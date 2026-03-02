Action Points For EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) Status Holders

The Home Office has recently reminded EUSS participants to maintain the personal details on Home Office systems and has highlighted some important changes to the process for obtaining settled status. Separately, since the Government's upcoming earned citizenship plans may make it significantly more difficult for EUSS participants to qualify, we would recommend applying for settled status and citizenship as soon as possible.

This article provides details of the Home Office's email alert to EUSS participants, information on the updated caseworker guidance and sets out our advice on applying for settled status and British citizenship.

Keeping your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account up-to-date

In its email alert, the Home Office emphasises the importance of EUSS holders keeping their UKVI accounts up-to-date. From 25 February 2026, additional checks will be introduced to confirm the UK immigration status of travellers to the UK. It's therefore important that your UKVI account details are up-to-date. If they're not, you may experience difficulties or delays when travelling to and from the UK and a carrier could stop you from boarding.

If you have a new passport or identity document since you first applied to the EUSS, you should update your UKVI account so it contains the new document's details. Before travelling, make sure that the document number, expiry date and nationality details on your travel documents match your UKVI account details. If you're planning to apply for settled status under the EUSS, remember to add the new passport or identity document details to your UKVI account before you apply.

Changes to settled status residence requirements

The Home Office has simplified the residence requirements that pre-settled status holders must meet to obtain settled status under the EUSS. You can qualify for settled status if:

You have pre-settled status;

You have been resident in the UK for at least 30 months (2.5 years) in the 5 years before you apply for settled status; and

You arrived in the UK at least 5 years ago.

Provided you meet the new 30-month rule, you won't need to explain any time spent outside the UK. If you were previously refused settled status under the EUSS, you may now qualify, if you can meet the new criteria above and you still have pre-settled status. Any pending applications for settlement under the EUSS will now be assessed under the new 30-month rule.

Automated grants of settled status

The alert also confirms that the Home Office is now using HMRC tax and benefits records to automatically convert pre-settled status to settled status, where possible. You'll be eligible for an automatic grant of settled status under the EUSS if:

You're an EEA or Swiss citizen who was resident in the UK by 23:00 on 31 December 2020; and

Your HMRC records show that you've lived in the UK for 5 years with less than a total 6 months of absences in any 12-month period. The Home Office will however be updating its systems shortly to apply the new 30-month residence rule to the automation system.

If you're eligible for an automated grant of settled status but want your status recognised as soon as possible (for example if you intend to apply for British citizenship), you can apply for settled status manually.

It's important to be aware that you won't be eligible for an automated grant of settled status under the EUSS if you:

Haven't paid UK tax or received benefits for at least 30 months in the last 5 years;

Are a family member who isn't from the EEA or Switzerland;

Are under 18;

Are a joining family member and began your residence in the UK after 31 December 2020; or

Need to meet other eligibility requirements to qualify, such as derivative rights.

You should apply for settled status manually if you or a family member aren't eligible for an automated grant. If a family member can't apply for settled status themselves (e.g. because they're a child) then you can apply for them.

Applying for British citizenship

Once you have confirmation of your settled status under the EUSS, it is easier to show your eligibility for naturalisation or registration as a British citizen.

As the Government intends to implement an earned citizenship model with significantly more restrictive eligibility requirements aligned to its earned settlement proposals, we would strongly recommend that you consider applying for settled status and citizenship under the current system as soon as you become eligible.

