Beginning February 2026 Electronic Authorization (ETA) For Visitors From 85 Countries Will Be Required

The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office has announced a major step toward a fully digitized immigration system: starting February 25, 2026, visitors from 85 countries—including the United States, Canada, and France—must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before entering the United Kingdom. This policy shift follows several years of phased implementation and signals the UK's intent to modernize border security, streamline processing, and better manage immigration data.

Key Points

Mandatory ETA Requirement for 85 Countries: Beginning February 25, 2026, travelers from designated countries must secure ETA approval or an eVisa before arriving in the UK. Airlines and other carriers will be responsible for confirming that passengers hold valid travel authorization prior to boarding.

Expansion of a System Already in Wide Use: The ETA program, launched in October 2023, has already processed more than 13.3 million successful applications. While early enforcement was intentionally flexible, the new deadline marks the point where compliance becomes compulsory for all eligible visitors.

Government Emphasis on Security and Efficiency: UK officials highlight that the ETA system strengthens border control by identifying high-risk individuals earlier in the travel process. They also point to improved traveler experience, with digitized processing, reducing delays and administrative friction.

Use of the UK ETA App: Applicants can complete the ETA process through the official UK ETA mobile app for a fee of £16. Most receive a decision within minutes, though the government advises allowing up to three working days in case additional security checks are required.

Exemptions for British and Irish Citizens: British and Irish nationals—including dual citizens—are not required to obtain an ETA. The Home Office strongly encourages dual British citizens to hold a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid issues at boarding.

