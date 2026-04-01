Meeting The Student Visa Financial Requirement

The Student Visa and Child Student Visa routes are for inpiduals who wish to come to the UK to study. In our recent article, UK Student Visa Conditions, Rules and Restrictions we discussed visa conditions, rules and restrictions for UK student visas. In this article, we look at the financial requirements which applicants for a Student Visa or Child Student Visa must meet.

1. Types of Student Visas

Student Visa

The Student Visa route is for applicants who are aged 16 or over and who wish to undertake:

a further or higher education course;

a pre-sessional English course;

a recognised foundation programme;

an elected post as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer.

The Home Office has published a list of licensed sponsors here.

Child Student Visa

2. Financial Requirements for a UK Student Visa

The Child Student Visa route is for children aged between 4 and 17 years old wishing to study at an independent school in the UK, which is listed on the Home Office's Register of licensed sponsors.

Student Visa Financial Requirement

Applicants applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as a Student who have been in the UK for less than 12 months, must show they have enough money to pay one academic year of the course if it is more than a year or the entire course if it is less than a year. They must also have funds to cover the living costs.

For students attending boarding schools, whether in London or outside, they must show that they have sufficient funds to pay the fees (course and board or lodging fees) for one academic year as stated on the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies ('CAS'). The amount of course fees and boarding fees will show on the CAS and whether any of these fees have been paid to date.

For students studying in London, the course fees required are stated on the CAS plus living costs of £1,529 for each month of the course (up to a maximum of 9 months). If the student is studying outside London, the amount required is the course fees stated on the CAS plus £1,171 for each month of the course (up to a maximum of 9 months).

Where the student sponsor has arranged accommodation and the applicant has made a deposit, an amount up to a maximum of £1,529 can be offset against the required funds.

3. Financial Requirements for Child Student Visa Applicants

Child Students who attend boarding schools (full, weekly, or flexi boarding at a residential independent school) must show that they have the funds to pay for school fees for one academic year. The school fees include the course fees and lodging fees.

For child students living with a parent or legal guardian (who holds a Parent of a Child Student Visa) or legal guardian, they will need to demonstrate that they have enough money to pay for the course fees and boarding fees for one academic year and £1,560 per month for each month of the course (for up to 9 months). An extra £625 per child per month of the course up to 9 months will be required for each additional child accompanying the parent.

Child students living with a private foster carer or close relative who is a British citizen or settled in the UK during term-time should have funds to cover the school fees for one academic year . The foster carer or close relative will also need to show that they have funds of at least £570 per month for each month of the course up to a maximum of 9 months.

If the child student is 16 or 17 years old and living independently, they must have enough funds to pay the course fees for one academic year and either have a) £1,334 for each month of the course up to a maximum of 9 months where studying in London; or b) £1,023 for each month of the course up to a maximum of 9 months where studying outside London.

4. Exemptions from the Student and Child Student Visa Financial Requirement

Students and Child Students who have been in the UK with valid leave for 12 months or longer will meet the financial requirement and do not have to show maintenance funds.

Applicants applying for permission as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer, will also meet the financial requirement and do not need to show funds.

Applicants holding British Nationals (Overseas) passports or a passport issued by Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR or Taiwan (must include the number of Taiwanese identification card) or they are from one of the countries where differentiation arrangements apply, they usually do not need to show funds. However, the Home Office may still ask to see the evidence that applicants have the funds required.

5. Acceptable Types of Maintenance Funds for Student and Child Student Visas

Applicants can rely on the following types of funds to meet the financial requirement:

Funds: the funds must be held at the required level for a period of 28 days, ending no more than 31 days before the application date;

Student loans from a government, government sponsored loan company or a regulated academic or educational loans scheme;

Official financial or government sponsorship.

6. Financial Requirements for Dependent Partners of Student Visa Holders

If the Student is studying in London, the dependent partner must show that they have £845 per month or £680 per month if studying outside London. If the dependent partner has been living in the UK with permission for over 12 months, the financial requirement has been met and there is no need to demonstrate that they hold sufficient funds. The funds are in addition to the funds required for the Student to meet the financial requirement and any funds required to be met by any dependent child who is applying at the same time or is already in the UK as a dependent child of the Student.

The funds must be held for a 28-day period unless the financial sponsorship is from a Government of international scholarship agency covering the living costs of the Student and dependant.

