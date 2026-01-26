Latest Immigration Rules For Skilled Workers [April Update]

The UK government has announced a series of changes to immigration rules for Skilled Worker visa applicants, which will take effect from 8th April 2025.

These amendments include new conditions for care workers, revised eligibility criteria for those applying to extend their visas under options H, I, J, and K of the Skilled Worker appendix, and an increase in the minimum hourly wage requirement.

Revised Salary Threshold

One of the key updates is the increase in the minimum hourly rate for Skilled Worker visa holders to £12.82 per hour.

This adjustment is aimed at ensuring fair wages for migrant workers and aligning with broader economic trends.

Employers will need to adhere to this new rate when sponsoring workers under the Skilled Worker route.

Increase in 'Going Rates' for Skilled Worker Visa Extensions

For those applying to extend their Skilled Worker visa who held a visa prior to the rule changes on 4th April 2024, the 'going rates' for their occupation will also increase.

This means applicants will need to meet the updated salary thresholds relevant to their job roles, ensuring consistency with the evolving labour market and fair compensation standards.

Changes for Care Workers and Senior Care Workers

Under the updated immigration rules, specific provisions have been introduced for care workers (SOC 6135) and senior care workers (SOC 6136) whose job locations are entirely in England.

These workers will now be subject to additional sponsorship requirements if they are applying for a Skilled Worker visa under the following conditions:

Entry Clearance Applications: New applicants seeking to enter the UK under these occupation codes.

New applicants seeking to enter the UK under these occupation codes. Permission to Stay Applications: Those applying to extend their stay who were not previously granted permission as a Skilled Worker under SOC 6135 or 6136 (or their equivalent SOC 2010 codes) unless they have been legally working for the sponsor in this role for at least three months.

New Sponsorship Requirements

To ensure priority is given to existing skilled workers already in the UK, a new recruitment process has been introduced:

Employers must first attempt to recruit from the existing pool of Skilled Workers in the UK who meet the following criteria: Previously held sponsorship under SOC 6135 or 6136.

Require a new sponsor due to the loss of their previous employer's sponsor licence, insufficient work availability, or identification by a regional or sub-regional partnership as needing sponsorship assistance. Regional or Sub-Regional Partnership Confirmation: Employers must obtain confirmation from the relevant partnership that they have attempted to recruit from this priority pool before seeking to sponsor a new overseas worker. Proof of Unavailability of Suitable Candidates: If no suitable workers are available from this pool, employers may proceed with hiring a new migrant worker.

Implications for Employers and Skilled Workers

These rule changes underscore the government's focus on addressing employment gaps while ensuring fair opportunities for workers already in the UK.

Employers in the health and social care sectors must take additional steps to comply with the new hiring criteria, particularly when sponsoring care workers.

For prospective migrants, these amendments highlight the importance of understanding sponsorship requirements and ensuring compliance with updated wage thresholds and eligibility conditions.

As the implementation date approaches, businesses and applicants should prepare for these changes by reviewing their recruitment strategies and ensuring they meet the new legal requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.