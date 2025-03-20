New Immigration Rules For Skilled Workers: What's Changing In April 2025?

On 12 March 2025, the UK government published the latest Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules (HC 733), introducing significant amendments to the Skilled Worker visa route. These changes primarily affect care workers and senior care workers, alongside broader updates to salary thresholds and compliance requirements. Employers and applicants must take note of these developments to ensure compliance and understand their implications.

1. New Recruitment Rules for Care Workers in England

A major update concerns the recruitment of care workers and senior care workers in England. From 9 April 2025, care providers who want to recruit a new worker from overseas must first prove that they have attempted to recruit a worker from within England who needs new sponsorship. This measure is designed to ensure that those who came to the UK to pursue a career in adult social care can do so while also reducing reliance on overseas recruitment.

Employers must obtain confirmation from the relevant regional or sub-regional partnership that they have made genuine efforts to recruit from this existing pool of workers before sponsoring new applicants from overseas. This requirement aims to prioritise workers already in the UK, ensuring they are given opportunities before new recruits are brought in from abroad.

These new recruitment rules apply only to care jobs based in England. Applications for care work in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland remain unaffected. Additionally, workers in England who were already sponsored in these occupations before the changes take effect will not be subject to this requirement. This includes those switching employers or transitioning from other immigration routes, provided they have been working lawfully for their sponsor for at least three months.

The government has stressed that these changes align with their broader objective of reducing reliance on overseas recruitment in the care sector. By linking immigration and workforce planning, the aim is to encourage domestic workforce development while also ensuring fair treatment for those already in the UK.

2. Government Crackdown on Exploitation and Visa Abuse

The government has reiterated its commitment to tackling exploitation in the care sector and broader immigration system abuses. Since July 2022, over 470 sponsor licences in the care sector have been revoked, affecting more than 39,000 workers. To prevent further exploitation, the government has taken steps to ensure that employers cannot pass sponsorship costs onto workers, which had led to unsustainable debt and unfair treatment in the care sector.

Authorities are also working on strengthening oversight of visa sponsorship within the care sector. This includes ensuring compliance with sponsorship obligations and preventing rogue employers from taking advantage of international workers. These actions form part of a wider Plan for Change, a government strategy aimed at restoring order to the UK's immigration system by linking immigration, skills, and visa policies to boost domestic workforce growth and reduce reliance on international recruitment.

3. Increase in Minimum Salary for Skilled Worker Visa Applicants

Another key change is the increase in the minimum salary floor for Skilled Worker visa applicants. The previous threshold of £23,200 per year (£11.90 per hour) has now been raised to £25,000 per year (£12.82 per hour).

This adjustment follows the government's annual salary review, using the latest Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The increase ensures that salary requirements continue to reflect the pay situation for UK workers and remain significantly above the National Living Wage, which is also set to rise in April 2025.

For healthcare and education occupations that follow national pay scales, salary thresholds have been updated in line with the latest pay agreements. For other Skilled Worker occupations, the going rates have been adjusted solely to reflect the new minimum salary floor of £25,000 per year.

Employers will need to ensure they are offering competitive salaries to attract and retain skilled workers while also complying with the latest regulations. Failure to meet these new salary requirements may result in visa refusals or sponsorship licence penalties.

4. Changes to Salary Deductions and Sponsorship Costs

New rules have been introduced to regulate salary deductions, ensuring fair pay and preventing exploitation of Skilled Worker visa holders. The government aims to ensure greater consistency in how paid allowances are treated, while also preventing sponsorship costs from being passed on to workers.

Additionally, a loophole that previously allowed applicants to contribute towards their own salary by investing in their sponsor's business has now been closed. This is part of a broader push to prevent financial abuse of visa applicants, ensuring that salaries paid to workers are genuine and not artificially inflated through indirect self-financing.

These measures are designed to protect workers and maintain the integrity of the Skilled Worker sponsorship system. Employers who attempt to circumvent these regulations may face severe penalties, including licence revocation and bans on future sponsorship.

5. New Requirements for 'New Entrant' Salary Discounts

A further amendment affects new entrants benefiting from salary reductions. Previously, applicants claiming a reduced salary threshold based on training towards a recognised professional qualification were not restricted in terms of where that qualification could be obtained. The new rule now stipulates that the qualification must be a UK qualification for the applicant to be eligible for the salary reduction.

This change ensures that salary discounts are only available to those actively engaging in UK-based professional development. By tightening these rules, the government aims to ensure that salary reductions are used appropriately and not exploited as a way to lower employment costs for international workers who do not meet the standard salary requirements.

