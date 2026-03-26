UK Government Opens Consultation On Digital ID Scheme

The government is currently consulting on proposals to introduce a national digital ID scheme, with responses being accepted until 5 May 2026. Although ministers have backtracked on initial plans to make digital IDs mandatory for right to work checks, the proposal may still have a significant impact on how people can prove their identity, as well as their eligibility to work and to access goods and services in the UK.

Background

On 26 September 2025 the Prime Minister announced plans for a new digital ID scheme with two stated aims: combating illegal working and making it easier for people to access government services. The announcement included a commitment to making digital ID mandatory for right to work checks by the end of the parliament (i.e. by July 2029 at the latest).

The proposal has proved to be controversial, with nearly three million people signing a parliamentary petition opposing the introduction of digital IDs.

Subsequently, the government announced in January 2026 that the digital ID will not be mandatory for British citizens, including for right to work checks.

Consultation document

The consultation document published on 10 March 2026 places far greater emphasis on how the digital ID system will improve access to public services than on tackling illegal working.

However, it is important to note that the Government is still committed to making digital right to work checks mandatory apart from in certain exceptional circumstances.

According to the consultation document, the digital ID will be free to access for those who want it but there will be no legal obligation for people to have it and access to public services will not be made dependent on having it.

The system will be based on three core principles:

it must be useful, i.e. easier to use than the current paper-based system; it must be inclusive, i.e. accessible for everyone; and it must be trusted, i.e. underpinned by robust data security.

Consultation process and scope

Process:

There is an eight-week consultation period, which is now open (see below for further details and how to respond).

Following the consultation, the government will establish a 'People's Panel for Digital ID' comprised of around 100 randomly selected members of the public who will produce a set of recommendations for government. This process will conclude on 21 June 2026, which will be the end of the formal consultation process.

Scope:

The consultation asks for the public's views on the design, scope and governance of the proposed system.

You will be able to choose which topics you are interested in answering questions on. Some more technical questions are aimed specifically at experts (either responding in their own capacity or on behalf of an organisation).

The consultation is divided into six parts:

Part 1 sets out the government's aims for the new digital ID system and seeks general views on the potential benefits and drawbacks.

Part 2 explains the government's proposed approach to building the digital ID system including how the digital ID will be issued and stored and how it can be used and checked. It asks about the technical and ethical considerations in relation to the proposed approach.

Part 3 concerns the usefulness of the digital ID, including the information it will contain and how it could be used to access public services more efficiently. It also explains the government's intention to use the digital ID to combat illegal working and asks what challenges businesses would face in carrying out fully digital right to work checks.

Part 4 concerns how the government proposes to make the digital ID inclusive and accessible to everyone. It asks about the barriers people may face in obtaining and using digital ID and how those barriers could be overcome.

Part 5 covers security, privacy and data protection issues and asks what safeguards and oversight mechanisms would ensure the public can trust the system.

Part 6 deals with the impact of the proposals on households, the public sector and the wider economy and asks for views on the potential benefits and costs of the digital ID system in these areas.

How to respond to the consultation

The consultation closes at 12:30 pm on 5 May 2026.

When responding, you will be asked to state whether you are doing so as an individual, an expert speaking in your own capacity or representing the view of an organisation.

There are three ways to respond:

Complete the survey online: Have your say on Digital ID

Send your response by email to: consultation@digitalid.cabinetoffice.gov.uk

Send your response by post to: c/o Digital ID Cabinet Office 70 Whitehall London SW1A 2AS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.