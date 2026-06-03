Global Talent And Exceptional Talent Dependant Visa: Partner And Child Requirements

The partners and children of Global Talent Migrants can apply for leave to remain and to settle in the UK. This blog post will explore the requirements that the partners and children of Global Talent Migrants must meet to successfully obtain a Global Talent Dependant visa.

The Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route was replaced by the Global Talent route on 20 February 2020. The dependent partners and children of Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) Migrants may still apply for leave to remain and to settle in the UK under the Global Talent route.

1. How Do I Come to the UK on a Global Talent Dependant Visa?

First, you must make a valid application on the correct Dependant Partner visa or Dependant Child visa form, and your application must be granted before you arrive in the UK.

You must also pay the relevant application fee (£766, at the time of writing) and Immigration Health Charge (£1,035 per year for adults and £766 per year for children under the age of 18), and confirm your identity. You must not fall for refusal under the grounds for refusal in Part Suitability, which relate to a negative personal or immigration history.

If you were present in a country listed in Appendix TB for more than six months immediately prior to your application, you must provide a valid medical certificate confirming that you have undergone screening for active pulmonary tuberculosis and that tuberculosis is not present in you.

There are no criminal record certificate requirements, and there are no financial requirements that you must meet as a dependant in this route. The individual requirements for partners and children are detailed below.

2. Global Talent Dependant Visa Requirements for Partners

You must be aged 18 or over on the date of application;

You must be the partner of a person who already has permission, or who is applying and being granted permission at the same time, on the Global Talent route. You may also be the partner of a person who is settled or has become a British citizen, provided that they had permission in the Global Talent route when they settled, and you held permission as their partner at that time;

If you are married or in a civil partnership, you must evidence this with the relevant certificate, and your marriage or civil partnership must be recognised by law in the country in which it took place;

If you are not married or in a civil partnership, you must have been in a relationship similar to a marriage or civil partnership for at least two years before the date of application;

Your relationship with your partner must be genuine and subsisting, and you must have met your partner in person;

You and your partner must not be so closely related that you would not be allowed to marry or form a civil partnership in the UK;

Any previous marriage, civil partnership or durable relationship that either of you had must have permanently broken down;

If either of you is in a polygamous or polyandrous marriage or civil partnership, you may only rely on your marriage or civil partnership if no other partner to the relationship is seeking, or has been granted, permission to stay in the UK, settlement, or a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode in the UK.

We can advise on the evidence that might be provided to demonstrate your relationship if you are unmarried partners, and to prove in any case that your relationship is genuine and subsisting.

3. Global Talent Dependant Visa Requirements for Children

You must be under the age of 18 on the date of application, unless you were last granted permission as the dependant child of your parents;

You must not be leading an independent life;

You must be the child of a person who already has permission, or who is applying and being granted permission at the same time, on the Global Talent route. You may also be the child of a person who has settled or become a British citizen, provided that your parent previously held permission in the Global Talent route and you had permission at that time, or you were born since your parent’s last grant of permission in that route;

Your other parent must either be applying at the same time as you to come to the UK, or already be in the UK and have permission to be here other than as a visitor. There are only three exceptions to this: If your parent with permission as a Global Talent Migrant is your sole surviving parent; or If your parent with permission as a Global Talent Migrant has sole responsibility for your upbringing, which is a difficult test to meet in law; or If the decision maker is satisfied that there are serious and compelling reasons to grant you permission to come to the UK with your parent who is a Global Talent Migrant; and

If you are under the age of 18, there must be suitable arrangements for your care and accommodation in the UK, which must comply with relevant UK legislation and regulations.

Evidence of the relationship between the child and parents should be provided, such as a full birth certificate, adoption certificate or court order. If you were born in the UK and are the child of a person with permission in the Global Talent route or their partner, you must provide a full UK birth certificate showing the names of your parents.

Please note that if the Global Talent Migrant has already settled or naturalised as a British citizen by the time you wish to move to the UK, and you did not have permission as their dependant at that time, you cannot apply under Appendix Global Talent. You must instead apply under Appendix FM to the Immigration Rules for a Partner or Family Visa.

