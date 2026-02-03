UK Immigration Rules: New Part Suitability & Criminal Record Bans (Video)

Are you planning a UK visa application but have a past criminal offence or a period of overstaying? The rules have just become significantly stricter.

In this video, Joel Relis from Latitude Law explains the critical changes to Part Suitability. We break down the new 12-month sentencing threshold that could lead to an indefinite ban, and the major shift in Appendix FM that now imposes a minimum 12-month re-entry ban for overstayers. Before you risk an automatic refusal and lose your application fees, watch this essential briefing.

