What Is The UK Skilled Worker Salary Requirement?

The UK Skilled Worker visa is for those who have received an offer of a skilled job from a licensed sponsor in the UK. Among other eligibility requirements, you must meet the salary threshold requirement. The rules regarding the salary requirements are summarised below.

1. Skilled Worker Salary: Permitted and Excluded Payments

An Applicant's salary is made up of the guaranteed gross basic pay. This is an Applicant's salary before income tax and including employee pension and national insurance contributions. Payments which cannot be taken into account when calculating the Applicant's salary include, but are not limited to:

Pay which cannot be guaranteed because the nature of the job means that the hours fluctuate;

Additional pay such as shift, overtime or bonus pay;

Employer pension and employer national insurance contributions;

Allowances, such as accommodation or cost of living allowances;

In-kind benefits, such as equity shares, health insurance, school or university fees, company cars, or food;

One-off payments, such as "golden hellos";

Any payments relating to immigration costs, such as the fee or Immigration Health Charge;

Payments to cover business expenses, including (but not limited to) travel to and from the applicant's country of residence, equipment, clothing, travel or subsistence.

2. Minimum Salary Requirement Under the Skilled Worker Route

The UK Skilled Worker salary requirement is the general salary threshold of £41,700 or 100% of the 'going rate' for that occupation (as set out in the relevant occupation code), whichever is higher, unless an exception applies.

3. UK Skilled Worker Salary for New Entrants

The salary requirement for new entrants is £33,400 per year or 70% of the 'going rate' for the occupation. A migrant will qualify as a new entrant if one or more of the following applies:

The Applicant was under 26 on the date the application was made; The job for which the applicant is being sponsored must be a postdoctoral position in any of the following SOC 2020 occupation codes: 2111 Chemical scientists 2112 Biological scientists 2113 Biochemists and biomedical scientists 2114 Physical scientists 2115 Social and humanities scientists 2119 Natural and social science professionals not elsewhere classified 2162 Other researchers, unspecified discipline 2311 Higher education teaching professionals The Applicant is working towards a recognised professional qualification in a profession which is UK regulated; The Applicant is working towards full registration or chartered status with the relevant professional body for their sponsored job; All of the following conditions apply: The Applicant's most recent visa was as a Student; The Student visa expired less than two years before the date of application; As a Student, the Applicant was sponsored to study one of these courses: UK bachelor's degree;

A UK master's degree;

A UK PhD or other doctoral qualification;

A Postgraduate Certificate in Education;

A Professional Graduate Diploma of Education; The Applicant has completed their course, or if they are studying for a PhD, they have completed at least 12 months study in the UK; The Applicant's most recent visa was as a Graduate, and if that has expired, it must have expired less than 2 years before the date of application.

4. Calculation of Salary Under the Senior or Specialist Worker Route

The Applicant's salary can be made up of their guaranteed gross basic pay and allowances which are guaranteed to be paid for the duration of the Applicant's employment in the UK.

5. Minimum Salary Requirement for the Senior or Specialist Worker Route

The salary requirement under the Global Business Mobility – Senior of Specialist Worker route is £52,500 therefore an Applicant must be paid a salary which equals or exceeds £52,500 a year and 100% of the 'going rate' for that occupation (as set out in the relevant occupation code), whichever is higher, unless an exception applies.

6. Skilled Worker Salary Requirement for Indefinite Leave to Remain

In order to settle in the UK, a Skilled Worker must be paid a salary of at least £41,700 per year and at the going rate for the occupation code, unless an exception applies. You may wish to speak to an immigration lawyer for expert advice with an application for Settlement in the UK as a Skilled Worker.

The Global Business Mobility routes do not lead to settlement in the UK. The maximum you are allowed to stay is:

Five years in any six year period if you're paid less than £73,900

Nine years in any ten year period if you're paid £73,900 a year or more

7. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

It is vital that sponsors understand the various skilled worker salary requirements in order to ensure their migrants are sponsored under the correct salary level. For advice with satisfying the financial requirements, contact our immigration barristers and lawyers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via our enquiry form below.

8. Frequently Asked Questions

What counts towards the Skilled Worker salary requirement?

Only guaranteed gross basic pay can be relied upon when calculating salary. This is the applicant's salary before income tax and includes employee pension and national insurance contributions.

What types of payments cannot be included in the salary calculation?

Payments that are not guaranteed, such as overtime, shift pay or bonuses, cannot be counted. Allowances, in-kind benefits, one-off payments, employer pension and national insurance contributions, immigration-related payments and reimbursements for business expenses are also excluded.

What is the general salary threshold under the Skilled Worker route?

The minimum salary requirement is £41,700 per year or 100% of the going rate for the relevant occupation code, whichever is higher, unless an exception applies.

When does the reduced new entrant salary apply?

A lower threshold of £33,400 per year or 70% of the going rate may apply where the applicant qualifies as a new entrant, including certain applicants under 26, those in specified postdoctoral roles, inpiduals working towards professional qualifications or chartered status, and eligible applicants switching from Student or Graduate permission.

What is the salary requirement for the Senior or Specialist Worker route?

An applicant must be paid at least £52,500 per year and 100% of the going rate for the occupation code, whichever is higher, unless an exception applies. Guaranteed allowances payable for the duration of employment may be included.

Does the Senior or Specialist Worker route lead to settlement in the UK?

No. The Global Business Mobility routes do not provide a path to settlement. The maximum stay is five years in any six-year period if paid less than £73,900, or nine years in any ten-year period if paid £73,900 or more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.