The Big Shift In British Citizenship

The UK Government is planning major reforms to its settlement and British citizenship laws.

With a new earned settlement model expected to be implemented in the UK later this year and an aligned earned citizenship model to be devised after that, many applicants may soon face tougher language requirements, longer qualifying periods, and stricter character criteria.Those who already qualify for citizenship or who expect to do so in the near future may benefit from applying under the current, more accessible rules.

What changes are coming to British citizenship rules

Earned citizenship is a proposed new points-based route to becoming a British citizen, aligning with the Government's forthcoming earned settlement system.

Under the new earned settlement model, several significant reforms are anticipated:

A longer qualifying period will become standard, with potential reductions available for those who meet contribution-based criteria or other conditions, such as being the family member of a British citizen rather than a settled person or other eligible sponsor. Additional time penalties may be introduced in alignment with earned settlement.

The English language requirement is expected to increase from Level B1 to Level B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

The 'Life in the UK Test' will be updated.

Earned citizenship proposals will be put forward in detail after earned settlement is operationalised. The Government has also indicated that it may introduce measures to reduce the cost of citizenship for young adults who have lived in the UK throughout their childhood.

Because the citizenship framework will be aligned with earned settlement, some applicants may need more time to qualify. Others may become ineligible entirely, particularly those with criminal convictions.

It is not yet clear whether earned citizenship will apply only to naturalisation or whether all adult and child citizenship routes will be reviewed. The most cautious assumption is that every pathway could be affected, with potential knock-on impacts for children if their parents' eligibility is delayed.

When will the new earned citizenship framework be introduced?

The consultation on the earned settlement model closed on 12 February 2026 and the Home Office is currently reviewing submissions. Media reports suggest that earned settlement may be implemented from Autumn 2026, although this has not been formally confirmed.

Once the new settlement regime is in place, the Government is expected to begin work on earned citizenship. This will require amendments to the British Nationality Act 1981. Any changes to this legislation must pass through both Houses of Parliament, which may take a considerable amount of time.

There is therefore a current window for applicants who may be disadvantaged in future to prepare and apply for citizenship while the existing provisions remain in force.

Who may be most affected by the new earned citizenship rules?

Because the full details of the new model are not yet available, it is too early to determine the exact impact on individual cases. Based on the direction of proposed reforms, the following groups may face greater difficulty meeting higher language thresholds or points-based criteria.

EU Settlement Scheme participants, because their route does not require English language or economic criteria.

Individuals who secured settlement long ago without taking the Life in the UK Test or meeting language requirements.

Young adults who were not required to meet points-based standards when they obtained settlement.

Individuals who do not satisfy the minimum requirements under the earned settlement model.

Applicants who are unable to meet the conditions required for qualifying period reductions, including those without sufficient taxable income.

Family route applicants may also be affected where their sponsor is not a British citizen. Sponsorship by a British citizen may offer a five-year reduction to the baseline qualifying period, provided that all other conditions, including income thresholds, are fully satisfied.

With major reforms approaching, individuals and employers should act now to avoid disruption. Applying under current provisions may help employees secure citizenship before stricter criteria are introduced.

How to prepare if you plan to apply for British citizenship

We recommend the following steps to prepare for a citizenship application:

Review your eligibility and the eligibility of any children or family members, as child routes may also be affected by future reforms.

Plan for application fees and associated costs.

Seek advice if you have potential character concerns, including criminal convictions.

Consider the implications of acquiring British citizenship for your tax status or your current nationality.

Take proactive steps to meet any outstanding requirements (e.g. improve English language ability, take the Life in the UK Test, and monitor absences to ensure compliance with residence criteria).

Apply under the current arrangements as soon as you are eligible.

What should you do once citizenship has been granted?

The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme has been fully enforced since 25 February 2026. Dual nationals must enter the UK using a British passport or hold a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode. Irish citizens may continue to travel on an Irish passport.Newly naturalised or registered British citizens should apply for a British passport or certificate of entitlement well ahead of any planned travel. Processing times vary throughout the year and may be longer during peak holiday periods. Some applicants may be asked to attend an interview.

Takeaway for employers

With major reforms approaching, individuals and employers should act now to avoid disruption. Applying under current provisions may help employees secure citizenship before stricter criteria are introduced.

Although these reforms primarily affect individuals, employers who support international employees through settlement and citizenship processes should take note of the following:

Employees who qualify under today's rules may face delays or new requirements once earned citizenship is introduced.

Organisations should encourage eligible staff to review their timelines and consider early applications.

Higher language standards and longer qualifying periods may affect long-term workforce planning and retention.

HR teams should monitor developments closely to ensure compliance and to support employees through changing pathways.

Employers may wish to facilitate access to legal advice for staff navigating settlement and citizenship transitions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.