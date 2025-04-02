European Nationals Will Need An Electronic Travel Authorisation To Travel To Or Transit Through The UK From 2 April

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme was first announced by the UK Government in the March 2023 Statement of Changes to the immigration rules HC 1160. Since then, the ETA scheme has been implemented gradually in phases. Eventually citizens of all countries entering the UK for a purpose that does not require a visa will need to apply for an ETA to enter the UK. The scheme has already been implemented for most non-European non-visa nationals, see our previous news piece here.

From 2 April 2025, all European nationals will be required to apply for an ETA to travel to the UK. A full list of all nationals required to apply for an ETA before travelling to the UK can be found in Appendix ETA National List to the Immigration Rules.

You will not need an ETA if you are a British citizen, a British Overseas Territory Citizen travelling on a British Overseas Territory Citizen passport, or an Irish citizen (except where permission to come to the UK is required because the person is subject to a deportation order, exclusion order decision, or an international travel ban). You will also not require an Electronic Travel Authorisation if you already have permission to live, work or study in the UK, hold a valid visit visa, or are exempt from immigration control.

The ETA is not a visa. People who require a visa to visit the UK will continue to do so and should not obtain an ETA. You can check whether you need a visa here.

An ETA currently costs £10 (soon to go up to £16) and decisions are usually made within three working days but can sometimes take longer and we recommend that you allow time to apply before you travel.

The ETA should be linked to your passport and is valid for a period of two years or until the expiry of the passport, if sooner. You can use the ETA to re-enter the UK until it expires, you do not need to re-apply for an ETA every time you travel to the UK.

The fastest way to apply for an ETA is using the UK ETA app. Guidance on using the UK ETA app is available online. Alternatively, an online application can also be made here.

