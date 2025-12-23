Corporate Set-Up And Business Immigration: A Joined-Up Approach

A Q&A with Rana Chatterjee, Head of Company and Commercial Department & Hans Sok Appadu, Head of Corporate Immigration

As international businesses continue to look to the UK as a base for expansion, the legal considerations involved in setting up operations here have become increasingly interconnected. Corporate structuring, regulatory compliance and business immigration are no longer separate issues but part of a single, joined-up process.

Learn from Rana Chatterjee, Colman Coyle's Head of Company and Commercial Department, and Hans Sok Appadu, who leads Colman Coyle's immigration practice, about where their work overlaps, why collaboration matters, and what businesses should be planning for now:

Why is it important to look at corporate set-up and business immigration together?

Rana: In practice, that's how clients experience expansion into the UK. Businesses don't just want a company incorporated or advice on visas in isolation – they want an operation that actually works. That means having the right entity, the right people in place, and a structure that complies with UK law from day one.

If those elements aren't aligned, it can slow things down or create problems later. Looking at corporate and immigration issues together allows us to plan properly and avoid unnecessary friction.

Hans: Exactly. Many businesses are bringing experienced staff with them to establish and train teams in the UK. If immigration planning isn't integrated into the corporate strategy, the stress level increases very quickly. Our role is to take that pressure away by making sure everything is done correctly and efficiently from the outset.

Where do you see the strongest overlap between your practice areas?

Rana: The most obvious overlap is when overseas companies are setting up a UK presence and employing people here. That involves decisions around entity structure, directors, registrations and compliance under UK company law, all of which sit alongside immigration requirements.

Hans: From the immigration side, that's often where things become complex. If a business is planning to sponsor overseas workers, immigration compliance becomes an ongoing obligation, not a one-off exercise. Having those conversations early, alongside corporate structuring, makes a significant difference.

Has demand for this type of joined-up advice changed in recent years?

Hans: Immigration law has been through significant change, particularly in recent years, with new salary thresholds and discussions around settlement timelines. These changes naturally affect how individuals and businesses view the UK.

That said, demand remains steady. The UK is still seen as a strong global hub, and many businesses continue to see value in establishing operations here, even as the rules evolve.

Rana: We also see demand fluctuating by region and sector. International trade relationships, free trade agreements and broader economic conditions all influence where interest comes from at any given time. The key point is that interest in the UK hasn't disappeared — it's just more nuanced.

What risks do businesses face if corporate and immigration advice is handled separately?

Hans: The biggest risk is delay. Immigration processes are documentation-heavy, and if something isn't right – even a small detail – it can slow everything down. That can have knock-on effects for the wider business plan.

There's also a risk that businesses simply aren't aware of new requirements. For example, upcoming changes to travel rules, such as the need for Electronic Travel Authorisations, can catch people out if no one is looking at the bigger picture.

Rana: From a corporate perspective, company law is famously complex. There are filing obligations, governance requirements and regulatory steps that must be followed precisely. Without coordinated advice, businesses can find themselves unknowingly non-compliant or having to revisit decisions that could have been structured better at the start.

Can advice from one discipline genuinely shape advice in the other?

Hans: Yes, very often. Something that appears straightforward from a corporate perspective — such as how a business structures its finances or evidences activity — can have implications for immigration compliance. We regularly work through those overlaps together to reach the best outcome.

Rana: It's easy to think in silos, but that rarely reflects reality. By sharing insight and sense-checking advice across disciplines, we can ensure that what we recommend works across the board, not just on paper.

How do you ensure clients receive consistent and commercially aligned advice?

Rana: Communication is key. We stay in close contact on shared matters, discuss developments before advice is finalised, and make sure we're aligned on the client's objectives. That way, clients receive a single, coherent strategy rather than fragmented input.

Hans: We also have a strong team culture at Colman Coyle. There's a real emphasis on collaboration and respect across departments. Ultimately, the client should benefit from that — they shouldn't have to reconcile different legal viewpoints themselves.

Are there any regulatory or market developments businesses should be planning for now?

Hans: We're seeing growing interest from technology-driven businesses, particularly in AI-related sectors. Many of these businesses are internationally based and looking at the UK as a launch point.

From an immigration perspective, businesses should also be mindful of ongoing changes around travel, settlement and sponsorship compliance. These aren't issues to deal with at the last minute.

Rana: On the corporate side, Companies House reforms are having a real practical impact. Identity verification requirements, changes to registered office details and increased digitisation mean businesses need to be prepared. If those steps aren't completed correctly, transactions can be delayed or disrupted.

What do businesses tend to leave too late?

Hans: Engaging advisers early. Often, businesses know that expansion is on the horizon but don't seek advice until they're ready to move. By then, time pressures make everything harder.

Rana: Early engagement allows us to identify potential issues before they become obstacles. Visa planning, company registrations, director appointments and compliance checks can all be dealt with more smoothly if they're addressed upfront.

What's the key takeaway for businesses considering the UK?

Hans: The UK remains a strong and attractive hub, but the rules are detailed and constantly evolving. Success comes from planning early and understanding that immigration, corporate structure and compliance are all part of the same journey.

Rana: A joined-up approach saves time, reduces risk and gives businesses confidence as they establish themselves. That's exactly what we aim to provide at Colman Coyle.

Colman Coyle's corporate commercial and immigration teams work closely together to provide a seamless, one-stop service for businesses establishing or expanding their presence in the UK. From company formation and regulatory compliance to business immigration and workforce mobility, we offer clear, practical advice at every stage.

To discuss your plans, contact Rana Chatterjee at rana.chatterjee@colmancoyle.com or Hans Sok Appadu at hans.sok@colmancoyle.com

