Section 3C Leave Under The Immigration Act 1971

What is section 3C leave? When does section 3C leave apply? Does section 3C extend leave to remain in the UK? When and how does section 3C leave end? Can section 3C leave be cancelled?...

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What is section 3C leave? When does section 3C leave apply? Does section 3C extend leave to remain in the UK? When and how does section 3C leave end? Can section 3C leave be cancelled? These are just some of the questions asked by our clients who are concerned about how section 3C of the Immigration Act 1971 may impact on their immigration status.

1. Understanding Limited Leave to Remain Under UK Immigration Law

The term limited leave to remain appears straightforward. As it says on the tin, migrants are granted permission to stay in the UK for a definite period, necessitating a specified end date, which is recorded on their eVisa (and previously BRP). If someone wants to remain in the UK beyond the expiry of their permission, they will need to submit an application to extend their stay in the UK. So far, so straightforward.

2. Extension Applications Before Visa Expiry and the Path to Settlement

But what happens when, prior to the expiry of their existing leave, someone submits an application to extend their stay in the UK and the Home Office does not decide the application before the expiry of their existing leave?

This is an extremely common situation. After all, eligibility for settlement under most routes currently relies on having completed a specified period of time in the UK with leave under that route.

At present, adults with leave under Appendix FM on the Parent or Partner route will be eligible for settlement after having held leave on the route for 60 months continuously (provided they have not relied upon exceptional circumstances under GEN.3.2., see further in our article Exceptional Circumstances in Appendix FM Family Visa Applications).

Successful applications for leave to remain under this route will lead to a maximum period of 30 months of leave. This common route to settlement therefore typically involves three applications: an initial period of leave to remain (or enter) of 30 months, followed by an extension application for a further 30 months of leave to remain, before applying for settlement after reaching 60 months of permission.

As such, applying long before the expiry of one's leave will simply risk being forced to make an additional immigration application and therefore pay the associated fees (currently £1,321 for the application fee and £1,035 per year of permission for the Immigration Health Surcharge) to extend limited leave and thereby qualify for settlement.

3. Protection from Overstaying: Section 3C Leave and Pending Extension Applications

It is therefore commonly in one's interests to apply to extend one's permission close to the expiry of one's current leave. Furthermore, Home Office decision-making is frequently slow. The advertised processing times whether standard, priority or super-priority (12 weeks using the example above) are never guaranteed, a point which cannot be overemphasised.

Thus many migrants, having complied with all that is required of them and having submitted an in-time, valid application for further leave to remain, will remain in the UK beyond the expiry of their current permission while they wait for the Home Office to decide their new application. Without leave, migrants will be exposed to the hostile environment and may not legally work or rent.

In this context, to deprive such migrants of these rights would clearly be unfair. Fortunately, Section 3C of the Immigration Act 1971 prevents this cliff-edge. When the relevant conditions are met it acts to extend leave by operation of law, i.e. automatically.

This article will focus on Section 3C in the context of immigration applications. A further article will address Section 3C in the context of Appeals, Administrative Reviews and other legal challenges to refusals.

4. When Section 3C Leave Applies: Legal Conditions for Automatic Extension

Section 3C automatically extends a migrant's leave when the following conditions are met:

The person has limited leave to enter or remain in the UK;

Before their leave expires, they make a valid application to vary their leave; and

Their previous leave expires before a decision is made on their extant application.

5. When Section 3C Does Not Apply: Visa Expiry, Refusals and Pending Appeals

All of the conditions above must be satisfied to engage Section 3C. Accordingly, Section 3C can only apply to those who currently hold permission in the UK. The cut-off point is a clear bright line. Permission will expire at midnight on the date set out in the Home Office grant letter and recorded on an individual's eVisa. Missing this deadline will therefore have serious consequences and ensure that Section 3C does not operate to provide for ongoing leave.

Before considering what constitutes a valid application, it is also important to note the final condition above. As set out below, once engaged Section 3C will ensure that leave will last for as long as any appeal or administrative review is pending. However, if an application is refused before the expiry of the applicant's extant leave Section 3C cannot be engaged.

Therefore in this situation even if someone lodges a valid appeal or administrative review within the specified time limit, the person would be left with no immigration permission while that appeal or administrative review is pending. It is therefore often prudent not to apply for further leave to remain until close to the expiry of leave to ensure Section 3C is engaged.

6. Valid Applications and Section 3C Leave: Paragraph 34 and Appendix-Specific Requirements

The validity requirements for applications for leave to remain are set out in paragraph 34 of the Immigration Rules. The redrafting of the Rules has led to the introduction of additional, route-specific validity requirements, which are set out in the relevant Appendix to the Immigration Rules. For example, Appendix Skilled Worker includes a requirement that an applicant must have been issued with a Certificate of Sponsorship in the 3 months prior to the date of application.

