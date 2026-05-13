When To Use GBM vs Skilled Worker: A Decision Matrix For HR

For HR managing international recruitment, choosing between the Global Business Mobility (GBM) and the Skilled Worker route is crucial. This comprehensive decision matrix examines the key differences...

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What Is the Difference Between GBM and Skilled Worker?

For HR teams managing international recruitment, choosing between the Global Business Mobility (GBM) route and the Skilled Worker route is less about immigration labels and more about business intent.

At a glance, both routes let employers bring overseas talent to the UK. In practice, they serve very different purposes.

The Skilled Worker visa is the route most employers use when they are hiring someone to join the UK business in a genuine long-term role. It is designed for stable recruitment, long-term workforce planning, and retention.

The GBM route, by contrast, is designed for temporary mobility. It is generally used when the employee remains part of an overseas business structure and is being transferred, seconded, or deployed to the UK for a specific business purpose.

That overseas link is important. In most cases, there must be a qualifying link between the UK business and an overseas business before the GBM route can be used. This means GBM is generally most relevant to multinational businesses, group companies, or businesses with an eligible overseas corporate connection. In some circumstances, joint ventures can also support the required qualifying link, but this needs to be assessed carefully.

A simple way to think about it:

Skilled Worker = long-term UK hire

GBM = temporary international transfer

That distinction matters more than many HR teams realise. Choosing the wrong route can create avoidable problems later — from sponsorship costs to settlement issues to unnecessary re-sponsorship.

Which Visa Is Better for Long-Term Recruitment?

If your goal is to hire and retain someone in the UK long term, Skilled Worker is usually the stronger option.

Why? Because it is built for long-term employment, not temporary mobility.

Skilled Worker is usually better for long-term hiring because:

it supports long-term workforce planning

it offers a direct route to settlement

it is easier to position as a genuine long-term relocation pathway

it reduces the need for later visa restructuring

For most employers, this is the key advantage: Skilled Worker can lead to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after 5 qualifying years.

That matters in practical terms. Employees are more likely to commit to the move, stay longer, and build a future with the business when there is a clear long-term pathway.

By contrast, GBM is usually best treated as a temporary solution. It can be useful for deployment, but it is rarely the best long-term retention tool.

The trade-off?

Skilled Worker is more robust, but it is also more demanding.

Applicants usually need to:

meet English language requirements

satisfy the relevant salary threshold

fill a genuine UK role that meets sponsorship rules

The English language requirement is now an even more important factor. In 2026, Skilled Worker applicants must meet the English language requirement at level B2. GBM, by contrast, does not have an English language requirement. This can make GBM more practical in some temporary international transfer scenarios, particularly where the employee is needed quickly and the role fits the GBM route.

That makes Skilled Worker more structured. But for long-term hiring, that structure is usually an advantage, not a burden.

When Is GBM the Better Option?

GBM is usually the better route when the move is temporary, tactical, and tied to international business operations.

This is where GBM works well:

transferring existing staff between group entities

supporting a short-term project in the UK

sending a senior employee to establish a UK presence

moving specialist staff without creating a long-term UK settlement expectation

deploying overseas staff where there is a qualifying link between the UK business and the overseas business

In other words, GBM is not the “better” visa in general. It is simply the better visa for a different job.

That is often where HR teams get stuck: both routes can work, but only one usually fits the commercial reality properly.

GBM is also not a general overseas recruitment route. It is normally only available where the UK sponsor has a qualifying link to an overseas business. This means it is usually most relevant for multinational businesses, group structures, overseas-linked businesses, or certain qualifying joint venture arrangements.

How Do Salary Thresholds Compare in 2026?

Salary is one of the biggest practical differences between the two routes — and one of the easiest ways to choose the wrong one.

Here is the simplified comparison:

Feature Skilled Worker GBM (Senior or Specialist Worker) General salary threshold £41,700 £52,500 Going rate requirement 100% 100% High earner threshold N/A £73,900

For most employers, the immediate takeaway is simple:

GBM is usually more expensive from a salary perspective.

