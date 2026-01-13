Switching From Tier 2 (ICT) To Skilled Worker Route

1. Replacing the Intra-Company Transfer Route with Global Business Mobility (GBM)

The Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) route has been closed to new applicants since 11 April 2022. It was replaced by the Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker route, and the Intra-Company Graduate Trainee visa was similarly replaced by the Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee route.

This means that any new applicants who are hoping to make use of the Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer route should apply for a Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker visa instead. Much like the Intra-Company Transfer visa route, the GBM – Senior or Specialist Worker route is for senior managers or specialist employees who have been asked to undertake a temporary work assignment by their overseas employer, at a UK business which is linked to the overseas company.

If you are already in the UK as a Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer visa-holder, you are able to extend your permission (and apply for any changes of employment) under the Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker rules.

Alternatively, both Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer and GBM – Senior or Specialist Worker visa-holders may also switch into the Skilled Worker route from within the United Kingdom.

2. Restrictions on ICT and GBM Visas and Skilled Worker Advantages

Intra-Company Transfer migrants (and Senior or Specialist Workers) are subject to restrictions on the maximum period of time that they can spend in the United Kingdom.

If you are a "high earner" (paid £73,900 or more per year), you can stay in the UK for a maximum of 9 years in any 10 year period. If you are not a high earner (paid less than £73,900 per year), the maximum time that you can spend in the UK is 5 years in any 6 year period. Therefore, if you wish to remain in the UK for longer than either of these maximum periods, the Skilled Worker route may well be a sensible option for you.

Equally, it is worth noting that you cannot apply for settlement (or "indefinite leave to remain") as a Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer migrant. This is the same for Senior or Specialist Workers. Therefore, if you choose to extend your visa as a Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker, you will not be extending your permission into a route which is eligible for settlement. By contrast, in the Skilled Worker route, you and your dependents are able to settle in the UK (subject to meeting the relevant requirements).

Therefore, aside from the fees associated with the application process, there are very few disadvantages to switching to the Skilled Worker route.

3. Switching from ICT or GBM to the Skilled Worker Route

A Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer and Senior or Specialist Worker migrant can "switch" to the Skilled Worker route from within the UK.

As set out in Appendix Skilled Worker, if applying for permission to stay in the UK as a Skilled Worker, an applicant must not have, or have last been granted, permission as a:

Visitor;

Short-term student;

Parent of a Child Student;

Seasonal Worker;

Domestic Worker in a Private Household; or

Outside the Immigration Rules.

Therefore, if you already have permission to stay in the UK as either a Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer Migrant or a Senior or Specialist Worker, you can apply to switch to a Skilled Worker visa from within the UK.

Historically, Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer migrants were not permitted to move into the Skilled Worker category from inside the UK. However, this is no longer the case and both Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer migrants and Senior or Specialist Workers (Global Business Mobility) are permitted to switch to the Skilled Worker category from within the UK.

4. Requirements for Switching from Tier 2 (ICT) to a Skilled Worker Visa

In order to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa, a migrant will also need to satisfy UK Visas and Immigration that:

You are aged 18 or over;

You have a valid Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) issued by a UK employer licensed to sponsor Skilled Worker migrants;

Your job offer is for a genuine vacancy that meets the criteria for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route;

The role is at the required skill level, typically RQF Level 6 (degree level equivalent) or above;

You will be paid a salary that meets the minimum salary requirements, which includes both a general salary threshold and the 'going rate' for your occupation, according to the SOC 2020 occupation codes;

Your sponsor has paid the Immigration Skills Charge, if this is required for your role;

You meet the English language requirement, usually by demonstrating competence at CEFR Level B1 in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Please note that from 08 January 2026, the English requirement will change for new entrants to the Skilled Worker route. New entrants will have to demonstrate that they can read, write, speak and understand English to at least Level B2 of the CEFR;

You have enough money to support yourself on arrival in the UK, unless your sponsor confirms that they will cover your maintenance, or you have been resident in the UK for the past 12 months;

You have provided a criminal record certificate, if the job you are applying for is in a sector that requires one (such as education, health, or social care);

You have provided a valid tuberculosis (TB) test certificate, if you are applying from a country where TB screening is required. It is not necessary to meet this requirement if you are applying for permission to stay as a Skilled Worker from within the UK.

