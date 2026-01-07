Increase To Required English Language Level From 08 January 2026

1. Higher English Language Threshold Introduced Under the Immigration Rules

As set out in the Statement of Changes published by the Home Office in October 2025, from 08 January 2026, the minimum English language requirement for new applicants under the Skilled Worker visa (as well as the Scale-up and High Potential Individual routes) will be increased.

Previously, applicants could demonstrate their ability in English at level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), roughly equivalent to intermediate English. Under the new Rules, first-time applicants must now show English at CEFR Level B2 – a higher, upper-intermediate standard covering speaking, listening, reading and writing – before a visa can be granted. The aim, according to government policy, is to ensure that migrant workers have stronger English skills, enabling them to integrate more readily into the workplace and wider UK society.

2. How This Will Affect People Already in the Skilled Worker Route

A key point for those already in the Skilled Worker route is that the heightened English requirement generally does not apply to them if they already met the existing standard at CEFR Level B1. If someone has entered the UK or was granted permission on the basis of the lower B1 requirement, they will remain subject to that original level when they come to extend their permission or apply for ILR as Skilled Worker.

However, applicants who submit their application on or after 08 January 2026, including those switching into the Skilled Worker route from inside the UK, must satisfy the English language requirement to CEFR Level B2.

3. What This Change Means in Practice

4. Conclusion

Anyone wishing to rely on the lower CEFR level B1 for meeting the English language requirement as a Skilled Worker must act quickly to ensure that their application is submitted before 08 January 2026.

