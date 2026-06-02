UK ETA Suitability & Criminality Refusals (Video)

Planning to travel to the UK as a non-visa national? Understanding the strict rules surrounding the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and how criminal convictions may impact your application is crucial for a successful journey. An expert immigration solicitor breaks down the key requirements and potential pitfalls you need to know before applying.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Are you planning to travel to the UK as a non-visa national? In this video, Joel, an expert immigration solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the strict rules surrounding the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and criminal convictions. The UK Government fully enforces mandatory ETA rules for visitors from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the EU. However, many travellers do not realise that historic criminal convictions—even those over 20 years old or suspended sentences—can trigger an automatic ETA refusal or getting stopped by Border Force. What you will learn in this video:

What an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is and who needs to apply online.

How historic criminal convictions and suspended sentences affect your application.

Why an approved ETA does NOT guarantee entry past UK Border Force.

What to do if your UK ETA is refused or you are unable to apply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.