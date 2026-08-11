Understanding Skilled Worker Salary Requirements And Exemptions

UK employers sponsoring Skilled Worker visas must typically pay at least £41,700, but exceptions allow lower salaries in specific cases. Factors like job role, qualifications, and visa history determine eligibility for discounted thresholds under Appendix Skilled Worker.

This article outlines when employers can legally pay less, covering salary reductions based on job characteristics, migrant status, and sector-specific exemptions. Understanding these rules ensures compliance while managing sponsorship costs effectively.

What is the Minimum Salary payable?

The general principle is that employees being sponsored in the skilled worker route must be paid either at the general threshold or the going rate for the relevant job, whichever is higher.

The general threshold is the minimum salary that must be paid to an employee on a Skilled Worker visa. The starting point for the minimum salary is the higher of £41,700 per annum or the going rate. Employers can then consider if any of the salary ‘discounts’ are applicable in the circumstances. The criteria for the discounted rates are set out in Options A-K of the eligibility requirements found in Appendix Skilled Worker.

The going rates can be found in Tables 1-5 of Appendix Skilled Occupations and, again, discounts are available depending on meeting the eligibility requirements found in Appendix Skilled Worker.

In this article, we explore the circumstances in which lower salaries can be paid to employees sponsored in the skilled worker route.

When Can Employers pay less than £41,700?

1. Is the migrant already in the Skilled Worker route and was their current CoS assigned before 4th April 2024?

If so, the employer can pay:

£31,300 per annum or, if higher, the going rate found in Table 2. The going rate for salaries in Table 2 starts at a lower rate than Table 1.

£28,200 per annum or, if higher, 90% of the going rate where the role is in an eligible SOC code and requires a PhD. In this case, you must check the SOC code in Table 2 to confirm that the role is eligible for this reduction.

£25,000 per annum or, if higher, 80% of the going rate where the role is in an eligible STEM SOC code and requires a PhD or is an eligible health or education role.

£25,000 per annum or, if higher, 70% of the going rate where the New Entrant definition is met (see relevant eligibility requirements below).

Job Characteristics

Is the role a regulated profession and will it require the migrant to work towards a recognised qualification?

Is the role in a chartered profession and is the migrant working towards the relevant full chartered status?

Is the role post-doctoral in a relevant job (e.g., Chemical or biological scientist)?

Migrant Characteristics