4. Can I Switch in the UK to Become a Global Talent Dependant?

Yes, and you must meet the same requirements as above, except that you can apply on the same form as your Global Talent Migrant if you are applying at the same time. Otherwise, you can apply on the Dependent Partner or Dependent Child forms.

If you are applying for permission to stay, you must be in the UK on the date of application and must not have, or have last been granted, permission in any of the following categories:

Visitor;

Short-term Student;

Parent of a Child Student;

Seasonal Worker;

Domestic Worker in a private household; or

Outside the Immigration Rules.

This means, for example, that if your partner switches from a Skilled Worker visa to a Global Talent visa, you can switch routes with them and move from being a Skilled Worker Dependant to a Global Talent Dependant.

Additionally, if you are applying from within the UK, you must not be in breach of immigration laws, unless the “Exceptions for overstayers” paragraph of Part Suitability applies, in which case a period of overstaying will be disregarded. For further information on Part Suitability of the Immigration Rules, please see our blog post “Introduction of Part Suitability to the Immigration Rules”.

If you have overstayed your previous visa, particularly by more than 14 days, you should seek legal advice. You also cannot be on immigration bail at the time you apply.

If you are applying from within the UK, there is no TB certificate requirement.

5. How Long Will My Global Talent Dependant Visa Be Granted For?

If your partner still has limited leave to remain as a Global Talent Migrant, you will be granted permission that ends on the same date as their permission on the Global Talent route.

If your partner has already been granted, or is being granted, settlement as a Global Talent Migrant, you will be granted three years’ permission.

A child will be granted permission that ends on the same date as whichever of their parents’ permission ends first, unless both parents have, or are being granted, settlement or British citizenship, in which case the child will be granted three years’ permission.

6. What Are the Conditions of my Global Talent Dependent Visa?

You will not be able to access public funds. However, you can undertake work, including self-employment and voluntary work, except for employment as a professional sportsperson, including as a sports coach. You can also study, but may require an ATAS certificate depending on your course of study.

7. Refusal of a Global Talent Dependant Visa Application

If the application is refused, it is possible to apply for an administrative review to challenge the decision, but there is no right of appeal. If you have been refused, we can review the reasons for refusal and advise you on the merits of an administrative review.

8. Contact our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice regarding the requirements for a Global Talent Dependant visa, contact our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form.

9. Frequently Asked Questions: Global Talent and Exceptional Talent Dependant Visa

Who can apply as a Global Talent dependant?

The partner or child of a person with permission (or who is applying for permission) on the Global Talent route may apply, provided they meet the relevant partner or child requirements. In some circumstances, the partner or child of a person who has settled or become British and who previously held permission in the Global Talent route may also apply, as set out above.

Can dependants of Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) Migrants still apply under the Global Talent route?

Yes. Dependent partners and children of Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) Migrants may still apply for leave to remain and settlement under the Global Talent route.

Is there a financial requirement for Global Talent dependants?

There is no financial requirement that dependants must meet in this route.

What are the relationship requirements for a Global Talent dependent partner?

A partner must meet the relevant age, marriage, civil partnership or durable relationship requirements, and the relationship must be genuine and subsisting. The relationship requirements for a Global Talent dependent partner are set out in full above.

Can a child apply as a Global Talent dependant if only one parent is coming to the UK?

Usually, the other parent must also be applying or already be in the UK with permission. Exceptions may apply where there is a sole surviving parent, sole responsibility, or serious and compelling reasons.

Can I switch to a Global Talent Dependant Visa from inside the UK?

Yes, provided the relevant requirements are met and the applicant is not in an excluded immigration category or otherwise prevented from applying in the UK.

Can Global Talent Dependants work in the UK?

Global Talent Dependants can work, including in self-employment and voluntary work, but cannot work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach.

What can I do if a Global Talent Dependant application is refused?

It may be possible to apply for an administrative review, but there is no right of appeal.