Shabana Mahmood Immigration Reforms (10 March 2026)

Tamana Aziz’s articles from Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors are most popular:

The UK government has unveiled what it has described as the most significant overhaul of the country's immigration and asylum framework in a generation. Announcing the reforms in Parliament and at policy events, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood framed the changes as a decisive attempt to restore public confidence in the immigration system by combining "compassion with control."

For businesses, migrants, and their legal advisers, the reforms represent a fundamental shift in how the United Kingdom approaches migration. From new nationality-specific visa restrictions to a doubling of the qualifying period for settlement, the proposals signal a tougher stance while attempting to maintain routes for skilled workers and global talent.

As a business immigration solicitor at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, I have already seen concern from employers and international professionals about how these measures will affect workforce planning, long-term residency prospects, and the UK's competitiveness in attracting global talent.

A New Era of Immigration Control

The reforms announced by the Home Secretary represent a broad recalibration of the UK's immigration policy. While previous governments have tightened certain visa routes, these proposals go further by introducing both structural and philosophical changes to the system.

Central to the government's messaging is the idea that migration must remain beneficial to the UK economy and society while preventing perceived misuse of legal migration pathways.

Mahmood summarised the government's approach by arguing that settlement in the UK should be "earned and not automatic", a phrase that has become the defining theme of the reform package.

The "Visa Brake" and Nationality-Specific Restrictions

One of the most striking announcements is the introduction of what the government calls an "emergency visa brake." From 26 March 2026, the Home Office will refuse study visa applications from nationals of several countries where there has been a significant rise in asylum claims following entry on legal visas.

The affected nationalities include citizens of:

Afghanistan

Cameroon

Myanmar

Sudan

In addition, Skilled Worker visa applications from Afghan nationals will also be suspended.

The Home Office has justified the move by citing data showing a sharp increase in asylum claims from individuals who initially entered the UK on student visas. According to government figures, asylum claims by students from these four countries increased by more than 470% between 2021 and 2025.

For employers and educational institutions, this policy introduces new uncertainties. Universities that rely heavily on international students from affected regions may experience recruitment challenges, while businesses employing or planning to recruit skilled workers from those countries may see sponsorship options significantly restricted.

From a legal standpoint, the nationality-specific nature of these restrictions raises complex questions about proportionality and potential challenges, particularly where individuals can demonstrate legitimate study or employment intentions.

The 10-Year Route to Settlement

Perhaps the most transformative aspect of the reforms is the proposed extension of the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Under the current framework, many migrants on work routes can apply for settlement after five years of lawful residence. The new proposal would double this period to ten years for most migrants.

This represents a major shift in the UK's long-term immigration policy. Settlement has traditionally been viewed as the natural progression for skilled migrants who have integrated into British society. Extending the route to a decade significantly lengthens the period during which migrants remain subject to visa renewals, compliance requirements, and sponsorship conditions.

To qualify for settlement under the new framework, migrants will need to demonstrate:

A clean criminal record

No outstanding debts to the taxpayer

A history of consistent employment and tax contributions

Adequate English language proficiency

The government argues that these criteria reinforce the principle that settlement should reflect meaningful integration and contribution to UK society.

Tiered Settlement Pathways for Skilled Talent

Despite the tougher baseline requirements, the reforms also introduce a tiered approach designed to retain highly skilled professionals and entrepreneurs.

Certain migrants will still be able to apply for settlement after five years. This category includes healthcare professionals such as doctors and nurses, as well as workers earning above £50,270 annually.

An even faster route will exist for top-earning professionals and innovators. Migrants earning more than £125,140 or those holding visas such as Global Talent or Innovator visas may qualify for settlement in as little as three years.

From a business immigration perspective, this tiered approach reflects the government's attempt to balance economic competitiveness with immigration control. The UK continues to position itself as an attractive destination for highly skilled individuals while imposing stricter conditions on broader migration categories.

However, the proposal that these rules may apply retrospectively to migrants already in the UK could create significant uncertainty for individuals who planned their long-term futures based on the existing five-year settlement pathway.

Reforms to the Asylum System

Alongside the legal migration changes, the government has also introduced substantial reforms to the asylum system.

Inspiration for these measures appears to have come from policies implemented in Denmark, which the Home Secretary has publicly praised.

Under the new system, refugee protection will no longer typically result in a five-year grant of status. Instead, successful asylum applicants will receive protection for 30 months (two and a half years), after which their case will be reviewed.

If conditions in their home country have improved sufficiently, they may be expected to return.

The government argues that this approach discourages individuals from travelling through multiple safe countries in order to claim asylum in the UK. However, critics argue that the shorter protection period could create uncertainty for refugees attempting to rebuild their lives.

Notably, unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are currently exempt from the new review process.

Financial Incentives for Voluntary Departure

Another controversial element of the reform package is a pilot scheme offering financial incentives for failed asylum seekers to leave the UK voluntarily.

Under the programme, individuals may receive £10,000 per person, with families eligible for payments of up to £40,000.

The government argues that voluntary returns can significantly reduce public expenditure compared with the estimated £158,000 annual cost of supporting a family of failed asylum seekers in the UK.

If voluntary departure is refused, the government has stated that enforced removals may follow, although consultations are ongoing regarding how such removals can be implemented "humanely and effectively," particularly where children are involved.

Political Divisions and Future Uncertainty

The announcement has generated significant debate within Parliament and across the political spectrum.

Reports suggest that around 100 MPs from the governing party have expressed concerns about aspects of the reforms, raising the possibility of internal opposition. Nevertheless, the Home Secretary has remained firm in her position, arguing that restoring control over immigration is essential for maintaining public confidence.

At the same time, the government has emphasised that new "safe and legal routes" will continue to exist. These include proposals for a capped student refugee pathway expected to begin operating in 2027, as well as an expansion of community sponsorship programmes.

What This Means for Businesses and Migrants

For employers, the reforms underscore the importance of careful workforce planning and immigration compliance.

Businesses that rely on international talent should review their recruitment strategies, particularly in light of potential nationality-specific restrictions and longer settlement pathways for employees.

For migrants already in the UK, the proposed retrospective application of the 10-year settlement rule may create significant uncertainty and legal complexity. Many individuals who expected to qualify for settlement in the near future may find their timelines extended considerably.

As immigration solicitors, we anticipate that the coming months will bring detailed policy guidance and, potentially, legal challenges to aspects of the reforms.

Looking Ahead

The government's March 2026 immigration reforms represent a pivotal moment in UK migration policy.

Whether the measures ultimately succeed in restoring public trust while maintaining the UK's reputation as a destination for global talent remains to be seen.

For businesses, migrants, and their advisers, the key message is clear: the UK immigration landscape is entering a new phase—one in which long-term residence is no longer assumed but must be demonstrably earned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.