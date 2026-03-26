Certain Dual British Citizens Can Travel To The UK Without A Valid British Passport

The UK government has reassessed which travel documents it will accept for entry following the full enforcement of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme from 25 February 2026.

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The UK government has reassessed which travel documents it will accept for entry following the full enforcement of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme from 25 February 2026. There are two key changes that benefit dual British citizens.

The Home Office has updated its dual citizenship guidance to confirm that dual British citizens with rights under EU Settlement Scheme can choose to travel to the UK on their valid non-British passport. Alternatively, if they're an EEA or Swiss national, they may use their valid national identity card.

Travellers must check their eVisa to make sure their EUSS status remains valid, and update their UKVI account if their passport or ID card has changed from the document previously recorded.

A separate temporary concession also authorises entry for holders of an expired British passport (issued in 1989 or later) and a valid passport of an ETA-eligible nationality, provided the personal details on both documents match. Allowing an individual to rely on the concession is at the carrier's discretion.

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