Webinar: Global Talent, UK Growth: How Visa Pathways Can Drive Business Expansion

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As the UK immigration landscape evolves, businesses face growing operational and compliance risks. This webinar will help employers understand key regulatory changes, optimise visa strategies, and plan for workforce continuity in 2026. Attendees will gain actionable insights into compliance, strategic workforce planning, and high-impact visa routes, ensuring their organisations are prepared for both growth and regulatory change.
Webinar Structure:
- UK Immigration in 2026: What Employers Must Prepare for Now
- Rollout of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) for non-visa nationals and business visitors
- Potential tightening of English language thresholds
- Ongoing salary threshold pressures under the Skilled Worker route
- Settlement reforms and longer pathways to Indefinite Leave to Remain
- Increased Home Office enforcement activity
- Digitalisation of immigration status (eVisas) and right-to-work implications
- High-Impact Visa Routes for Growth
- Skilled Worker Route - Stability & Retention
- Global Business Mobility Routes - Flexibility
- Expansion Worker Route - UK Market Entry
- Scale-Up & Alternative Routes
- Sponsor Compliance in 2026
- Home Office site visits and enhanced compliance checks
- Record-keeping failures and licence suspensions
- Right-to-work penalties and reputational impact
- Sponsor licence downgrades and revocations
- Operational disruption from suspended sponsorship
- Planning for Retention: Settlement, Mobility & Workforce
Continuity
- Settlement rule changes and workforce stability
- Planning for sponsored workers approaching ILR
- Reducing reliance on short-term visa cycles
- Integrating immigration planning into succession strategy
- Q&A
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.