5. Skilled Worker Sponsorship Requirements for ICT and GBM Migrants

Tier 2 (ICT) migrants seeking to switch into the Skilled Worker route will still need to have a sponsored role that is skilled to the appropriate level and offers the appropriate minimum salary. This can be with their current employer, if their Sponsor has a Skilled Worker licence as well as a Senior or Specialist Worker (Global Business Mobility) licence, or it can be with a new employer if they obtain a new offer of employment from a licensed Skilled Worker Sponsor. They will need to be assigned a new CoS for their role as a Skilled Worker. Therefore, a Tier 2 (ICT) migrant who is hoping to switch into the Skilled Worker category, their employer will need to agree to the switch and have a CoS available to assign.

6. Skilled Worker Sponsorship Criteria for ICT Migrants

In July 2025, the Home Office raised the skills threshold for eligible Skilled Worker roles from RQF Level 3 to RQF Level 6 or above. Given that Intra-Company Transfer migrants are also required to be sponsored in a position that is RQF Level 6 or above, there should be no difficulty meeting the skills requirement in that regard. Migrants switching into the Skilled Worker category should also be aware that sponsorship is possible for a limited number of medium-skilled positions which are set out in the Temporary Shortage List. Intra-Company Transfer migrants should also be advised that the changes to the Skilled Worker route have meant that there has been a reduction in the number of occupation codes available to new entrants to the Skilled Worker route.

The increased skills level has meant that some codes that were previously eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship are no longer available in this route. Given that Intra-Company Transfer migrants will have been sponsored in a position which is RQF Level 6 or above for their visa, if they are going to be sponsored as a Skilled Worker for the same role, it is unlikely that they will be affected by this change. However, if they are to be sponsored in a new or different role, employers should be aware that some lower-skilled positions are no longer eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship.

7. Salary and Skills Thresholds for Skilled Worker Applicants

In terms of the salary requirements for a Skilled Worker visa, those who currently hold an Intra-Company Transfer visa should be aware that the general salary threshold for Skilled Workers was recently raised to £41,700. This is higher than the general salary threshold for Intra-Company Transfer migrants, which is £41,500 a year. Therefore, if you are an Intra-Company Transfer migrant already in the UK and you wish to switch to a Skilled Worker visa, your salary may need to be adjusted upwards in order to meet the Skilled Worker salary requirements. Additionally, the salary thresholds for individual roles may also be higher, and you will need to meet the 'going rate' for the occupation code you are to be sponsored in.

8. Criminal Record, TB, and Maintenance Requirements

In order to switch into the Skilled Worker route, migrants also cannot fall for the grounds for refusal, and must meet the English language (which they will not have previously had to prove) and maintenance requirements. If you are applying for permission to stay and have been in the UK with permission for 12 months or more at the date of application, you will automatically meet the financial requirement.

The English language requirement can be met in a number of ways. If you come from a majority English speaking country, you will meet the requirement by virtue of your citizenship. Other ways of satisfying the English language requirement include taking a Secure English Language Test, and providing evidence that you have a degree taught in English. For further guidance on meeting this requirement, see our previous article A Guide to the UK Visa English Language Requirement.

Finally, if a migrant is switching to the Skilled Worker category from within the UK, they are not required to provide a tuberculosis (TB) certificate, or a Criminal Record Certificate.

9. Settlement Eligibility for Skilled Workers

Once in the Skilled Worker route, Skilled Workers (and their dependents) will be on a route settlement. Once they have switched into the Skilled Worker route you must spend a continuous period of 5 years as a Skilled Worker. It should be noted that the time that you have spent in the UK as an Intra-Company Transfer migrant (or Senior or Specialist Worker) will not count towards the 5-year settlement period. Therefore, you are not eligible to settle any more quickly, having been in the UK as a Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer migrant.

