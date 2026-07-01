Sponsor Licence Key Personnel Explained: Who Should Manage Your Sponsor Licence?

Quick Summary

Sponsor licence holders must appoint specific individuals to manage immigration compliance.

The Home Office relies on these individuals to maintain accurate sponsorship records.

Every sponsor must nominate an Authorising Officer, a Key Contact and at least one Level 1 User.

Incorrect appointments can delay applications and create compliance risks.

Key personnel should understand both immigration duties and internal business operations.

Changes to key personnel must usually be reported through the Sponsor Management System (SMS).

Why Key Personnel Matter More Than Most Employers Realise

When the Home Office grants a Sponsor Licence, it is not simply approving a company.

It is placing trust in specific individuals within that organisation to operate the sponsorship system correctly.

In practice, many sponsor compliance issues do not arise because a business intentionally breaches immigration rules. They occur because responsibilities are unclear, reporting deadlines are missed, or key personnel leave the business without proper handovers.

For this reason, selecting the right people is one of the most important decisions a sponsor can make.

You may also find our guide to Sponsor Licence Compliance useful for understanding the wider responsibilities attached to sponsorship.

Who Are Sponsor Licence Key Personnel?

Sponsor Licence Key Personnel are the individuals authorised to manage and oversee your relationship with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

These individuals access and operate the Sponsor Management System (SMS), report changes, assign Certificates of Sponsorship, and help ensure the organisation remains compliant with sponsorship duties.

Think of them as the operational link between your business and the Home Office.

Without properly appointed key personnel, a sponsor licence cannot function effectively.

The Four Key Personnel Roles

Although every organisation is different, the Home Office recognises four primary SMS roles.

Authorising Officer (AO)

The Authorising Officer is the individual with overall responsibility for the organisation's sponsor licence and compliance with immigration requirements. As the person accountable for the sponsor's actions, they should hold a sufficiently senior position within the business and be able to influence internal processes where necessary.

Common appointments include:

Directors and business owners

Senior executives

Heads of HR

Senior HR personnel

Partners within partnerships or LLPs

The AO must be directly connected to the organisation, either as an employee or office holder. This role cannot normally be outsourced to an external adviser, consultant, or representative. An exception exists where a business enters formal insolvency proceedings, in which case the appointed insolvency practitioner may take on the role.

Given the level of responsibility attached to the position, the AO should have a clear understanding of the organisation's sponsorship obligations and be able to ensure that appropriate compliance procedures are maintained.

Key Contact

The Key Contact acts as the primary communication channel between the organisation and UKVI. This individual may receive correspondence relating to:

Sponsor licence applications

Compliance visits

Requests for information

Sponsor licence updates

Unlike the Authorising Officer and Level 1 User roles, the Key Contact does not have to be a paid member of staff based within the sponsoring organisation. You can only have one Key Contact, who must be either:

a paid member of staff or office holder within your organisation; or

a UK-based representative.

As the Key Contact is responsible for receiving communications from UKVI, it is advisable to appoint someone who is familiar with the organisation's sponsorship arrangements and able to respond promptly to requests or queries.

Level 1 User

The Level 1 User is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Sponsor Management System (SMS). This role typically involves:

Assigning Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS)

Reporting changes relating to sponsored workers

Updating sponsor licence information

Managing CoS allocations

Maintaining compliance records and responding to Home Office requests

In many organisations, the Level 1 User is the individual most actively involved in sponsorship management.

The Level 1 User can be the same person as the Authorising Officer or a different individual. When applying for a sponsor licence, the primary Level 1 User needs to be an employee, director or partner within the organisation and meet the Home Office's eligibility requirements. They also need to be a settled worker as defined in Home Office guidance, unless a specific exception applies.*

Once a licence has been granted, sponsors may appoint additional Level 1 Users where required. Depending on the circumstances, these may include other employees, outsourced HR personnel, or UK-based representatives. However, access to the Sponsor Management System should be restricted to those who genuinely require it, as the Authorising Officer remains accountable for the actions of all SMS users.

For business continuity, sponsors should also ensure they have sufficient Level 1 User coverage during periods of absence.

Level 2 User

Level 2 Users have more restricted access.

They can perform certain sponsorship activities but do not have the same administrative permissions as Level 1 Users.

Many larger organisations use Level 2 Users to distribute sponsorship responsibilities across HR or recruitment teams.

Can One Person Hold Multiple Roles?

Yes.

Many small businesses combine responsibilities.

For example:

Business Type Typical Structure Start-up Founder acts as AO, Key Contact and Level 1 User SME HR Manager acts as Key Contact and Level 1 User Large Organisation Multiple Level 1 and Level 2 Users with separate AO

While combining roles is permitted, businesses should consider continuity planning.

If only one person has SMS access and they leave unexpectedly, sponsorship activities can become difficult to manage.

Who Can Be Appointed?

The Home Office applies suitability requirements to all key personnel.

Generally, individuals should:

✔ Be trustworthy and reliable

✔ Understand sponsor responsibilities

✔ Be capable of carrying out the role

✔ Have no relevant history of immigration non-compliance

✔ Be appropriately connected to the organisation

In most cases, sponsors should appoint employees or office holders who have genuine involvement in the business.

Common Reasons Appointments Cause Problems

Many sponsor licence delays arise from avoidable mistakes.

Overseas-Based Personnel

Sponsors sometimes seek to appoint individuals who are primarily based overseas as key personnel. However, under the sponsor guidance, all key personnel must normally be based in the UK for the period during which they hold the role. This is because they are expected to carry out sponsorship duties and liaise with the Home Office as required. The only exception is under the UK Expansion Worker route, where certain key personnel may be based overseas, as permitted by the specific requirements of that route.

Lack of Internal Ownership

Some businesses rely heavily on external advisers without establishing internal responsibility.

Even when immigration lawyers support the process, the sponsor remains responsible for compliance.

No Succession Planning

One of the most common weaknesses identified during compliance reviews is over-reliance on a single SMS user.

If that individual resigns, takes long-term leave, or changes role, reporting obligations may be missed.