the partner visa process, which can provide helpful reassurance to a Border Force officer if questioned on arrival.

9. Practical Steps for Non-Visa Nationals Travelling While a Partner Visa Is Pending

If you are a non-visa national considering travelling to the UK while your partner visa is pending, the following practical steps will improve your position at the border:

Obtain or confirm your ETA

Before travelling, ensure you hold a valid ETA linked to the passport you will be travelling on. Do not assume that a previous ETA remains in place – check your ETA status using the Check My ETA service on GOV.UK.

Carry evidence of your intention to return

Bring documentation that demonstrates you will leave the UK at the end of your visit. This should include your return flight booking, evidence of employment or business commitments in your home country, and documentation of family ties or other responsibilities that require your return.

Be prepared to explain the pending application

Border Force officers have access to Home Office systems and may be aware of the pending partner visa application. You should be ready to explain clearly that you are visiting temporarily and that you understand the partner visa process requires you to return to your home country to collect the visa vignette once a decision is made.

The Keep My Passport service

If a visa application centre retains an applicant’s passport as a matter of standard process, you should select the “Keep My Passport” service when making your partner visa application. Be aware that this option is only available on the standard service and cannot be combined with the priority service. Dual nationals who can submit one passport and travel on a second are not affected by this issue.

Consider a letter from your immigration adviser

A letter setting out the legal basis for travel and confirming that you are required to return to your home country to complete the partner visa process can provide helpful reassurance to a Border Force officer. We regularly provide these letters for clients in this position.

Use the eGates where eligible

If you are eligible to use the automated eGates and do so successfully, you are unlikely to be questioned at all. Eligibility for eGates is based on your nationality and the type of biometric passport you hold.

10. Risk to a Pending Partner Visa Application Following Refusal of Entry

If a Border Force officer refuses you leave to enter, or if you are questioned and it is recorded that you are seeking to extend your visit beyond the short-term trip you describe, this could provide grounds for the Home Office to refuse your partner visa application on the basis that you have demonstrated a contrary intention, i.e., that you do not genuinely intend to leave the UK. This is a real risk that should be weighed carefully before travelling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.