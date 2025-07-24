Immigration Rule Changes For Care Workers Effective 22 July 2025

Effective from 22 July 2025, the UK Home Office has implemented changes to the Skilled Worker visa route that affect care workers and senior care workers classified under Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes 6135 and 6136.

Carer Sponsorship still possible Despite Increase In Skills Threshold

SOC codes 6135 and 6136 are classified at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) Level 2. Although the standard minimum skill level for the Skilled Worker route is increasing to RQF Level 6 from 22/07, SOC codes 6135 and 6136 remain temporarily eligible for sponsorship because of their inclusion on the Immigration Salary List.

It is also important to note that the salary thresholds for SOC 6135 and 6136 remain unchanged after 22/07. Sponsored workers in these codes must be paid at least £25,000 per year or £12.82 per hour, whichever is higher.

No Carer Sponsorship from outside the UK

New Skilled Worker visa applications for entry clearance under SOC 6135 and 6136 are no longer permitted. Individuals outside the UK can therefore no longer apply for a Skilled Worker visa to work as a carer or senior carer..

Individuals already in the UK under SOC code 6135 or 6136 may continue to apply to switch into or extend a Skilled Worker visa if they meet specific conditions.

They either must already have a skilled worker visa and be sponsored in 6135 or 6136 or, if not, must have been employed by the relevant sponsor in a carer/senior carer position for a minimum of three months before the assignment of their Certificate of Sponsorship.

The latter provision will remain in effect until 22 July 2028. After this date, SOC 6135 and 6136 will be removed from the Immigration Salary List (ISL) and the Temporary Shortage Occupation List (TSL).

CQC Requirement and Exemption Remains

Care businesses in England must be regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to be eligible to sponsor visas for carers and senior carers.

However, migrants who were first granted Skilled Worker permission in these roles under the Immigration Rules before 11 March 2024 are exempt from the CQC regulation requirement.

This exemption applies if they have held continuous Skilled Worker permission in the carer or senior carer role and are applying to work with the same sponsor as in their last grant of leave.