That alone can make Skilled Worker the better route for cost-controlled long-term hiring.

However, the GBM high earner threshold is also important for eligibility. If a GBM Senior or Specialist Worker is paid below the high earner threshold of £73,900, they must usually have worked for the overseas business for at least 12 months before applying.

This means that, where the salary is below £73,900, GBM can usually only be used for existing overseas employees. It is not normally suitable for brand-new overseas hires who have not already worked for the linked overseas business for the required period.

By contrast, Skilled Worker does not require the applicant to have worked for an overseas group company for 12 months before applying. That can make Skilled Worker more flexible where the business is recruiting someone externally rather than transferring an existing employee.

But salary in 2026 is no longer just about hitting a headline annual figure.

UKVI has become much stricter about salary compliance. Sponsors now need to think carefully about:

pay consistency

salary deductions

unpaid leave

payroll timing

underpayment in individual pay periods

This is where employers are getting caught out.

A role that appears compliant on paper can still create sponsorship risk if payroll is handled incorrectly in practice. That is especially important for HR and finance teams managing international assignees across multiple payroll systems.

When Should HR Use the GBM Route?

GBM is usually the right route when the business need is temporary and operational, not permanent and strategic.

GBM is often the better fit when:

1. You need speed

If you need to move an existing employee quickly, GBM is often faster and more practical than building a long-term Skilled Worker case from day one.

This can be especially useful where the worker is applying from overseas. Sponsors can often rely on their existing GBM CoS allocation to assign a Certificate of Sponsorship to an overseas worker. By contrast, under Skilled Worker, an overseas applicant will usually need a Defined CoS, which must be applied for separately.

That Defined CoS process can sometimes lead to Home Office questions and delays. For time-sensitive assignments, this can make GBM more practical where the employee, business structure, and role all meet the GBM requirements.

2. The assignment is temporary

If the UK move is clearly project-based — 12 months, 18 months, perhaps 2 years — GBM often makes more sense.

3. The employee is staying within the global business structure

If they are not really being “hired into the UK” but are simply being deployed into it, GBM is often the cleaner legal fit.

This is particularly important because GBM normally depends on there being a qualifying link between the UK business and the overseas business. In most cases, this means GBM is most suitable for multinational businesses or businesses operating across connected overseas and UK entities.

4. You are moving an existing overseas employee

GBM is often most useful where the worker is already employed by the overseas business and is being transferred to the UK for a temporary purpose.

This matters because if the worker will be paid below the GBM high earner threshold of £73,900, they must usually have worked for the overseas business for at least 12 months before applying.

That requirement can rule out GBM for new external hires who have not already worked for the overseas business. In those cases, Skilled Worker may be the more appropriate route.

5. English language is a practical issue

GBM does not have an English language requirement.

This can be a practical advantage where the role is temporary, the worker is already known to the overseas business, and the business need is urgent.

By contrast, Skilled Worker applicants must meet the English language requirement, and in 2026 that requirement has increased to level B2. This can add time, cost, and complexity to a Skilled Worker application where the applicant has not already satisfied the English requirement.

6. You are testing the UK market

For UK expansion planning, GBM can be useful where a business needs a senior employee on the ground before building a full UK operation.

This can be particularly relevant where the UK business is part of a wider overseas business structure and the individual is being sent to the UK to support a temporary or strategic business objective.

Real-World Example: When GBM Makes More Sense

Imagine this.

Ahmed is a senior engineer in your Dubai office. He has worked for the company for three years. Your UK entity needs him in London for a 14-month infrastructure project.

This is exactly the kind of case where GBM often works well.

Why?

he is already employed by the overseas business

he has worked for the overseas business for more than 12 months

the UK and overseas businesses have a qualifying link

the move is temporary

the role is tied to a specific project

the company is not yet trying to relocate him permanently

there is no English language requirement under GBM

the sponsor may be able to use its GBM CoS allocation rather than applying separately for a Defined CoS

That is not really a long-term UK recruitment case. It is a temporary intra-group deployment.

