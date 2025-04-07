Visiting The UK From Europe? EU, EEA And Swiss Nationals Now Need A UK ETA

As of today, 2 April 2025, nationals of all EU and EEA countries, as well as Switzerland, are now required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before visiting the United Kingdom. This new requirement marks a significant shift in UK immigration policy and border security. Whether travelling for tourism, business, study (up to six months), or other short-term visits, individuals who previously enjoyed visa-free entry must now apply for prior authorisation.

In this article, we look at what the new ETA requirement means for EU, EEA and Swiss nationals planning to visit the UK, and explain how to apply, when to apply, and what to do if your ETA is refused. You can also refer to our previous article on the ETA requirement.

1. What Is the UK ETA and Who Needs One?

The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a digital approval that must be obtained in advance by non-visa nationals intending to visit the UK for up to six months. It applies to individuals who do not currently require a visa to enter the UK and who do not hold another form of UK immigration permission—such as a visa, settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, or British or Irish citizenship.

From today, the ETA requirement extends to nationals of:

All European Union Member States

EEA countries: Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

Switzerland

European microstates: Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City

In practice, this means that if you are a national of any of these countries and do not already hold a UK visa or immigration status, you must apply for and receive an ETA before attempting to travel to the UK by air, sea or rail. Travellers without a valid ETA will be denied boarding at their departure point.

2. The UK's Shift to Pre-Travel Authorisation

The ETA is part of a broader UK government initiative to digitise and modernise border controls, drawing comparisons to systems such as the US ESTA and the forthcoming EU ETIAS. Its introduction enables the UK authorities to conduct pre-arrival security checks on all short-term visitors, enhancing the government's ability to manage immigration risks and detect inadmissible individuals before they reach the UK border.

While the ETA is not a visa, and the application process is generally faster and less onerous than applying for a visitor visa, it is now a compulsory step for most European nationals seeking short-term entry to the UK.

3. When Should You Apply for a UK ETA?

The application process opened on 5 March 2025 for travellers from the EU, EEA and Switzerland who intend to visit the UK on or after 2 April 2025. Applications may be submitted at any time prior to travel, but we strongly recommend applying well in advance—particularly for those with a history of previous visa refusals, criminal convictions, or other factors that may affect suitability.

Delays may occur during peak travel periods or if additional checks are required, so waiting until the last minute could jeopardise your travel plans.

4. How to Apply for an ETA to Visit the UK

The ETA application process is fully digital. You can apply via the UK ETA app or the official UK government website. You must apply using a valid national passport. Other forms of identity documentation (such as ID cards or refugee travel documents) are not accepted and will require a full visa application instead.

Applicants must provide:

Personal and passport details

A recent digital passport-style photo

Answers to a series of suitability and security questions

Payment of the £10 fee (increasing to £16 from 9 April 2025)

In most cases, a decision will be made within three working days, although some applications may take longer depending on the complexity of the case or the need for additional verification.

5. Duration and Validity of the UK ETA

A UK ETA is valid for two years, or until the expiry of the passport used in the application—whichever comes first. During this period, holders may travel to the UK on multiple occasions, provided that each trip complies with the conditions of the UK's visitor immigration rules. The ETA does not confer the right to live, work or settle in the UK.

6. ETA Refusals: What Could Go Wrong?

Although the ETA process is streamlined, it involves automated and discretionary suitability assessments by the Home Office. Applications may be refused if an applicant is found not to meet the UK's expanded suitability criteria.

Common reasons for ETA refusal include:

Past criminal convictions, particularly where a custodial sentence of 12 months or more was imposed

Previous violations of UK immigration law, including overstaying or deception

Submission of false or misleading information on the ETA or other immigration applications

Outstanding NHS debts over £500 or unpaid litigation costs owed to the Home Office

Having a prior ETA cancelled, or a history of UK visa refusals without subsequent approval

These measures reflect the UK's objective of identifying and excluding individuals it deems unsuitable for entry. However, it is also possible for individuals to be wrongly refused due to administrative error, misinterpretation of past immigration history, or incomplete information.

