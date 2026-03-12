UK Immigration Rule Changes (March 2026): Impact On Business Visas

On 5th March 2026, in what was an extremely busy day(!), the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, laid before Parliament her Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules HC 1691, introducing a series of amendments affecting several immigration routes. These changes, accompanied as usual, by an Explanatory Memorandum, impact a range of immigration routes. This article focuses only on business and economic migration pathways, including the Skilled Worker, Innovator Founder, Global Talent, Scale-up and Global Business Mobility routes.

This article explains the key changes and their implications for businesses and migrants using the UK's work and innovation visa routes.

1. Key Changes Affecting Business Immigration

The Statement of Changes covers many areas of immigration policy, and those with business visas / sponsors of workers need to take note.

The most significant changes include:

Higher English language requirements for settlement;

New salary compliance rules for Skilled Worker sponsors;

Targeted concessions and restrictions within the Skilled Worker route;

Expansion of the Global Talent visa to the design sector;

Changes to Global Business Mobility routes;

Limited nationality restrictions through the introduction of a 'visa brake'.

These changes come into effect on different dates between March 2026 and March 2027.

2. Higher English Language Requirement for Settlement

In line with the 'Earned Settlement' Consultation, and plans to require greater integration, an important reform is the increase in the English language requirement for settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain).

Currently, applicants on many work routes must demonstrate English language ability at B1 level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). The new rules increase this requirement to B2 level.

This change will apply to applications for settlement made on or after 26 March 2027.

This will apply to migrants on business / work routes including:

Skilled Worker

Scale-up Worker

Global Talent

Representative of an Overseas Business

UK Ancestry

International Sportsperson

Innovator Founder applicants have long been required to show level B2 when being granted initial permission so there is no increased burden for them.

For employers and visa holders, this change means that individuals planning to settle in the UK who do not have a UK degree taught in English or the passport of a majority English language country will need to prepare for a more demanding English assessment if their ILR application will be from 26 March 2027.

3. Skilled Worker Route: Key Changes

New Salary Compliance Rules

The Statement of Changes introduces new provisions requiring sponsors to ensure that Skilled Workers receive the required salary in each pay period, rather than relying on annual salary calculations.

Sponsors must ensure that:

salary payments meet the required hourly and annual rates; and

salary paid over specified periods aligns with the required annual salary threshold.

These changes aim to enable UKVI to identify underpayment more quickly and ensure sponsored workers are paid correctly and consistently.

The new Rule, SW 14.3B, sets out:

A worker must be paid the required salary in pay periods of at least monthly frequency, or as otherwise specified in their contract, and:

(a) The salary paid to the worker in each pay period must equal or exceed the going rate for every hour worked in that pay period.

(b) Subject to (c) and (d):

(i) where the worker is paid at a frequency of monthly or less, the salary paid to the worker over any three-month period must be at least equal to a quarter of the required annual salary; or

(ii) where the worker is paid more frequently, the salary paid to the worker over any 12- week period must be at least equal to 12/52 of the required annual salary

(c) If the worker is being sponsored to work a pattern where the regular hours are not the same each week, resulting in uneven pay, the sponsor must confirm the working pattern and the salary over any 17-week period must be at least equal to 17/52 of the required annual salary.

(d) If the pay is below the requirements in (c) in any given period, due to salary subtractions in SW 14.2(a) being subtracted over a shorter period than the length of time the applicant is being sponsored for, the sponsor must confirm this".

For sponsors, this reinforces the importance of ongoing payroll compliance and accurate salary monitoring. This is a very important change and requires careful monitoring by Authorising Officers.

4. Temporary Concession for Prison Officers

The Government has introduced temporary arrangements for prison officers under SOC 2020 occupation code 3314 Prison service officers in the Skilled Worker route to address staffing shortages.

Applicants can submit Skilled Worker applications in reliance on Option F until 31 December 2027, though the previous RQF 3 skills threshold will apply to prison officers switching from other migration routes (e.g. Graduate) in the UK until 31 December 2026. (Those already in the Skilled Worker route can extend their stay under existing transitional arrangements). Sponsorship can be for up to three years.

