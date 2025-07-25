How To Apply For A UK Visa From The USA: July 2025 Updates

1. How to Apply for a UK Visa from the USA: 2025 Update

To make a UK visa application from the USA, you will need to complete an online application form and pay the relevant visa application fee. The biometrics enrolment process has recently changed for the US. This article will cover the process of applying for a UK visa from the USA, from visa application submission through to the decision on the immigration application.

Once you have submitted the visa application form online, you will then be prompted to book a biometric appointment. At this appointment, you will have your photograph and fingerprints taken. Further information on what happens at a biometrics appointment can be found in our previous article Biometric Appointments: What You Need to Know. Children under the age of five will not be required to provide their fingerprints.

2. New UK Visa Biometric Process for US Applicants From 15 July 2025

From 15 July 2025, several changes to the process of applying for a UK visa from the US have occurred. No new appointments will be made to Application Support Centres, meaning that all appointments will be at Visa Application Centres.

VFS Global, the appointment provider, have also confirmed that they have launched ten free-to-use locations and 28 user pay locations.

This model replaces the use of Application Support Centres throughout the US, which were operated by the Department of Homeland Security.

The VFS Global website also states that this new model requires applicants to book an appointment at their nearest VFS Global application centre, attend the appointment in-person at the scheduled date and time. It also requires applicants to complete biometric enrolment and passport submission during the same visit. Transitional arrangements are in place for those with existing Application Support Centre appointments. The VFS website states:

Customers with confirmed DHS ASC appointments may still attend ASCs for biometric enrolment between 15 July and 1 August.

Customers wishing to reschedule a booked appointment can do so free of charge by logging into their account, prior to their scheduled appointment date. This link can be found on our website and is also provided in your appointment booking emails. On yourDashboard page, select Manage Appointment, open the Appointment Details section and select Reschedule Appointment. You may reschedule within 5 days after a missed appointment by following the instructions above for a fee of £20 (payable in local currency). You may reschedule up to 3 times after the appointment date. Please note you will only be able to rebook at a VFS centre.

These changes are with the aim of making the process overall more efficient and streamlined.

3. VFS Global Visa Application Centre Locations and Services

You can find further information regarding the VFS Global Application Centres on their website. This lists the location of all centres and the services which should be available at each.

4. Processing Times for UK Visa Applications in the United States

Current processing times are published on the Home Office's website. This varies depending on the type of visa application you are making. The processing time will start when you have attended your biometrics appointment. Further information on processing times can be found in our previous article UK Visa Processing & Decision Waiting Times. If you purchase a priority service, this can significantly reduce the processing time. Further information on priority services is set out on the Home Office's website.

Applications which are not straightforward may result in a delay in processing times. An application may be considered not straightforward if for example you have:

been refused a visa for the UK, and/or;

been refused leave to enter the UK, and/or

been deported, removed, or otherwise required to leave the UK, and/or;

overstayed a period of leave in the UK, and/or;

had leave to remain in the UK curtailed by the Home Office, and/or;

been refused leave to remain in the UK by the Home Office, and/or;

been refused a visa for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States of America, or the Schengen countries, and/or;

you have been interviewed, detained, or prosecuted by the police for any offence in the UK or elsewhere, and/or;

you have an unspent criminal conviction in any country, and/or;

you have committed a criminal offence in any country, and/or;

there is a need to check or gather further information in order to complete your visa application.

Therefore, if there is a complicating factor, you may not want to use priority services as it may not reduce the processing time.

5. What Happens When Your UK Visa Application Is Approved?

Following the digitalisation of the immigration system, eVisas are replacing vignettes. The VFS website states the following regarding which applicants will receive eVisas and which will receive vignettes in passports:

eVisa only If you apply as the main applicant for a work or study visa from 15 July, you may not get a vignette (the sticker in your passport that shows permission to enter and stay in the UK). When you attend the Visa Application Centre for your biometric appointment you will be able to collect your passport that same day. You will receive an email when your passport is ready for collection. You will be notified by email from UKVI when a decision has been made. If you receive a successful decision, you will be told you have been issued with an eVisa. You should create a UKVI account, check your details are correct and access your eVisa before you travel to the UK. You will be told what to do when you apply. eVisa and physical vignette If you have not applied as a main applicant for a work or study visa but you are granted a visa with a permission to stay in the UK for over 6 months, you will receive an eVisa and a physical vignette. When you attend the Visa Application Centre for your biometric appointment you will leave your passport at the centre – unless you choose to pay for the Keep My Passport While Applying service. If your decision is successful, you will be told you have been issued with an eVisa and that the Visa Application Centre will contact you when you can collect your passport with your vignette. If UKVI notify you that you have an eVisa as well as a vignette, you will still need to collect your vignette – even if you opted for the Keep My Passport While Applying service. We also recommend that you create a UKVI account and access your eVisa as it provides a safe and secure way to demonstrate your immigration status. Physical vignette If you have been granted a visit visa (or other permission to stay in the UK for less than 6 months) you will receive a physical vignette. When you attend the Visa Application Centre for your biometric appointment you will leave your passport at the centre – unless you choose to pay for the Keep My Passport While Applying service. You will receive an email update from VFS Global when your decision has been returned to the Visa Application Centre.

Further information on eVisas is set out in our blog: eVisa System: Check Your Digital UK Immigration Status Online.

6. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

7. Frequently Asked Questions

How do I apply for a UK visa from the USA?

To apply for a UK visa from the United States, you will need to complete an online application form, pay the relevant fee, and attend a biometric appointment at a VFS Global Visa Application Centre.

Where do I attend my biometric appointment?

From 15 July 2025, biometric appointments for UK visa applications submitted from the US must take place at VFS Global Visa Application Centres. Application Support Centres operated by the Department of Homeland Security are no longer being used for new appointments.

What if I already have an appointment booked at an Application Support Centre?

If your appointment at a DHS Application Support Centre was confirmed before 15 July 2025, you may still attend that appointment up until 1 August 2025 under transitional arrangements.

Where are the VFS Global application centres located?

VFS Global operates ten free-to-use and 28 user-pay Visa Application Centres across the United States. A full list of locations and the services available at each is published on the VFS Global website.

When does visa processing begin?

Visa processing usually begins once you have attended your biometric appointment. Processing times vary depending on the type of visa you are applying for and whether you have opted for a priority service.

What happens when my UK visa is approved?

Once your visa application is approved, you may not receive a vignette in your passport. Instead, you may be issued an eVisa. You will need to create a UKVI account and access your eVisa digitally before travelling to the UK. Some applicants, such as dependants, may still receive a vignette.

8. Glossary

Biometric Appointment: An in-person appointment where your photograph and fingerprints are taken as part of the UK visa application process.

Biometric Enrolment: The process of collecting your biometric information (fingerprints and photograph) required for UK visa applications.

eVisa: An electronic immigration status record. It is accessible online via a UKVI account.

Priority Service: An optional service that offers faster processing of UK visa applications for an additional fee.

Processing Time: The time taken by the Home Office to reach a decision on your visa application.

UKVI Account: An online account with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) that allows applicants to access their eVisa and manage their immigration status digitally.

VFS Global: The official commercial partner of UK Visas and Immigration responsible for managing visa application centres, appointments, and biometric enrolment in the United States.

Vignette: A physical visa sticker placed in a passport, granting permission to enter or remain in the UK.