To understand the categories of students who are eligible to bring a dependant partner and/or dependant child to the UK, more information is on the Student Visa page of our website.

7. Financial Requirements for Parent of a Child Student Visa Applicants

For Parent of a Child Student Visa applications, if an applicant is submitting an application at the same time as the Child Student for either entry clearance, or permission to stay where both the applicant and the Child Student have been in the UK for less than 12 months on the date of application, the financial requirement is met if the Child Student meets the financial requirement applicable to their application.

If the parent is not applying at the same time as the Child Student and has been in the UK for less than 12 months, the parent must show enough funds of at least £1,560 for each month of intended stay in the UK up to a maximum of 9 months. For any additional child that is not the Child Student, funds of £625 per month of intended stay must be shown, up to a maximum of 9 months.

Where the parent is applying for permission to stay and has been in the UK for 12 months or more on the date of application, the financial requirement is met and does not need to show funds.

8. Financial Requirements for the Short-term Student Visa (English Language)?

The Short-term Student Visa (English Language) is for applicants aged 16 and over who want to study an English language course between 6 months and 11 months at an accredited institution in the UK. This route does not require a student sponsor.

Applicants in this category must show that they have sufficient funds to pay for the course fees or have paid the course fees and they can maintain and accommodate themselves without accessing public funds. They must also be able to demonstrate that they have enough funds to meet the costs of their return or onward journey from the UK.

9. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance in relation to applying for a Student or Child Student visa, contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via the enquiry form below.

10. Frequently Asked Questions

How much money do I need to show for a UK Student Visa?

If you have been in the UK for less than 12 months, you must demonstrate that you can pay your course fees and cover your living costs. You will need to show funds for one academic year of tuition (or the full course if it is shorter than one year), as stated on your Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). If you are not a boarding student, you must also show monthly living costs of £1,529 if studying in London or £1,171 if studying outside London, for up to nine months.

How are the financial requirements calculated for Child Student Visa applicants?

The amount a Child Student must show depends on where and with whom they will be living. Children attending boarding schools must show funds for a full academic year of school fees, including boarding costs. Where a child lives with a parent or legal guardian in the UK, additional monthly living costs must be demonstrated. Different financial levels apply where the child lives with a private foster carer, a close relative, or independently at the age of 16 or 17.

What is the 28-day requirement for maintenance funds?

Where an applicant relies on personal funds, the required amount must be held for a continuous period of 28 days. That 28-day period must end no more than 31 days before the date of the visa application. This requirement does not apply where financial sponsorship from a government or international scholarship agency covers living costs.

Do I need to show maintenance funds if I have already been in the UK for 12 months?

Students and Child Students who have held valid permission in the UK for 12 months or more at the date of application meet the financial requirement automatically and do not need to provide evidence of funds. The same principle applies in certain dependent and parent applications.

Who may not need to provide evidence of funds?

Some applicants are not normally required to submit financial documents. This includes inpiduals who have been in the UK with valid leave for at least 12 months, Student Union Sabbatical Officers, and certain nationals, including British Nationals (Overseas) and passport holders from Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR or Taiwan, as well as applicants from countries covered by differentiation arrangements. However, the Home Office retains the discretion to request financial evidence.

What types of financial evidence can be used to meet the requirement?

Applicants may rely on personal funds held for the required period, qualifying student loans, or official financial sponsorship. Any funds relied upon must meet the Immigration Rules requirements at the date of application.

How much money must a dependent partner of a Student show?

A dependent partner must demonstrate a set amount of monthly maintenance depending on whether the Student is studying in London or elsewhere in the UK. This requirement is separate from, and in addition to, the financial requirement that applies to the Student and any dependent children.

What are the financial requirements for a Parent of a Child Student Visa?

Where a parent applies at the same time as the Child Student and both have been in the UK for less than 12 months, the financial requirement is satisfied if the Child Student meets the applicable requirement. If the parent applies separately and has been in the UK for less than 12 months, they must show a specified level of monthly funds for the intended period of stay. Parents who have already been in the UK with valid leave for 12 months or more do not need to show funds.

Are there financial requirements for the Short-term Student Visa (English Language)?

Yes. Applicants must show that they can pay their course fees and support themselves in the UK without accessing public funds. They must also demonstrate that they can meet the cost of leaving the UK at the end of their course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.