Under the new points-based immigration system, the Skilled Worker visa is now the main immigration route for inpiduals of all nationalities...

1.Overview of the Skilled Worker Visa

Under the new points-based immigration system, the Skilled Worker visa is now the main immigration route for inpiduals of all nationalities (except British and Irish) who wish to work in the UK. The Skilled Worker visa was introduced on 1 December 2020, and replaced the Tier 2 (General) visa.

2. Skilled Worker Visa Requirements

As an applicant for the Skilled Worker route, you will need to be able to demonstrate that you have a verified job offer from a Home Office Licensed Sponsor, that the job offer is at the required skill level and that you can prove you meet the required standard of English language.

Your minimum salary must be at least the highest of the minimum salary threshold of £41,700 per year or the 'going rate' for the type of work you'll be doing.

You may be entitled to a reduced salary, with a minimum of £33,400 a year, if any of the following apply:

You're under 26, studying or a recent graduate, or in professional training – you can be paid 70% of the job's standard going rate;

You have a science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM) PhD level qualification that's relevant to your job (if you have a relevant PhD level qualification in any other subject your salary must be at least £37,500) – 80% or 90% of the job's standard going rate, depending on which subject you are qualified in;

You have a postdoctoral position in science or higher education – 70% of your job's standard going rate if you'll be working in a postdoctoral position in certain science or higher education roles;

Your job is on the Immigration Salary List. (Also see our article UK Immigration Salary List 2025).

3.Eligible Occupations and Skill Level Requirements

For your job to be eligible for sponsorship, it must be considered an RQF Level 6 or above, unless it is on the Temporary Shortage List (TSL). Previously, you could also be paid less if your job code was on the shortage occupation list, however this no longer applies if your job role is between RQF Level 3 – 5, you may potentially be eligible for sponsorship, should your job code show up on this list. It should be noted that this is a temporary provision, until the end of 2026, and we still do not know if extension applications will be accepted at that stage.

Also see our article UK Temporary Shortage List Guidance 2025.

4.Applying for a Skilled Worker Visa

You must have a valid Certificate of Sponsorship from an employer holding a valid Sponsor Licence.

An application for a Skilled Worker visa can be submitted up to three months before the work start date listed on your Certificate of Sponsorship. The application process will depend on whether you are applying from overseas, extending your current permission to remain in the UK, from inside the UK, or switching from another route into the Skilled Worker route, from inside the UK.

5.Applying for a Skilled Worker Visa from Outside the UK

If you are applying for a Skilled Worker visa from overseas then you must apply online using an online application form.

6.Extending or Switching to the Skilled Worker Visa in the UK

If you are applying from within the UK for permission to stay in the UK as a Skilled Worker, you can either be making an application to extend, or an application to switch into the Skilled Worker category.

An in-country application for permission to stay on the Skilled Worker route can be made if you are in the UK, with valid leave, and do not fall into any of the below categories:

Visitor;

Short-term student;

Parent of a child student;

Domestic worker in a private household;

Seasonal worker;

On immigration bail; or

Outside the Immigration Rules

If you hold leave in any of the above categories then you will be required to leave the UK and make an application for a Skilled Worker visa from your home country.

7.Skilled Worker Visa Application Process

Once you have completed, submitted, and paid the fees for the Skilled Worker application form, you will be asked to upload your supporting documents.

8.Skilled Worker Visa Fees and Immigration Health Surcharge

The base fee for a Skilled Worker visa application ranges from £769 to £1,751 depending on a variety of factors. It can depend on the length of the Skilled Worker visa you are applying for, the role that you have been offered, and whether you are applying from inside or outside of the UK. The Immigration Health Surcharge will be added at £624 per year, per applicant. This must be paid upfront, in one sum. For example, if you are applying with your dependant, for a 3-year visa, that is £624 per person per year, totalling £3,744.

If you are eligible for a Skilled Worker visa as a health and care worker, you will benefit from a reduced rate on application fees and Immigration Health Surcharge fee.

9.EU Citizens and the Skilled Worker Visa

If you are an EU citizen and arrived in the UK before 31 December 2020, then you may be eligible to make an application for Pre-Settled Status or Settled Status under the EU Settlement Scheme. The deadline for applying to the scheme was 30 June 2021, however you may still be eligible to apply if you have a valid reason for your late application. An application under this scheme is free, and there are no restrictions on employment.

If you are an EU citizen and not eligible for the EU Settlement Scheme, then you are able to submit an application for a Skilled Worker visa.

10.Pathway to Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)

At present, inpiduals on the Skilled Worker route can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after 5 years of continuous residence. You can combine time on this route with the following visas:

Any Tier 1 visa – except Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur)

Skilled Worker, Health and Care Worker or Tier 2 (General)

Scale-up Worker

T2 Minister of Religion or Tier 2 (Minister of Religion)

International Sportsperson, T2 Sportsperson or Tier 2 (Sportsperson)

Innovator Founder

Global Talent

Representative of an Overseas Business

11. Proposed Changes to Settlement Requirements

However, this residence period may increase to 10 years, as proposed in the White Paper, Restoring Control over the Immigration System, published by the UK government in May 2025:

263. These criteria alone do not reflect our strongly held belief that people should contribute to the economy and society before gaining settled status in our country and they fail to promote integration, which limits the wider benefit from long term migration into the UK and increases pressure on public services.We will therefore reform the current rules around settlement through an expansion of the principle behind the Points-Based System, that inpiduals should earn their right to privileged immigration status in the UK through the long-term contribution they bring to our country.

264. This expansion of the Points-Based System will increase the standard qualifying period for settlement toten years.

This means that those who apply for the Skilled Worker route will have to wait 10 years in order to settle in the category. As of yet, it is unclear if this will also be applied to those already on the Skilled Worker route.

13. Frequently Asked Questions