Valid applications are addressed in detail in our article How to Make a Valid UK Immigration Application. For the present purposes, it is sufficient to note the following requirements of paragraph 34:

Applications must be made using the specified form;

All mandatory sections of the form must be completed;

The relevant application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge must have been paid, unless a fee waiver has been granted;

Applicants must provide proof of identity;

Where an applicant is under 18, their parent or legal guardian must provide written consent to the application; and

An applicant must provide their biometric information and any evidence requested by the Secretary of State in support of their application.

7. The Deemed Date of Application and the Triggering of Section 3C

As is clear from the above, a key consideration in the context of section 3C is the deemed date of application. This is the date on which an applicant submits the relevant form. In order to do so, the application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge must be paid, unless a fee waiver has been granted. Once a valid application is submitted, this will preserve the Applicant's position and trigger section 3C.

8. Biometric Appointments, Supporting Evidence and Maintaining Section 3C Protection

The submission of the form and payment of the relevant fee is not, however, the end of the matter. Thereafter, an applicant will have to provide their biometric information (a photograph of their face and fingerprints). This is typically done through attending an appointment at a Visa Application Centre.

The roll out of the UK ID Check App is changing this process and the overall policy aim is that eventually applicants will only have to provide their fingerprints once. At present, however, the app may only be used by those on certain routes, including Student, Graduate and Skilled Worker.

The crucial point in the context of Section 3C leave is that under the standard procedure of attending a Visa Application Centre to provide biometrics there is an opportunity to preserve one's position by submitting the application form and paying the relevant fees. Thereafter, applicants will be invited to book and attend a biometric appointment. In the period between the submission of the form and the biometric appointment applicants may upload their supporting documents and any representations to accompany their application.

Alternatively, applicants may bring their supporting documents to the Visa Application Centre and have them scanned on the day. The relevant Home Office guidance confirms that the biometric appointment must be attended within 45 working days of the submission of the application. This period therefore offers an opportunity to gather further supporting evidence to strengthen the application and minimise the risk of refusal.

There are further considerations, exceptions and nuances which are beyond the scope of this article. In light of the clear importance of submitting a valid application, expert advice is advisable.

9. Variation of Leave and Outstanding Applications Under Section 3C

Only applications to vary leave will engage Section 3C. Variation in this context includes applications to extend permission in the UK on the same route, when switching routes, for example from Skilled Worker to Partner, or when varying the kind of leave, i.e. from limited to indefinite leave to remain.

Despite the confusing terms of the statute, it is possible to vary an outstanding application for leave to remain while on 3C leave. For example, if an applicant who has made a valid application for further leave to remain as a Skilled Worker, and enjoys Section 3C leave while the application is pending, completes 10 years' of continuous residence in the UK before the application is decided, they could apply for indefinite leave to remain under Appendix Long Residence. With the exception of applications under Appendix EU, the latter application will extinguish the former one as it is not possible to have more than one type of outstanding application. Any difference in fees will have to be paid.

10. Global Talent Endorsements and Section 3C Risk

An application for an endorsement under Appendix Global Talent alone will not engage Section 3C, that will require an application for leave to remain under the same Appendix. Having been issued with an endorsement letter by an approved body is a validity requirement of the latter application. Accordingly, whilst it is possible to submit both applications concurrently, this risks the leave to remain application being rejected as invalid if either no decision is made on the endorsement application before the immigration application made or if the endorsement application is unsuccessful.

In either of these scenarios, Section 3C will not have been engaged and the applicant will be deemed to have been an overstayer from the end of their previous permission. Early advice and preparation is therefore advisable for those nearing the end of their permission who intend to extend their stay in the UK on the Global Talent route.

11. Fee Waiver Applications and Their Effect on Section 3C Leave

Similarly, an application for a Fee Waiver is not an application for leave and therefore formally cannot engage Section 3C by itself. However, paragraph 34G of the Immigration Rules states:

(4) where the online application includes a request for a fee waiver, the date on which the online request for a fee waiver is submitted, as long as the completed application for permission to stay is submitted within 10 working days of the receipt of the decision on the fee waiver application.

In accordance with this Rule, Section 3C will therefore be deemed to have been engaged provided a valid application is made within 10 working days of the date of the Fee Waiver decision regardless of whether it is positive or negative. The relevant Home Office guidance confirms that in the event of refusal of a fee waiver, further requests for a fee waiver will not engage Section 3C. This emphasises the importance of a well-prepared Fee Waiver application in the first instance. It should also be noted that Fee Waivers may only be applied for in anticipation of a specified human rights application.

12. Duration of Section 3C Leave

Provided the conditions set out above are met, section 3C will be engaged and an applicant will continue to hold section 3C leave while:

The application is neither decided or withdrawn;

An appeal against the decision on the application could be brought or is pending;

An administrative review of the decision could be brought or is pending.

13. Lapse and Cancellation of Section 3C Leave

Section 3C in the context of appeals and other legal challenges to refusals will be addressed in detail in a future article.

In addition to the resolution matters set out above, Section 3C leave will lapse if an individual leaves the UK. It is also important to note that the Secretary of State retains discretion to cancel Section 3C leave if an applicant:

(a) has failed to comply with a condition attached to the leave; or

(b) has used or uses deception in seeking leave to remain (whether successfully or not).

14. Continuation of Visa Conditions Under Section 3C

Any conditions attached to an applicant's existing leave will continue to apply while they hold Section 3C leave. This provides stability and continuity but can also raise risks. For example:

A student restricted to 20 hours' work during term-time will remain subject to that restriction.

A Skilled Worker tied to a sponsoring employer must continue to work only for that sponsor (subject to the supplementary work provisions).

A Visitor will be unable to work.

15. Variation of Conditions During Section 3C Leave

The Secretary of State retains discretion to vary any such conditions, in the same way that she retains discretion to vary the conditions of anyone with limited leave to remain. Broadly, applicants may typically expect that no variations in the conditions of their leave will be made. There are, however, significant exceptions, for example anyone with a right to work who claims asylum (which constitutes an application for leave to remain) can expect to be deprived of that right to work.

16. The Central Role of Section 3C in Maintaining Lawful Status

Section 3C Immigration Act 1971 plays a key role in the UK immigration system. It ensures that applicants who submit valid applications on time remain lawfully in the country until a decision is made. However, the protection is dependent on strict compliance with validity requirements and can be lost through errors and late submissions.

17. Preserving Lawful Status and Immigration Records Under Section 3C

For applicants, especially those working towards indefinite leave through a period of unbroken permission and residence or seeking to preserve their immigration record for future applications, understanding Section 3C is essential. Specialist legal advice is recommended to safeguard lawful status and avoid becoming an overstayer exposed to the hostile environment and facing barriers to overcome in future applications.

18. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

Our immigration barristers provide expert advice on in-time applications, Section 3C leave and settlement planning. Contact our team on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below for tailored assistance to safeguard your immigration position in the UK.

19. Frequently Asked Questions

When does Section 3C leave apply?

Section 3C applies where a person has limited leave to enter or remain in the UK and makes a valid, in-time application to vary that leave before it expires, but the Home Office has not decided the application before the original leave runs out. When these conditions are met, leave is automatically extended by operation of law. Does Section 3C automatically extend leave to remain? Yes. Where the statutory conditions are satisfied, Section 3C extends a person's existing leave automatically. The individual remains lawfully present in the UK while their application is pending, and while an in-time appeal or administrative review could be brought or is ongoing. What happens if an application is refused before existing leave expires? If an application is refused before the expiry of the applicant's current leave, Section 3C is not engaged. In that situation, even if the person lodges an appeal or administrative review within the permitted timeframe, their leave will expire on the date it was originally due to. The person will be deemed an overstayer for the period they remain in the UK to pursue the appeal or administrative review. What makes an application valid for the purposes of Section 3C? Validity is determined by paragraph 34 of the Immigration Rules and any route-specific requirements in the relevant Appendix. Applications must be submitted using the correct form, including completion of any mandatory sections, payment of the relevant fee and Immigration Health Surcharge (unless waived), proof of identity, required consent for minors, and provision of biometric information and supporting evidence. The deemed date of application is the date the form is submitted and the fee paid. Does a fee waiver application engage Section 3C leave? A fee waiver request is not itself an application for leave and therefore does not automatically trigger Section 3C. However, under paragraph 34G of the Immigration Rules, where an online application includes a request for a fee waiver and a completed application for permission to stay is submitted within 10 working days of a decision on the fee waiver application, Section 3C will be deemed to have been engaged. Further fee waiver requests following a refusal will not engage Section 3C. Does an endorsement application under Appendix Global Talent trigger Section 3C? An endorsement application alone does not engage Section 3C. Protection will only arise if a valid application for leave to remain is made. Submitting endorsement and immigration applications concurrently carries risk if the endorsement is not granted or not decided in time, as the leave application may be rejected as invalid and Section 3C will not operate. How long does Section 3C leave last? Section 3C leave continues while the underlying application has not been decided or withdrawn. It will also continue during the period in which an in-time appeal or administrative review could be brought, or while such proceedings are pending. However, Section 3C leave will lapse if the individual leaves the UK. Do visa conditions continue during Section 3C leave? Yes. Any conditions attached to the person's existing leave continue to apply while they hold Section 3C leave. Work restrictions, sponsor requirements and prohibitions on working remain in force. The Secretary of State retains discretion to vary conditions in certain circumstances, including where deception is involved or where an individual breaches their conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.