Further Details Released On Earned Settlement Proposal

As part of this year's Labour Party Conference, the UK Home Secretary has outlined some of the potential criteria to be included in a contribution-based 'earned settlement' model. A consultation on the policy will be launched by the end of the year.

A government news story published on 29 September 2025 states that under a new 'earned settlement' model:

The default qualifying period for settlement will be doubled from five years to ten years (although the government's Immigration White Paper contemplates some immigration routes will remain outside the scope of the earned settlement proposals);

The qualifying period may be reduced if certain earnings and integration requirements are met, potentially including factors such as: Being in work; Making National Insurance contributions above a certain level; Not taking any benefits payments; Learning English to a high standard; No criminal record; Providing evidence of 'giving back' to UK society, e.g. through working in the local community;

The qualifying period may be extended if an individual has been 'non-compliant' at any point (a definition of this is not included in the announcement); and

'Non-compliance' could lead to refusal of settlement in some circumstances.

Concerns about the earned settlement model have already been raised by stakeholders, including through two public petitions which were debated by Parliament on 8 September 2025. One petition asked for earned settlement not to be applied to individuals already sponsored under the Skilled Worker route, and a second asked for the model not to be applied to individuals granted immigration permission under the route for British Nationals (Overseas).

The Government has not given any assurances to either group following the debate, committing only to consider stakeholder views as part of the planned public consultation that has been promised ahead of the policy being finalised. The news story confirms the consultation will be launched by the end of 2025.