In that scenario, GBM is often the cleaner and more commercially sensible route.

If Ahmed later becomes critical to the UK business long term, the company can then assess whether switching into Skilled Worker makes strategic sense.

That is often the most practical approach:

use GBM for deployment, then switch to Skilled Worker for retention.

FAQ: Common HR Questions

Can a GBM worker switch to a Skilled Worker visa?

Yes. In many cases, this is the most practical strategy.

Some employers use GBM for the initial transfer, then switch the employee into Skilled Worker later if the role becomes permanent.

This is often the cleanest way to balance speed now with long-term retention later.

Does GBM lead to settlement?

Usually, no.

GBM is generally a temporary route and does not directly lead to ILR. If settlement is the long-term goal, Skilled Worker is usually the better route.

Is Skilled Worker always better?

No — only if the role is genuinely long-term.

If the move is temporary, project-led, or operationally tied to overseas employment, GBM may be the better legal and commercial fit.

However, GBM is not available for every overseas hire. There usually needs to be a qualifying link between the UK business and an overseas business. In most cases, this means GBM is best suited to multinational businesses, group companies, or businesses with an eligible overseas corporate connection.

Can GBM be used for a brand-new overseas hire?

Not usually, if the worker will be paid below the high earner threshold.

For GBM Senior or Specialist Worker, if the worker is paid below £73,900, they must have worked for the overseas business for at least 12 months before applying. This means GBM below the high earner threshold is generally only available for existing overseas employees.

If the person is a new external hire and has not worked for the overseas business for the required period, Skilled Worker may be the more appropriate route.

Does GBM have an English language requirement?

No.

This is one of the practical advantages of GBM. Unlike Skilled Worker, GBM does not require the applicant to meet an English language requirement.

This can be helpful for temporary transfers where the business needs to move an existing overseas employee quickly.

By contrast, Skilled Worker applicants must meet the English language requirement, which in 2026 has increased to level B2.

Is GBM faster than Skilled Worker?

It can be, especially where the worker is applying from overseas.

For GBM, sponsors may be able to rely on their existing GBM CoS allocation to assign a Certificate of Sponsorship. For Skilled Worker, an overseas applicant will usually need a Defined CoS, which must be applied for separately.

That Defined CoS process can sometimes involve Home Office questions and delays. For urgent overseas assignments, this can make GBM quicker where the case properly fits the GBM route.

Can a joint venture support a GBM application?

Potentially, yes.

Although GBM is most commonly used by multinational businesses and connected group companies, joint ventures can sometimes support the required qualifying link. However, this depends on the facts and should be assessed carefully before relying on the route.

What is the biggest HR mistake in this decision?

Treating GBM as a cheaper or simpler Skilled Worker alternative.

It usually is not.

GBM is a different route for a different purpose. When used properly, it is useful. When used as a workaround for long-term hiring, it often creates more problems later.

HR teams should be especially careful not to overlook:

the qualifying overseas business link

the 12-month overseas employment requirement where the salary is below £73,900

the temporary nature of the route

the lack of a direct settlement pathway

the need to switch into Skilled Worker later if the role becomes permanent

Final Thoughts

For HR teams, this is rarely just a visa decision. It is a workforce planning decision.

That is the real question:

Are you moving someone to the UK temporarily?

Or are you hiring them into the UK long term?

If the move is temporary and tied to international operations, GBM is often the right tool.

If the goal is long-term retention, long-term compliance, and a clear settlement pathway, Skilled Worker is usually the stronger route.

GBM can offer real practical advantages. It has no English language requirement, may be quicker for overseas assignments where the sponsor can use an existing GBM CoS allocation, and is well suited to temporary transfers of existing overseas employees.

But it also comes with important limitations. There usually needs to be a qualifying link between the UK business and an overseas business. If the worker is paid below £73,900, they must usually have worked for the overseas business for at least 12 months. And the route does not usually lead directly to settlement.

The visa matters. But the business objective matters first.

Need help choosing the right route for your workforce plan? Speak to our UK immigration team for strategic guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.