These measures are designed to alleviate short-term prison capacity pressures and maintain public safety, while remaining time-limited.

5. Nationality Restriction Under the 'Visa Brake'

The changes also introduce a 'visa brake' targeting certain nationalities where visa routes have been associated with higher asylum claim rates.

As part of this policy, nationals of Afghanistan will not be able to apply for entry clearance as Skilled Workers from 26 March 2026. This was announced on 4 March 2026 alongside the emergency 'brake' to student visas from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan.

The policy aims to reduce asylum claims from individuals entering the UK on visa routes.

6. Expansion of the Global Talent Route

Design Industry Endorsement Route

In positive news, the Statement of Changes expands the Global Talent visa to include a new pathway for design professionals.

Applicants seeking endorsement in the design field must demonstrate:

Recognition as exceptional talent or exceptional promise;

Professional engagement producing internationally recognised design work;

A record of professional activity within the previous five years.

Evidence requirements may include:

International awards;

Media recognition;

Exhibitions, publications or professional appearances.

The Home Office states that this change aims to make it easier for leading global designers to relocate to the UK, supporting the country's creative industries and innovation economy. The Memorandum sets out:

"...we are making it easier for top design talent to use the Global Talent visa and come to the UK. To do this, we are expanding the route to include a design pathway, covering additional design roles which are not currently catered for."

Making Peer-Review Easier

The approach to Peer Review applications for those with academic / research appointments is to be simplified:

5.68 As agreed with the British Academy, the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Royal Society, we are simplifying the requirements of the appointments fast track option to clarify which talented individuals in eligible academic or research positions can access the pathway. The appointments pathway acts as a proxy for the full peer review endorsement pathway, allowing applicants to qualify with fewer evidential requirements, as they have already passed a similar peer review to be offered their eligible appointment. The changes will simplify the requirements around eligible positions as these have previously caused some confusion in the sector, leading applicants who would have been eligible for the fast-track route instead applying through the full peer review pathway; a longer, more involved process.

5.69 The simplified criteria cover all PhD-level roles in an approved UK Higher Education Institution or research institute, where the applicant either has responsibility for academic, research or innovation leadership and development, or whose role requires them to perform research or innovation as a primary function.

This is no doubt a good thing for individuals with eligible research positions.

7. Global Business Mobility Route Changes

Service Supplier Route: UK-India Trade Agreement

Changes to the Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier route implement commitments made under the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Under the new provisions, Indian service suppliers providing services covered by the agreement may receive up to 12 months' permission to stay in the UK.

This reform is intended to facilitate temporary movement of professionals under international trade agreements.

8. Secondment Worker Route: Reduced Overseas Employment Requirement

Previously, applicants were required to have worked for their overseas employer for at least 12 months before being seconded to the UK. This requirement is being reduced to six months.

The Government's objective is to provide greater flexibility for businesses with high-value contracts in the UK, helping attract international investment.

9. Innovator Founder and Scale-up Routes

While these routes are not subject to extensive structural changes, the B2 English language requirement will apply. There may be further changes to Innovator Founder in due course – there is currently a 'call for evidence'.

Applicants seeking settlement under these routes will also need to demonstrate B2 English language ability from March 2027, unless exempt.

10. What These Changes Mean for Businesses and Migrants

Overall, the March 2026 Statement of Changes introduces a mixture of measures within the UK's business immigration system.

Positive developments include the expansion of the Global Talent route to the design industry and increased flexibility in Global Business Mobility routes. Also, alleviating pressure on prisons would be a positive outcome if successful.

At the same time, the changes introduce:

Stricter settlement requirements – this was anticipated and hopefully will not prove too difficult for workers and business persons;

More rigid pay requirements / greater sponsor compliance obligations in this regard;

Targeted restrictions on certain visa applicants.

Employers sponsoring overseas workers should review their sponsorship compliance processes and workforce planning to ensure that their practices remain aligned with the updated Immigration Rules.

11. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

At Richmond Chambers, our immigration barristers advise employers, entrepreneurs and skilled professionals on all aspects of UK business immigration law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.