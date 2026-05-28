Spain Beckham Law: Who Qualifies & How To Apply (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Latitude Law offers a comprehensive library of over 100 explainer videos covering every aspect of UK immigration law, from sponsor licensing and work visas to settlement and British citizenship. These educational resources are organized into topic-specific playlists and available on YouTube and TikTok, providing accessible guidance for individuals and businesses navigating the UK immigration system.
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Have you heard about the Beckham Law in Spain but aren't sure if it applies to you? In this video, Javier — senior caseworker and Spanish qualified lawyer at Latitude Law — demystifies Spain's special tax regime and explains who can benefit from it.
✅ What the Beckham Law (Régimen Especial de Trabajadores Impatriados) actually is ✅ Who qualifies — employees, remote workers & business owners ✅ The 6-month application deadline you must not miss ✅ Common misconceptions (it's NOT a visa & it does NOT make you tax-free) ✅ The flat tax rate applicable to your Spanish income ✅ How to structure your immigration application alongside your tax application ✅ Why getting early legal advice is critical
Whether you're relocating to Spain for work, moving for a new role, or working remotely, the Beckham Law could offer you significant tax advantages — if applied correctly.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.