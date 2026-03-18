Continuous Residence Guidance UK (2026 Update)

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Applying for settlement is about how carefully you've maintained your status.

If you are preparing for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), with the most common routes including 10-year long residence, Skilled Worker, and Family routes, understanding the continuous residence guidance UK rules is essential. Even small mistakes — sometimes just a few days — can reset your qualifying clock.

Let's break it down clearly.

Key Points at a Glance

Continuous residence means living in the UK without excessive absences.

Most 5-year routes allow no more than 180 days outside the UK in any rolling 12-month period .

. The 10-year long residence route follows stricter cumulative absence rules.

Breaking continuous residence usually resets your qualifying period.

Limited discretion exists — but only with strong, documented evidence.

What Is Continuous Residence in UK Immigration?

Continuous residence refers to maintaining lawful presence in the UK for a required qualifying period without exceeding permitted absences.

It applies to:

Skilled Worker visas

Spouse/Partner visas

Global Talent

Innovator Founder

Long Residence (10-year route)

Other settlement pathways

Caseworkers assess applications using Appendix Continuous Residence of the Immigration Rules and related Home Office guidance.

In practice, this means:

Your travel history is reviewed in detail

Digital border records are checked

Passport stamps and visa timelines are analysed

Section 3C leave periods are verified

Even if you have lived in the UK for years, excessive or poorly documented absences can affect your eligibility.

How to Meet Continuous Residence Requirements

The 180-Day Rule (5-Year Routes)

For most work and family routes leading to ILR:

You must not spend more than 180 days outside the UK in any rolling 12-month period during your qualifying period.

This is calculated on a rolling basis — not calendar years.

Example

If you left the UK on 10 January and returned on 20 July, that is 191 days outside the UK.

Unless an exception applies, this would break your continuous residence.

The 10-Year Long Residence Route

The 10 years continuous lawful residence guidance is more complex.

For absences after 11 April 2024:

Absences must not exceed 180 days during a consecutive 12-month period

For absences before 11 April 2024:

Absences must not exceed 548 days in total

No single absence can exceed 184 consecutive days

All time must be lawful (valid visa or Section 3C leave)

These limits apply to applications under the long residence provisions currently in force.

Because transitional rules can apply depending on when your qualifying period began, careful legal assessment is essential.

Special Rules & Critical Points

Continuous residence rules differ slightly depending on your route.

Absence Threshold Overview

Visa Route Absence Limit 5-Year Work Routes Max 180 days in any rolling 12-month period 10-Year Long Residence Max 180 days in any rolling 12-month period and/or Max 548 days total + no single absence over 184 days Section 3C Leave Lawful residence continues while in-time application pending

Important Clarifications

Travel days are usually counted excluding departure and return dates.

Remote working abroad may still count as absence.

Time as a visitor does not count towards long residence.

Overstaying can trigger refusal and in serious cases re-entry bans, however there are some exceptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.