Employers should assess whether their new entrants meet the updated eligibility criteria before offering salary reductions, as incorrect applications could result in visa refusals or compliance breaches.

6. What These Changes Mean for Employers and Applicants

These updates introduce significant challenges and responsibilities for both employers and applicants under the Skilled Worker route. Employers, particularly in the care sector, must carefully review their recruitment processes to ensure compliance with the new hiring obligations. They must also take into account the updated salary thresholds when planning new hires.

For care providers, the requirement to recruit from within England before hiring from overseas represents a fundamental shift in hiring strategy. Employers will need to work closely with regional partnerships to confirm recruitment efforts and ensure their processes align with the new regulations.

Applicants should ensure that their salaries meet the revised minimum threshold and be aware of the new restrictions on deductions and qualification-based salary reductions. Those already in the UK looking for sponsorship should take advantage of the new priority hiring rules, ensuring they are proactive in seeking opportunities with employers who need to comply with the revised requirements.

7. Looking Ahead: Future Immigration Policy Updates

With the government expected to publish an Immigration White Paper in the near future, further policy updates may follow. The White Paper is expected to provide a comprehensive strategy for linking immigration policy with skills development, reducing long-term dependence on overseas labour while supporting workforce growth in critical sectors such as healthcare and social care.

Employers and visa applicants should stay informed and seek expert guidance to navigate the evolving UK immigration landscape. The changes to the Skilled Worker route are part of a wider effort to align the immigration system with domestic workforce planning, ensuring that businesses can access the skills they need while maintaining fair conditions for workers already in the UK.

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new recruitment rules for care workers in England? From 9 April 2025, care providers in England must prove they have attempted to recruit a worker already in England who requires new sponsorship before hiring from overseas. Employers must obtain confirmation from a regional or sub-regional partnership that they have made genuine efforts to recruit locally before sponsoring a new overseas worker. Do these recruitment rules apply across the UK? No, these rules apply only to care worker and senior care worker roles in England. Care work applications in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland remain unaffected. Who is exempt from the new recruitment requirement in England? Workers already sponsored in these roles before 9 April 2025 will not be subject to the requirement. This includes those switching employers or moving from other visa routes, provided they have worked lawfully for their sponsor for at least three months. What steps is the government taking to prevent visa abuse in the care sector? The government has revoked over 470 sponsor licences since July 2022 to tackle exploitation. New measures ensure that sponsorship costs cannot be passed onto workers, preventing unsustainable debt and unfair treatment. What is the new minimum salary threshold for Skilled Worker visa applicants? From April 2025, the minimum salary will increase from £23,200 to £25,000 per year (£12.82 per hour). This ensures salaries remain above the National Living Wage and reflect updated wage data. Are salary thresholds different for healthcare and education roles? Yes, salary thresholds for these sectors follow national pay scales, which have been updated in line with the latest pay agreements. What changes have been made to salary deductions and sponsorship costs? Employers can no longer pass sponsorship costs onto workers. Additionally, a loophole allowing applicants to contribute towards their own salary by investing in their sponsor's business has been closed. What is the change regarding 'new entrant' salary discounts? To qualify for a salary reduction, applicants must now be training towards a UK-recognised professional qualification. Previously, qualifications from any country were accepted. What do employers need to do to comply with these new rules? Employers must review recruitment strategies, ensure salaries meet the new thresholds, and verify compliance with sponsorship obligations to avoid penalties. 10. Glossary Care Provider: An organisation that provides health and social care services, including care homes and home care agencies. Care Worker: A professional providing support and assistance to individuals in need of personal or medical care. Senior Care Worker: An experienced care worker with additional responsibilities, such as supervising other care staff. Sponsor Licence: A licence issued by the Home Office that allows UK employers to hire foreign workers under certain visa routes. Skilled Worker Visa: A work visa allowing foreign nationals to work in eligible skilled occupations in the UK. Sponsorship Costs: Fees and expenses associated with sponsoring a foreign worker, including the Immigration Skills Charge and Certificate of Sponsorship fees. Regional or Sub-Regional Partnership: A local authority or government body overseeing workforce planning in the care sector. National Pay Scale: A government-set salary structure for specific professions such as healthcare and education. New Entrant: A visa applicant eligible for a reduced salary threshold, usually based on age, education, or career progression criteria. Immigration White Paper: A government policy document outlining proposed changes to immigration rules and workforce planning.

