Obtaining Italian Citizenship Through Marriage Or Civil Partnership

Gaining Italian citizenship through marriage or civil partnership is one of the most recognised pathways to becoming an Italian national, though it is governed by specific legal conditions and administrative procedures.

The key requirements include presenting the required documentation to demonstrate your marriage or civil partnership. The necessary steps are outlined below and offers a guide to individuals residing abroad—such as in the United Kingdom— that must be initiated with the Italian Consulate by the applicant.

Application

The application must be submitted to the Italian Consulate responsible for the applicant's current place of legal residence. For example, if the applicant resides in London, the application must be presented to the Italian Consulate in London.

Furthermore, the Italian spouse or civil partner must be legally registered with A.I.R.E. (the Register of Italians Residing Abroad), and both partners should reside at the same address. If cohabitation is not possible, supporting documentation explaining the reasons must be provided.

Eligibility and Timing

Applications can be submitted:

After three years from the date of marriage or civil partnership, provided the Italian spouse/partner was an Italian citizen iure sanguinis (by birth) at the time of marriage;

After three years from the date the spouse acquired Italian citizenship, if they became an Italian citizen after the marriage;

The above timeframes are halved to 18 months if the couple have a child together—either biological or adopted.

It is crucial that the marriage or civil partnership has been registered in Italy (at the relevant Comune). If this has not yet occurred, the process may be initiated through the Italian Consulate abroad, provided the Italian national is duly registered with A.I.R.E. Registration requires submitting a formal request along with copies of both passports and the foreign marriage or civil partnership certificate, translated and legalised with an Apostille (if applicable).

Continuity of the Relationship

The marriage or civil partnership must continue to exist throughout the entire duration of the application process. Divorce, annulment, or legal separation will result in the application being refused. However, the death of the Italian spouse after submission of the application does not automatically prevent the granting of citizenship.

Additional Requirements

Applicants must also satisfy the following conditions:

No serious criminal convictions - Certain types of criminal convictions may disqualify an applicant, depending on whether they relate to foreign or Italian convictions.

Italian Language Proficiency - The applicant must pass an Italian language test at B1 level or above, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). Tests must be taken at authorised institutions.

Procedure and Timelines

The application is dealt with as an administrative procedure under Italian law. The process is as follows:

Preliminary Review - The Consulate will carry out initial checks to determine the admissibility of the application. If deemed admissible, the applicant will be invited to attend an appointment to complete the submission in person and present the original documents.

Processing Time - The standard processing time is 24 months from the date of submission, extendable to 36 months in certain cases.

Final Stage - If the application is approved, the Ministry of the Interior will issue a Citizenship Decree, which will be sent to the relevant Consular office for notification to the applicant. At this stage, the applicant must submit updated marriage and criminal record certificates, confirming that all eligibility criteria are still satisfied.

Fees

The fee for submitting the application is €250.00, payable at the time of application.

The obligations required by law

Here are the legal requirements:

The marriage must be valid and recognised under Italian law. If it was performed abroad, it also needs to be recorded in Italy

Minimum length of the marriage before making an application. If living in Italy, you need at least two years of marriage or one year if you have children before applying.

If living abroad three years of marriage is required or 18 months with children

Ability to speak Italian to at least B1 level.

level. All documentation must be valid, complete and correctly translated

The marriage must remain valid until the citizenship oath has been taken. Separation, divorce, or annulment during the process can affect eligibility.

Common issues that can result in the failure of the application

The following are some of the issues that may arise which can delay, complicate, or even prevent an application:

Missing or incorrect documents Certificates need to be legalised and translated if not drafted in Italian. The marriage certificate needs to be recognised in Italy if the marriage was undertaken abroad. Criminal record certificates may have different formats or validity periods. If any required doc is missing or invalid, the application may be rejected. Not meeting the minimum marriage duration Applying before the required number of years marriage leads to automatic rejection. This is stricter when living abroad as opposed to in Italy. I Authorities often require proof of cohabitation, joint finances, shared life, If the marriage appears to be one of convenience, or there is evidence of separation, Language requirement The B1 Italian language level has been a requirement since 2018 and some applicants underestimate it's importance. If the applicant does not have the B1 certificate, that can stall the application. Time scales Even if everything is in order, processing can take a long time (often 24 months, sometimes more) and authorities may ask for additional documentation or clarifications, which adds delays. Effects of separation, divorce and annulment If the marriage ends before the oath of citizenship, or legally is dissolved, this can void the application. Death of the Italian spouse during the process This used to prevent citizenship, but a recent ruling (Constitutional Court Judgment No. 195 of 2022) stated that death of the Italian spouse while the application is pending no longer prevents the application provided the requirements were already met. Changes in the law (or proposed changes) Proposed reforms (the Bill DDL 1450) may impose new requirements (e.g. mandatory residence requirement in Italy) or increase processing times. If changes are enacted after you apply, typically the rules in force at the time of application apply, but keeping track of pending changes is essential.

