Sponsor Licence Suspended: What Happens Next

Receiving a sponsor licence suspension letter from the Home Office is not just administrative — it is operationally disruptive.

WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.

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Receiving a sponsor licence suspension letter from the Home Office is not just administrative — it is operationally disruptive.

If your Skilled Worker sponsor licence is suspended, your business immediately loses the ability to sponsor new migrant workers.

This guide explains:

What happens immediately

What you must do within 20 working days

The possible outcomes

How to protect your workforce and your licence

Key Points at a Glance

A suspended licence stops all new sponsorship immediately.

Your company is removed from the public Register of Sponsors.

You have 20 working days to submit formal representations.

Pending visa applications are paused during investigation.

Failure to resolve the issue could lead to either a licence downgrade or revocation and 60-day visa curtailment for workers.

What Is a Sponsor Licence Suspension?

A sponsor licence suspension occurs when the Home Office believes your organisation may have breached sponsor duties.

It is not yet revocation — but it is a serious compliance warning.

During suspension:

You cannot assign new Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS).

Defined CoS requests are halted.

Pending visa applications are put on hold.

Your name is removed from the Register of Licensed Sponsors.

What Happens Immediately After Suspension?

The Home Office will issue:

A formal suspension letter

A list of alleged compliance breaches

A 20 working day deadline to respond

You must submit a formal written representation addressing each concern. No oral hearing is accepted.

Silence is treated as acceptance of the allegations.

How to Respond Within the 20-Day Window

The response period is strict: 20 working days from the date of the letter.

No extensions are guaranteed.

Example

If your licence is suspended for failing to report a change in work location within 10 working days, you must:

Provide evidence of the change

Explain why it was not reported

Show corrective systems implemented

Submit a formal representation before the deadline

It is essential that you send all written and evidential representations on which you wish to rely on, including details of any mitigating circumstances during the 20-working-days response period. The Home Office may allocate more time to respond if they are satisfied there are exceptional circumstances.

Failure to provide structured evidence almost always leads to revocation.

Pro Tips During Suspension

Conduct an immediate internal compliance audit

Freeze non-essential SMS activity

Gather Appendix D documents

Assign one responsible response coordinator

Draft a structured, legally coherent representation supported by relevant evidence

Emotional responses rarely succeed. Evidence does.

Potential Outcomes After Investigation

Outcome Consequence Reinstatement Licence restored to A-rating. Sponsorship resumes. Downgrading B-rating + mandatory action plan. Revocation Licence cancelled. Workers' visas curtailed to 60 days. 12-month reapplication ban.

Breaches that would automatically warrant a revocation can be found in the Annexes of Sponsor guidance Part 3. If any of the circumstances listed in Annex C1 arise, your licence is either revoked immediately or suspended pending further investigation.

If any of the circumstances listed in Annex C2 or Annex C3 arise, either a downgrade or suspension might occur. This could be where there has been sustained non-compliance over a period of time, or where there have been a number of breaches which are minor in themselves but, taken together, indicate a more serious or systematic failing.

Revocation also triggers reputational and operational damage.

Suspension Response Checklist

Structure your evidence under four headings:

HR & Record-Keeping

Passport copies

BRP / eVisa records

Up-to-date contact details

Right to Work check evidence, including follow-up checks whenever necessary

Employment contracts

Ensure compliance with Appendix D of sponsor guidance.

Work & CoS Compliance

Genuine vacancy evidence

SOC code alignment

Salary threshold compliance

CoS allocation records

If salary fell below required thresholds, explain corrective action.

Absence & Monitoring Systems

Absence logs

Reporting records

Evidence of statutory leave (if applicable)

Documentation for authorised unpaid leave

Remember: 4+ weeks unpaid leave without exception can trigger compliance action.

Corrective Action Plan

Your representation must include:

Clear explanation of breach

Evidence of rectification

Internal policy updates

Future monitoring systems

The Home Office assesses future risk as much as past breach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Tier 2 sponsor licence suspended list?

No. The Home Office does not publish a suspension list.

Suspension is visible when your business is removed from the Register of Licensed Sponsors.

What happens when a sponsor licence is suspended?

You cannot sponsor new workers.

Pending visa applications are paused.

You must respond within 20 working days.

Can a suspended licence be reinstated?

Yes — if the Home Office is satisfied that breaches are corrected and risk is mitigated.

What happens to workers if the licence is revoked?

Sponsored workers typically receive a 60-day curtailment notice.

They must find a new sponsor, switch to a new immigration route, or leave the UK.

Critical Legal Considerations

Suspension does not automatically curtail visas — revocation does.

The 20-working-day deadline is strict.

Judicial review is possible only in limited circumstances.

Revocation includes a 12-month cooling-off period before reapplying.

Early legal intervention significantly improves outcomes.

Life Scenario: The Operational Reality

When suspension hits:

Recruitment freezes

Investors raise concerns

Clients question stability

Staff morale drops

Most suspensions arise from:

Reporting delays

Incomplete records

HR turnover

Rapid growth without compliance scaling

These are preventable — but only with systems in place.

Final Thoughts

A sponsor licence suspension is a compliance crisis — but not necessarily a business-ending event.

The difference between reinstatement and revocation often comes down to:

Speed

Evidence

Organisation

Strategic legal representation

If you have received a suspension letter:

Do not ignore the 20-day deadline

Do not submit an emotional response

Do not assume minor breaches will be overlooked

Structured action protects your licence.

If you need immediate support:

Book a sponsor licence suspension consultation

Download our emergency Appendix D checklist

Subscribe for updates on sponsor guidance changes

In sponsor compliance, preparation is protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.