What Are Your Immigration Options Following Graduation?

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If you’re a recent graduate, or you’re expecting to graduate soon on a student visa, it’s time to start assessing your options for when you’re finished.

We’ve put together this helpful guide to help you understand the several options available to international graduates who wish to stay in the UK following their graduation.

Can you study further after graduation with a UK visa?

It is open to students to undertake further study in the UK, but a new Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) will be required from a Student Sponsor. It is also likely that students will need to comply with an academic progression requirement.

Students must bear in mind that, for those studying at sub-PhD degree level, a student visa can only be held for a maximum period of 5 years. There are exceptions to this requirement for those studying certain subjects such as Architecture, Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Medicine and Science, Music at a college that is a member of Conservatoires UK, or Law.

The Student route itself does not lead to settlement, although lawful time spent in the UK as a student may be relied on for the purposes of a future long residence application based on 10 years’ continuous lawful residence.

Can you work in the UK after you graduate?

Yes, there are a number of visa routes available for those who wish to work in the UK after graduating:

Graduate Visa

The Graduate route is open to all international students who have successfully completed an eligible course of study at Bachelor’s degree level or above.

Students must have studied in the UK and will need to apply for permission to remain prior to their student visa (which includes permission to remain as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer) expiring. Graduates will receive permission to remain for 2 years, unless they have completed a PhD or other doctoral qualification, in which case permission to remain for 3 years will be granted.

The Graduate route is beneficial because students do not need sponsorship to secure a Graduate visa, and Graduates can undertake employment at any skill level with any employer in the UK.

Skilled Worker visa

Another option following graduation is the Skilled Worker visa. If a student is offered suitably skilled employment with a Sponsor that holds a Skilled Worker sponsor licence, a switch into the Skilled Worker category may be possible. This is beneficial because the Skilled Worker route leads to settlement after holding permission to remain as a Skilled Worker for a continuous and lawful period of 5 years.

To gain a skilled worker visa, the job must be eligible for sponsorship and meet salary requirements, though graduates switching into this visa type are usually eligible for the ‘new entrant’ salary discount.

Inpiduals who hold a degree from a UK university automatically meet the English language requirement, but will have to meet financial requirements.

Innovator Founder visa

The Innovator Founder visa is typically a less common route for those who have just graduated, but it is perfectly viable.

This visa type is for inpiduals with a business idea deemed ‘innovative, viable, and scalable’ by one of four endorsing bodies. It grants permission to remain in the UK for an initial period of 3 years, and you may be eligible to apply for settlement once three years on the visa are complete.

Global Promise and Talent

The Global Talent visa is an opportunity for recent graduates to remain in the UK based on their exceptional talent or promise in a field such as Science, Engineering, Humanities, Social Science, Medicine, Digital Technology, or Arts and Culture.

To attain this visa, you’ll either need to win an eligible award or receive endorsement from a recognised body.

Are there any alternative immigration options after graduating?

There are some other immigration options following your graduation, though they’re typically dependent on your current circumstances.

You may consider securing a visa as the family member of another inpidual who holds permission to remain in the UK. Or, you may be able to switch into the partner category of the immigration rules if in a relationship with a British citizen, a settled person, or an EEA national who holds pre-settled status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.