Certificate Of Sponsorship UK: Planning Hiring With Deadlines

A Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is essential for UK sponsored visa applications.

Two types exist: Defined (outside UK) and Undefined (inside UK).

Licence approval, CoS request, visa application – each has strict timelines.

Missing deadlines can delay hiring and risk your sponsor licence.

Priority services can speed up parts of the process but must be planned.

Why Deadlines Matter in Sponsorship Hiring

When hiring overseas talent in the UK, timing is everything. The Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is at the heart of the process, but obtaining it is not as simple as pressing a button.

There are specific application stages, processing times, and strict submission deadlines that employers must meet. Missing just one can delay recruitment, increase costs, or even put your sponsor licence at risk.

This guide walks you through the hiring process step by step, with deadlines and planning tips at every stage.

What Is a Certificate of Sponsorship? (Quick Overview)

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a digital record in the Home Office system that links a specific job and candidate to a licensed employer.

Without it, a Skilled Worker or other sponsored visa application cannot be submitted.

There are two types of Certificate of Sponsorship:

Defined CoS – for workers applying from outside the UK; approved individually by the Home Office.

– for workers applying from outside the UK; approved individually by the Home Office. Undefined CoS – for workers applying from inside the UK; whether it is switching visa categories, switching licensed employers, or extending their visa.

Official UK guidance on CoS types

Step-by-Step Hiring Timeline

1. Sponsor Licence Application

Before a CoS can be issued, the employer must have a valid sponsor licence. Once your application form has been drafted and ready for submission and payment, you can choose from two types of services:

Standard service: Around 8 weeks to process.

Around 8 weeks to process. Priority service: 10 working days for an additional fee, with limited daily slots. (The Home Office does not guarantee a decision within 10 working days, and will inform in advance if they need more time to consider your application)

10 working days for an additional fee, with limited daily slots. (The Home Office does not guarantee a decision within 10 working days, and will inform in advance if they need more time to consider your application) Document deadline: All required documents must be submitted within 5 working days of the online application form submission/payment.

Pro Tip: Prepare documents in advance to ensure documents can be submitted promptly after application form submission.

2. Post-Approval

Once your sponsor licence is granted, the Home Office will send you your Sponsor Management System (SMS) login details via email. You will then be able to manage your sponsor licence here.

3. Requesting a CoS

Once you have a valid sponsor licence:

Defined CoS (DCoS): Submit a request for each overseas hire; usually processed within 1 working day . There is no separate "priority" service because standard processing is already rapid. Delays can occur if the Home Office needs to run additional checks.

Submit a request for each overseas hire; usually processed within . There is no separate "priority" service because standard processing is already rapid. Delays can occur if the Home Office needs to run additional checks. Undefined CoS (UCoS): Draw from your annual allocation for in-country hires. If you run out, you must request more allocation — this can take several weeks unless you pay for the priority change of circumstances service (£200), which can reduce the wait to around 5 working days.

4. Assigning the CoS to the Worker

When the CoS is assigned, the worker has 3 months to apply for their visa. If they do not apply in time, the CoS expires and a new CoS will be needed.

5. Visa Application and Start Date

Workers must apply for their visa no earlier than 3 months before the job start date listed in the CoS. Overseas Skilled Worker applications typically take around 3 weeks to process, although this can vary by country.

Critical Deadlines for Compliance

Even after a worker starts, sponsors have strict reporting rules and deadlines via the Sponsor Management System (SMS):

To report within 10 working days – If a worker fails to start, is absent without permission for 10+ days, leaves early, or changes job details (role, salary, or location).

– If a worker fails to start, is absent without permission for 10+ days, leaves early, or changes job details (role, salary, or location). To report within 20 working days – Organisational changes such as business name, address, mergers, or acquisitions.

– Organisational changes such as business name, address, mergers, or acquisitions. Record keeping – Retain documentation for at least 1 year after the worker's employment ends.

Scenario: Planning an Overseas Hire

Imagine a UK engineering firm planning to bring in a specialist from abroad. They choose the priority service for their sponsor licence, securing approval in 10 working days.

Immediately, they request a Defined CoS for the role, which is approved the next day. The candidate applies for their Skilled Worker visa within a week, and it is granted three weeks later.

Thanks to forward planning, the new hire is in the UK and ready to start on the exact date in the contract – no delays, no compliance issues.

Avoiding Delays: Planning Tips

Start early – Build a timeline that includes licence application, CoS request, visa application, and start date.

– Build a timeline that includes licence application, CoS request, visa application, and start date. Budget for fees – Include the CoS fee (£525) and Immigration Skills Charge (£364/year for small sponsors, £1,000/year for large sponsors).

– Include the CoS fee (£525) and Immigration Skills Charge (£364/year for small sponsors, £1,000/year for large sponsors). Track allocations – Monitor your Undefined CoS allocations and request more in advance if needed.

– Monitor your Undefined CoS allocations and request more in advance if needed. Train your SMS Key Personnel – Ensure they are confident in using the Sponsor Management System to meet reporting deadlines.

Final Checklist for Employers

Apply for and secure your sponsor licence. Request the correct CoS type in line with the role and applicant location. Assign the CoS and send details to the worker promptly. Ensure the worker's visa application is granted in time for start date on CoS. Maintain compliance by meeting all reporting deadlines.

FAQs on Deadlines For CoS UK

How long is a CoS valid?

Three months from the date it is assigned.

When should I assign the CoS?

Only when the job offer is confirmed and you are within the visa application window.

Can I speed up the process?

Yes, you can use the priority service for the sponsor licence, and for Undefined CoS allocation increase requests. Defined CoS requests are already fast, so there is no separate priority service for them.

Final Thoughts

Successfully hiring with a Certificate of Sponsorship depends on understanding and managing deadlines. With proactive planning, you can streamline recruitment, avoid compliance breaches, and get your new hires into role on schedule.

