Higher English Language Requirements For UK Work Visas

The UK Government has raised English language requirements for major UK work immigration routes. The required standard as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) is raised for Skilled Worker, Scale-up Worker and High Potential Individual visas.

The English language level is raised from B1 to B2 for new applications made from January 8, 2026 onwards. This includes new applications from those already in the UK and switching into the above work visa routes from other immigration options.

B1 is described as intermediate or GCSE standard, while B2 is upper intermediate or approximately foreign-language A-level standard. According to the CEFR description, someone with B2 proficiency can understand main ideas in complex text, including technical discussions in their field of specialisation. They can interact with a degree of fluency and spontaneity that makes regular interaction with native speakers quite possible without strain. They can produce clear, detailed text on different topics and explain a viewpoint on a topical issue.

The UK Government insists this ensures skilled immigrants have more linguistic expertise which improves integration, but these higher requirements mean extra hurdles for migrants from non-English speaking nationalities.

Existing visa holders on the above routes who have already satisfied the B1 requirement can – at least for now – continue to rely on that previous level of attainment for extensions and settlement applications if they stay on the same immigration route. Family dependents of those on these routes are not affected either for now. However, the UK Government has said that it is reviewing English attainment for settlement requirements and family dependents, so there may be more changes ahead.

Employers are advised to familiarise themselves with what is expected of candidates to meet the new higher level of English language to avoid any delays or loss of immigration and sponsor application fees, as well as understanding the various ways to meet the language requirement.

Applicants can demonstrate English language proficiency through approved qualifications, tests, or nationality-based exemptions. Tests must be taken at a centre approved by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), with results valid for two years from the award date. Applicants would need to pass an approved SELT at the required level in all four skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. The following are exempt from such tests: