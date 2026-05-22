Visiting The UK As An EU Citizen: How Long Can You Stay?

EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens can visit the UK for up to six months without a visa, but strict rules govern what activities are permitted during their stay. Understanding the 'Genuine Visitor' requirement...

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Citizens of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland can all stay in the UK as visitors for up to six months per visit. However, there might be some confusion as to how this works, how quickly you can return, and what you’re allowed to do during your visit.

VisitBritain’s inbound tourism forecast estimates 45.5 million inbound visits in 2026, with international visitors spending £35.7 billion, representing 4% growth in visits and 7% growth in spending compared to 2025.

What you can do as a permitted visitor to the UK

EU citizens don’t need to apply for a visa if they intend to visit the UK for a stay not exceeding six months. However, this visa comes with restrictions outlining what you can and can’t do whilst in the UK.

Here’s a breakdown ofpermitted activities under the definition of the visa-free regime:

· Holidaying and sightseeing.

· Visiting friends and family.

· Attending meetings, conferences, interviews and negotiating contracts.

· Work-related training from a UK company if you’re employed abroad.

· Take short courses lasting up to 30 days, as long as it’s not the primary reason for visiting.

· Participating in performing arts and sporting events.

· Conducting research or teaching.

· Getting private medical treatment.

· Limited remote work for employers based outside of the UK. However, this can’t be your primary reason for visiting.

What you can’t do as a permitted visitor to the UK

Visiting the UK as a permitted visitor also comes with restrictions on what you can do whilst you’re here. The main restrictions you’ll have to abide by include:

· Taking up paid or unpaid employment.

· Starting or running a business.

· Marrying or registering a civil partnership.

· Accessing social welfare benefits.

· Taking up long-term residence through repeat visits.

· Long-term study of more than 30 days.

Your visa can be cancelled and you can be removed from the UK if you overstay or violate your visa terms. Consequences can include mandatory re-entry bans, being detained in an immigration removal centre, or even a criminal record underSection 24 of the Immigration Act 1971.

It’s also vital to remember that breaching your visa conditions can also make it much harder to come back to the UK in the future. Today, it’s estimated that 250,000 people overstayed their visas between 2016 and 2020.

Can you stay in the UK for more than six months?

Staying in the UK for over six months consecutively isn’t permitted except under special circumstances, including for EU/EEA/Swiss citizens. Exceptions include:

· Private medical treatment, allowing you to stay for up to 11 months.

· Academic visitors may apply to stay for up to 12 months.

· Graduates doing or retaking the PLAB test or doing a clinical attachment may stay for up to 18 months.

In short, most visitors will have to leave the UK after six months. Unlike in the EU, there’s no firm legal limit on how long you have to stay outside the UK before you can come back. It’s up to the immigration officer in question.

How long can EU citizens stay in the UK per year?

The only explicit limit is that no single visit can last longer than six months. On the other hand, there are no limits on how many visits you can have in any given year.

From a legal perspective, there’s no law against leaving at the end of six months and returning the following day. This practice is known as a “visa run”, but even though it isn’t against the law, immigration officers are entitled (and likely) to refuse your re-entry into the country if it is flagged on their electronic monitoring system.

Generally, immigration officers will look for whether there’s a clear pattern of frequent or successive visits that could flag you as taking up long-term residence in the UK.

Can you stay in the UK for more than six months, leave, and then return?

Legally, nothing is stopping you from staying in the UK for five months and 29 days, spending a night in France or Ireland, and then returning the next day. In theory, this would reset your visa, giving you another six months.

The six-month clock might reset, though, but the UK also has what’s known as a “Genuine Visitor” requirement. It’s exactly what it sounds like. If it’s judged that you could be using the visa-free regime to circumvent the legal immigration system, you can be detained and sent away immediately.

How to visit the UK as an EU citizen

EU citizens need nothing more than a valid passport and an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit the UK for up to six months.

ETAs have been required for all EU citizens since April 2025, as the system was gradually phased in. It’s a digital link to your passport, and you can get one either through gov.uk or the UK ETA app. All you have to do is take a photo, scan your passport and answer a few questions before paying the £16 fee. Most applications are processed in about three working days.

Note that Irish citizens don’t need an ETA because of the provisions of the Common Travel Area (CTA). Moreover, if you’ve got status within the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), you’re also exempt from this requirement.

But what if you’re looking to perform any activities prohibited on a standard visitor’s visa, or you want to take up long-term residency in the UK?

In that case, you’ll need to apply for one of the array of other visa types offered by the UK. These can be incredibly complex and often come with a long list of eligibility clauses and document requirements. In that case, it’s best to speak to a professional.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.