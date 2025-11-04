English Language Requirement For Workers To Be Raised To B2 Level And Other Forthcoming Changes Announced In October 2025

From 8 January 2026, applicants for theSkilled Worker,Scale-UpandHigh Potential Individualvisas will be required to show knowledge of English to B2 standard in all for components (reading, writing, speaking and listening).

This raises the plank from the current B1 to a higher standard.

Graduates from the UK Universities will continue to automatically meet the English language requirement.

There are no changes to the English language requirement for family members of British citizens.

Other changes announced in October include shortening of theGraduate route visato 18 months for applications made after 1 January 2027. The changes will not affect PhD and other Doctoral graduates who will continue to be eligible for 3 years visa under the Graduate route.

Another important change which comes into effect on 11 November 2024 is introduction of Part Suitability which will replace Part 9: General grounds for refusal. The new section will extend to family immigration and will have a significant impact on applications for thePartner visamade after 11 November. The new rules will substitute Suitability section of Appendix FM.

The main change in the Suitability requirements is related to the introduction of temporary exclusion of family members of British citizens who were previously in breach of immigration rules. Same as for other immigration categories, overstayers who left the country voluntarily at their own expense will be required to stay outside the UK for at least 12 months before they can apply for entry clearance, unless they left the UK within 30 days of the expiry of their previous permission. Those who left at public expense will have to stay outside for 2 years if they left within 6 months of expiry of their previous visa or 5 years if the period of overstaying was longer and they left at public expense.

