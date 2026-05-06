How To Maintain An A-Rated Sponsor Licence

It means the Home Office considers your organisation fit to sponsor migrant workers and trusts your internal systems to meet sponsor duties properly.

WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.

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An A-rating is the highest standard sponsor licence rating in the UK.

It confirms your business is trusted to meet its sponsorship duties.

UKVI monitors compliance through reporting, data checks, and site visits.

Failures can lead to a B-rating, action plan, or licence revocation.

Your HR systems, SMS records, and key personnel are central to keeping your licence secure.

What Is an A-Rated Sponsor Licence?

An A-rating is the standard approval level for a compliant UK sponsor.

It means the Home Office considers your organisation fit to sponsor migrant workers and trusts your internal systems to meet sponsor duties properly.

But an A-rating is not permanent.

It is a live compliance status — and it can be downgraded if UKVI finds gaps in reporting, record-keeping, or worker oversight.

That is where many sponsors get caught out.

The licence may be approved once, but compliance is assessed continuously.

What UKVI Expects from an A-Rated Sponsor

To keep an A-rating, sponsors must do more than issue Certificates of Sponsorship.

UKVI expects employers to actively monitor sponsored workers, maintain accurate records, report relevant changes on time, and comply with immigration laws, including all parts of the Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor guidance.

In practice, that means HR must be able to show that sponsored workers are:

doing the job described on their CoS

being paid correctly and regularly over the period of sponsorship

working at the correct location

attending work as expected

still meeting sponsorship conditions

This is what sponsor compliance looks like in practice.

The A-Rating Essentials: What HR Must Get Right

To maintain an A-rating, HR teams should treat sponsor compliance as an ongoing operational process — not an annual admin task.

The core priorities are simple:

report unauthorised absences on time

Retain all right to work records, this includes initial pre-employment checks and any follow-up checks

monitor salary and payroll consistency

report business and sponsored worker changes promptly

unless otherwise stated, you must report changes to a worker within 10 working days of the relevant event occurring, and changes to your business within 20 working days of the relevant event occurring

report when you stop sponsoring the worker

audit SMS records against internal systems

In most cases, UKVI is not looking for one dramatic failure.

It is looking for patterns: poor records, delayed reporting, weak controls, or signs the licence is not being actively managed.

Common Compliance Mistakes That Trigger Risk

Most sponsor downgrades are not caused by fraud. They are caused by poor internal controls.

The most common issues include:

outdated SMS records

incorrect work locations

salary mismatches

missing or late right to work evidence

shared SMS logins

unreported business changes or migrant activity

These issues often look minor internally. To UKVI, they can signal wider compliance failure.

That is what turns small admin gaps into sponsor risk.

Special Rules by Sector

Sector Key Compliance Risk Care & Social Care CQC compliance and role legitimacy Global Mobility Temporary assignment monitoring Skilled Worker Salary compliance and genuine vacancy rules

Different sectors attract different scrutiny, but the principle is the same: UKVI expects sponsor systems to match operational reality.

Checklist: What HR Should Be Ready to Produce

If UKVI audits your business, HR should be able to produce:

right to work records

signed contracts

payroll records and corresponding bank statements

attendance logs

reporting lines and structure chart

current worker addresses and contact details

evidence SMS records match internal systems

The faster and more comprehensive these records can be produced, the stronger your compliance position usually looks.

FAQ: Common Sponsor Licence Questions

What happens if we are downgraded to a B-rating?

UKVI may issue an action plan, for which you must pay a fee, and restrict your ability to assign new Certificates of Sponsorship until you regain your A-rating. Your licence will still be at risk of revocation if you do not comply with the action plan within the time limit.

Can we have more than one Level 1 User?

Yes — and in most cases, you should. Having at least two supports continuity and reduces operational risk. Level 1 Users cannot share their login details with others.

Do we need to report employee address changes?

You must keep contact details up to date and maintain accurate worker records as part of your sponsor duties. This should be done within 10 working days of the relevant event occurring.

Final Thoughts

An A-rating is not just a licence status. It is a reflection of how well your business manages immigration compliance in practice.

The strongest sponsors treat the Sponsor Management System as a live operational tool — not a system they update only when something goes wrong.

That is what protects your licence, your hiring capability, and your ability to grow with international talent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.