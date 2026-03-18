Guide To Applying For A Skilled Worker Dependant Visa

The Skilled Worker Dependant visa allows the family members of those who hold a Skilled Worker visa to live, work and study in the UK.

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The Skilled Worker Dependant visa allows the family members of those who hold a Skilled Worker visa to live, work and study in the UK. However, there are restrictions as to which skilled worker visa holders can add their dependants, and which family members are actually considered 'dependants' under the Immigration Rules.

Who cannot bring dependants?

Following changes to the Immigration Rules in July 2025, only Skilled Worker visa holders in graduate-level roles (RQF 6 and above) can usually bring dependants to the UK, or switch into the route from inside the UK. Visa holders whose profession is now on the Temporary Shortage List cannot bring dependants to the UK; the only exception is if transitional provisions apply where the Skilled Worker held leave under that occupation before 22 July 2025.

The rules are also slightly different for care workers. Unless you held leave as a Health & Care Worker before 11 March 2024, you can no longer sponsor dependants in the UK.

Who is considered a dependant?

Eligible dependants include spouses, unmarried partners, and children under 18.

If you are applying as an unmarried partner you must have been together in a relationship for at least 2 years; it is no longer required to prove 2 years' cohabitation.

Children 16 or over must show they are not leading an independent life e.g., they are married or living away from home, unless in full-time education.

Eligibility requirements

Qualifying role

The applicant's partner or parent must be in a role that permits dependants following the changes to the Rules in July 2025. New sponsorship at RQF 6 and above generally allows dependants. Roles below this level will only qualify where transitional provisions are in place, meaning that the main applicant had been granted leave to remain or submitted an application (that was subsequently granted) before 22 July 2025.

As discussed above, applicants sponsored as Health & Care workers on or after 11 March 2024 can no longer sponsor their dependants. If they already held leave in a care occupation code before 11 March 2024, and have continued to hold this leave, they may be able to sponsor eligible dependent family members.

Immigration status of the main applicant

The applicant's partner or parent must either

a) Already have permission on the Skilled Worker route; or

b) Also be applying for entry clearance or permission on the Skilled Worker route; or

c) Is settled or has become a British citizen, providing that they had permission as a Skilled Worker when they settled, and the applicant had permission as their partner or child at the time.

Relationship requirements: dependent partner

In order to qualify as a dependent partner under the Rules, the requirements of Appendix Relationship with Partner must be met.

This means both parties must be over 18; not be closely related; previous relationships must have broken down permanently; any marriage or civil partnership is lawful; if a couple are not married, they must have been in a relationship similar to a marriage or civil partnership for at least 2 years before the date of application and all relationships must be genuine and subsisting.

Relationship requirements: dependent child

In order to qualify as a dependent child under the Rules, the requirements of Appendix Children must be met.

This states that the child must be under 18 or was under 18 when they first applied on the route; they must not be leading an independent life and suitable arrangements for the child's care and accommodation have been made.

If only one parent is in, or is coming to the UK

Immigration Rules require evidence that any dependent child must be the sole responsibility of the sponsoring parent, or that there are compelling family & other reasons why the child should accompany that parent to the UK. In practice Visa Officers may require significant documentary evidence to support such an application, including court orders where parents are porced, consent from the other parent, and proof that the sponsoring parent has made significant decisions on the child's life. Legal advice is recommended in such cases.

Financial requirements

There is no financial requirement where the applicant is applying for permission to stay (not to enter the UK) and has been living in the UK with permission for 12 months or longer.

If the applicant is applying to enter the UK or has been in the UK for less than 12 months when they apply, it must be shown that they or their partner (jointly or inpidually) holds funds of:

(a) £285 for a dependent partner in the UK, or applying for entry clearance; and

(b) £315 for the first dependent child in the UK, or applying for entry clearance; and

(c) £200 for any other dependent child in the UK or applying for entry clearance.

It is also possible for the main applicant's employer to "certify maintenance", or agree to maintain and accommodate the dependent partner and/or any dependent child as well as the Skilled Worker, up to the end of the first month of each of their grants of permission. This is only an option for 'A-rated' sponsors, and if confirmed, means that applicants are not required to demonstrate proof of the above funds.

Criminal Record certificate

Where the main applicant is being sponsored for a certain role, particularly in the medical or education sector, a dependent partner must provide a criminal record certificate issued by the authorities in any country in which they have been present for 12 months or more (whether continuously or in total) in the 10 years before the date of application. The full list of occupation codes where this applies can be found at paragraph SW16.1 of Appendix Skilled Worker.

Tuberculosis certificate

If you are applying for entry clearance as a dependent from a country listed in Appendix Tuberculosis, you must be screened and provide a copy of your certificate with the application.

Suitability requirements

Applicants must meet the requirements as set out in Part Suitability. These rules were introduced in November 2025, and establish a higher threshold to meet when assessing an applicant's character.

Part Suitability introduced discretionary and mandatory refusals for non-compliance with UK immigration law, overstaying, illegal entry, and breaches of visa conditions. It also assesses an applicant's criminal history, including convictions or pending charges. If you are concerned about any factors in the suitability requirements, you should seek legal advice to understand how this may impact an application.

Key Tips

Understanding if you can apply from inside the UK

Those in the UK as visitors, seasonal workers, short-term students, domestic workers or with leave 'outside the Rules' cannot switch to a Skilled Worker dependant visa from inside the UK. Additionally, anyone in the UK without valid status or on immigration bail are prevented from switching in-country.

It is also important to note that if you are in the UK with a different grant of permission, and your partner or parent is granted leave as a Skilled Worker, there is no automatic process that switches your permission. If your partner or parent changes routes, and you want to be sponsored as their dependent, you will need to make a new immigration application in the UK, prior to the expiry of your current permission.

Clear documentation to evidence your relationship

You must make it clear to the Home Office that your marriage or civil partnership is recognised in the UK – meaning if you married abroad, that marriage was lawful in the country it took place in. This means that all documentation must be clear, and where necessary, certified translations must be provided.

If you are not married is key that you prove your relationship is genuine and subsisting and has been for 2 years. The easiest way to demonstrate this is through evidence of cohabitation for a minimum of 2 years; but this is not essential. There may be several reasons why couples cannot cohabit or have not cohabited for the 2-year period. These reasons should be documented clearly, and the strength of your relationship should be documented in other ways.

Children should demonstrate that they are not leading an independent life, e.g., they live in the family home and remain financially reliant on their parent(s).

It is easy to fall short of the documentary threshold and submit vague evidence that does not clearly meet the requirements. Latitude Law can assist in providing a clear document checklist and ensure that the requirements are demonstrated.

Clear documentation to evidence your finances

Similar to the above, if the sponsoring employer has not agreed to certify your maintenance, the onus is on you as the applicant to demonstrate that you have held sufficient funds for a 28-day period, and evidence should not be dated more than 31 days before the date of the application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.