Reminder To Keep UKVI Account Details Updated

Since 25 February 2026, additional checks are in place to confirm your UK immigration status when travelling to or from the UK. Always maintain your UKVI account details to keep your status accurate...

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Since 25 February 2026, additional checks are in place to confirm your UK immigration status when travelling to or from the UK. Always maintain your UKVI account details to keep your status accurate and to ensure smooth travel and application processing.

What's changed?

As part of the UK Government's move to a digital immigration system, UK Border Force will now verify your immigration status by checking that your passport or identity document match the details on your UKVI account.

It's therefore important to ensure your details are up-to-date whenever you plan to travel outside the UK. Even if your visa is valid, if the details in your identity document and your UKVI account don't match, you may be denied boarding or experience delays at the UK border.

What do I need to do?

Make sure your UKVI account is up-to-date by visiting https://www.gov.uk/update-uk-visas-immigration-account-details .

. If you are travelling soon, check your identity document number, expiry date and nationality match what's in your account. These details should also match the passenger information you give to your carrier (such as your airline) otherwise your carrier may not let you travel.

Make sure to update your account if you have a new passport or other identity document.

Applying for settled status under EUSS?

You should also make sure your UKVI account is up-to-date if you are due to apply for settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme or if you are due to be considered for an automated conversion to settled status. This is especially important if your identity document has recently changed.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.