However, it should be noted that if you have spent 10 years of continuous lawful residence in the United Kingdom, you may alternatively become eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain on the basis of long residence, under Appendix Long Residence.

10. Meeting Settlement Requirements and Visa Extensions

For an application for Indefinite Leave to Remain as a Skilled Worker, you will need to meet the other requirements for settlement. This includes passing the Life in the UK test, as well as the sponsorship, salary, validity and suitability requirements.

If you are unable to meet the requirements to settle by the time that your permission as a Skilled Worker is due to expire, you may continue to extend your visa permission in the Skilled Worker category, as there is no maximum total period of stay on this route.

For expert advice and assistance in relation to an application to switch into the Skilled Worker Visa category please contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via the enquiry form below.

12. Frequently Asked Questions

Can new applicants still apply under the Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer route?

No. The Tier 2 Intra-Company Transfer route has been closed to new applicants since 11 April 2022. It has been replaced by the Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker route, and the previous Intra-Company Graduate Trainee route has similarly been replaced by the Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee route.

Can ICT or Global Business Mobility visa-holders switch to the Skilled Worker route?

Yes. Both Tier 2 ICT migrants and Senior or Specialist Workers are able to switch into the Skilled Worker route from within the United Kingdom.

Why might someone choose to switch to the Skilled Worker route?

The ICT and Senior or Specialist Worker routes both have strict maximum stay limits and do not lead to settlement. Switching to the Skilled Worker route enables migrants and their dependants to work towards settlement in the UK, provided they meet the relevant requirements. For many ICT migrants, this makes the Skilled Worker route a more attractive long-term option.

What are the requirements to switch into the Skilled Worker route?

To switch into the Skilled Worker category, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and must have a valid Certificate of Sponsorship issued by a licensed UK employer. The role must be a genuine vacancy at the required skill level, usually RQF Level 6 or above, and the salary must meet the minimum salary requirements. Applicants must also meet the English language requirement (which will increase to CEFR Level B2 for new entrants from 08 January 2026) and must have sufficient funds to support themselves, unless exempt. A criminal record certificate and TB test certificate may be required depending on the role and the applicant's country of residence, although these are not required for in-country applications.

Do ICT migrants need a new Certificate of Sponsorship when switching?

Yes. A new Certificate of Sponsorship is required for the Skilled Worker role. This can be issued by the migrant's current employer if they hold the relevant Skilled Worker sponsor licence, or by a new licensed employer if the migrant is changing roles.

Have there been changes to the eligible skills and occupation codes?

Yes. In July 2025, the Home Office increased the skills threshold for Skilled Worker roles to RQF Level 6 or above, and some occupation codes that were previously eligible can no longer be sponsored under this route. ICT migrants are unlikely to be affected by this change if they are being sponsored in the same role, as ICT positions are already required to be skilled at RQF Level 6 or above.

Do ICT migrants need to provide TB or criminal record certificates when switching in-country?

No. These documents are not required when applying from within the United Kingdom.

How long can a Skilled Worker visa be granted for when switching from ICT?

A skilled worker visa can be granted for up to five years before you need to extend it.

Does time spent in the UK as an ICT or Senior or Specialist Worker count towards Skilled Worker settlement?

No. Only time spent as a Skilled Worker counts towards the five-year continuous residence requirement for settlement. Time spent in the UK as an ICT or Senior or Specialist Worker does not shorten this period.

Is there an alternative route to settlement for long-term residents?

Yes. Migrants who have spent ten years of continuous lawful residence in the UK may be eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain under Appendix Long Residence.

Can Skilled Worker visas be extended if settlement requirements have not been met?

Yes. If an applicant has not yet met the requirements for settlement by the time their permission as a Skilled Worker is due to expire, they may continue to extend their Skilled Worker visa. There is no maximum total period of stay in the Skilled Worker route.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.