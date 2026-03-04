New UK Passport Rules For British Dual Nationals Travelling To The UK

Until today, British citizens who are also nationals of another country were able to travel to and enter the UK using their non-British passport, provided they could demonstrate that they also hold British citizenship.

Until today, British citizens who are also nationals of another country were able to travel to and enter the UK using their non-British passport, provided they could demonstrate that they also hold British citizenship. However, recent changes to carrier checks and the final rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system affects this position.

From today (25 February 2026), carriers (e.g. airlines or ferry companies) will be required to verify a passenger's permission to travel to the UK through the ETA's digital pre-travel authorisation system, unless the passenger presents a valid British or Irish passport or, alternatively, a Certificate of Entitlement (CoE, an endorsement placed in a non-British passport confirming that the holder possesses the right of abode in the UK or, from 26 February 2026, digitalised in the form of an eVisa).

This article explores these changes in more detail.

Position prior to 25 February 2026

All British citizens hold the right of abode in the UK and must be admitted to the UK without restrictions. This right is ordinarily demonstrated by presenting either a valid British passport or a CoE (although note that it is not possible to apply for a CoE if the individual also holds a valid British passport).

However, there is no legal requirement for a British citizen to hold a valid British passport at all times. Accordingly, before 25 February 2026, a British citizen seeking entry to the UK without a valid British passport could use alternative ways to establish their British nationality, such as presenting an expired British passport.

Changes from 25 February 2026 and practical implications

With the final phase of the ETA being rolled out, airlines will now be required to digitally verify what travel permission a passenger holds before allowing them to board UK-bound flights.

Notably, a British citizen cannot apply for an ETA, nor can Irish citizens (who can travel to and reside in the UK without restrictions under the long-standing Common Travel Area arrangement).

As a result, British citizens seeking to travel on a non-British passport (without a CoE) will encounter difficulties at the point of boarding, as they will not have the necessary digital pre-travel authorisation proof. Accordingly, while there is still no legal obligation to hold a valid British passport at all times, the practical effect of the digitalisation of pre-arrival authorisation checks means that all British (or Irish) nationals will need to present a valid British or Irish passport as evidence of their citizenship when travelling to the UK.(Note that an alternative is to obtain a CoE associated with a non-British passport, but this is only available to British citizens who do not hold a valid British passport.)

As such, British citizens who do not currently hold a valid British passport and intend to travel to the UK on or after 25 February 2026 are strongly encouraged to apply for a British passport or a CoE in advance of travelling to the UK. Failure to do so may result in being denied boarding or experiencing other disruption to travel plans.

The Home Office has published temporary guidance indicating that carriers (such as airlines and ferry companies) may allow British citizens to travel if they have both:

an expired UK passport, issued in 1989 or later; and

a valid passport for one of the nationalities that can get an ETA.

The personal details on both passports must match. However, it is still at the carrier's discretion as to whether to allow the individual to travel, so the safer course of action is to apply for a valid British passport or a CoE.

ETIAS on the horizon

These developments reflect a wider global trend towards digital pre-travel authorisation systems. The EU's European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is expected to come into force in late 2026, introducing similar requirements for passengers to obtain prior digital authorisation before travelling to the Schengen area.

In light of these developments, EU dual citizens who do not currently hold a valid EU passport and intend to travel to the Schengen area later this year should ensure they obtain a valid EU passport before travelling to a Schengen destination as proof of their citizenship for entry purposes.

