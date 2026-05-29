Happy Persian New Year (Nowruz)! (Video)

Explore comprehensive guidance on UK immigration pathways, including Italian citizenship through Jure Sanguinis and UK Ancestry Visa applications. These videos provide detailed explanations of eligibility requirements, application processes, and recent legislative changes affecting citizenship and visa seekers in 2025.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Happy Persian New year ! Wishing you a peaceful Nowruz!

In this video, Asal Makouei from Latitude Law reflects on recent events in Iran and offers a message of hope. If you require assistance navigating UK immigration law or securing your future in the UK, our Manchester-based team is here to help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.