7. If Your ETA Is Refused: What Next?

Refusal of an ETA does not mean you are banned from travelling to the UK. Rather, it means that you must apply for a UK visa instead. Depending on the purpose of your trip, this may be a:

Standard Visitor Visa, for holidays, business meetings, short-term study or family visits

Temporary Work – Creative Worker Visa, if travelling for specific artistic or performance engagements

Visa applications are more detailed and typically require supporting documentation, an in-person biometric appointment, and a longer processing time. If you are considering this route, it is advisable to obtain professional legal advice at the earliest opportunity.

8. Legal Advice for ETA Applications, Refusals and UK Visitor Visas

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK ETA and who needs one?

The UK ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) is a digital travel authorisation required for nationals of the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and certain microstates who are visiting the UK for up to six months. If you do not already have a UK visa or immigration status, you must apply for an ETA before travelling.

When does the UK ETA requirement start?

The requirement for EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals to obtain an ETA starts on 2 April 2025. From this date, nationals of these countries must apply for an ETA before travelling to the UK.

Why has the UK introduced the ETA requirement for EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals?

The UK introduced the ETA as part of a broader initiative to modernise and digitise border controls. This allows the UK to conduct pre-arrival security checks, enhancing border security and managing immigration risks.

When should I apply for the UK ETA?

You can apply for the ETA at any time before your planned travel. However, it is recommended to apply well in advance to avoid potential delays, especially during peak travel times or if you have a complex immigration history.

How do I apply for an ETA to visit the UK?

The application process is entirely digital. You can apply via the UK ETA app or the official government website. You will need a valid passport, a recent passport-style photo, and answers to security questions, along with a £10 fee (rising to £16 after 9 April 2025).

What happens if my UK ETA application is refused?

If your ETA is refused, you will not be able to travel to the UK under the ETA. You can apply for a standard UK visitor visa instead. In such cases, it's advisable to seek professional legal advice.

How long is the UK ETA valid for?

The UK ETA is valid for two years or until the expiration of your passport, whichever comes first. During this period, you can visit the UK multiple times, as long as you meet the visitor visa conditions.

Can I travel to the UK without an ETA?

No. Starting from 2 April 2025, all nationals of the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and certain microstates are required to obtain an ETA before they can travel to the UK by air, sea, or rail.

What should I do if I am refused an ETA?

If your ETA is refused, you will need to apply for a full UK visa instead. This will involve a more detailed application process, including biometric appointments and supporting documents. Seek legal advice to help navigate this process.

Can I apply for an ETA if I have a criminal record or past immigration issues?

It is possible to be refused an ETA if you have a criminal record, particularly for serious convictions, or have a history of UK immigration violations. In such cases, it's important to apply well in advance and seek legal advice.

Is the ETA the same as a UK visitor visa?

No. The ETA is a simpler, faster authorisation for short-term visits, while a UK visitor visa is more detailed, requires additional documents, and takes longer to process.

10. Glossary

UK ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation): A digital travel authorisation that nationals of the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and certain microstates must obtain before visiting the UK for short-term stays (up to six months). It must be obtained prior to travel.

Pre-travel authorisation: A requirement for travellers to obtain authorisation from the UK government before travelling, allowing the authorities to perform security and suitability checks before granting entry.

Suitability Criteria: A set of conditions used by the Home Office to assess whether an applicant is suitable to enter the UK. These include criminal convictions, immigration violations, and other factors that might make an individual inadmissible.

Validity: The period during which the UK ETA remains valid. An ETA is valid for two years or until the expiration of the passport used for the application, whichever comes first.

Visa: A formal permission allowing a non-UK national to enter the country for a specific purpose (e.g., tourism, business, study). A UK visa is different from an ETA and involves a more detailed application process.

Standard Visitor Visa: A type of visa for individuals who need to visit the UK for short-term purposes such as tourism, business, family visits, or short-term study.

Temporary Work – Creative Worker Visa: A type of visa for individuals travelling to the UK for specific creative or performance-based work engagements.

Refusal: The denial of an ETA application. Reasons for refusal can include criminal convictions, previous immigration violations, or providing false information on the application.

Administrative Error: A mistake or misinterpretation made during the processing of an ETA application, which may lead to a refusal, even if the applicant meets the eligibility criteria.

Biometric Appointment: A requirement for certain UK visa applications where applicants must submit biometric data, including fingerprints and photographs, at an official location as part of the visa process.

