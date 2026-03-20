Webinar: Global Talent, UK Growth: How Visa Pathways Can Drive Business Expansion

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As the UK immigration landscape evolves, businesses face growing operational and compliance risks. This webinar will help employers understand key regulatory changes, optimise visa strategies, and plan for workforce continuity in 2026. Attendees will gain actionable insights into compliance, strategic workforce planning, and high-impact visa routes, ensuring their organisations are prepared for both growth and regulatory change.

Webinar Structure:

UK Immigration in 2026: What Employers Must Prepare for Now Rollout of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) for non-visa nationals and business visitors

Potential tightening of English language thresholds

Ongoing salary threshold pressures under the Skilled Worker route

Settlement reforms and longer pathways to Indefinite Leave to Remain

Increased Home Office enforcement activity

Digitalisation of immigration status (eVisas) and right-to-work implications High-Impact Visa Routes for Growth Skilled Worker Route - Stability & Retention

Global Business Mobility Routes - Flexibility

Expansion Worker Route - UK Market Entry

Scale-Up & Alternative Routes Sponsor Compliance in 2026 Home Office site visits and enhanced compliance checks

Record-keeping failures and licence suspensions

Right-to-work penalties and reputational impact

Sponsor licence downgrades and revocations

Operational disruption from suspended sponsorship Planning for Retention: Settlement, Mobility & Workforce Continuity Settlement rule changes and workforce stability

Planning for sponsored workers approaching ILR

Reducing reliance on short-term visa cycles

Integrating immigration planning into succession strategy Q&A

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