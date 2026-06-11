How To Create A UKVI Account

A UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account allows you to manage your immigration status digitally and access your eVisa. This process applies if you already have immigration permission. Here are 3 easy steps to help you quickly create your account.

If your partner and children have joined or are joining you in the UK as dependants on your visa, they'll need their own UKVI accounts to access their eVisas.

There are some other reasons why you might need to create an account, including if you have:

Settlement in the UK (also known as indefinite leave to remain)

A digital record of exemption from immigration control

A digital certificate of entitlement of your right of abode in the UK (e.g. you're a dual British national with a valid foreign passport and no British passport)

3-step process

Step 1: Create UKVI account

Visit https://www.gov.uk/evisa/set-up-ukvi-account

You will need:

Access to a smartphone and a laptop or tablet

A mobile phone number

An email address

Valid passport used to apply for your UK visa

Your BRP card or visa application number (Your visa application number is the global web form (GWF) or unique application number (UAN) from your visa application)

Your email address and phone number will be needed each time you wish to use your eVisa to prove your immigration status online.

Step 2: Confirm your identity

Fill in your personal details and select 'create account'.

Check your email for confirmation of account creation and sign in.

Confirm your identity using the 'UK Immigration ID check app'. See additional guidance on this step below.

The app will ask for a photo of your BRP or passport and selfie. Take care when taking the selfie. Do not smile. Treat it like taking a UK passport photo.

Step 3: Link UKVI account to your eVisa

Follow steps on screen.

It will ask you to check that your personal details and identity information is correct.

It will tell you if it accepts your identity verification.

You will be asked to answer security questions.

Make a declaration and select 'submit'.

You will receive an email when the eVisa is ready to view. This could take a few days.

Keep a printout or electronic copy of your eVisa for your records.

Top tip!

If you experience issues or can't complete the process 'in one go', a link will be sent to your email address so that you can resume or try again later.

Using the 'UK Immigration ID check' app

We suggest using both your mobile device and a laptop or tablet, but it is possible to use just your smartphone.

Search for the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app and download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Select the app with the purple background square (not the app with the blue background). Simultaneously on your computer, select this link and select 'create an account'. Enter your personal details. You will be asked to verify your email address and mobile phone number using an automatically generated 6-digit code. Once done, a QR code will present itself on the computer screen. If it does not appear automatically, ensure you are logged into your UKVI account on your computer. Select 'confirm your identity' in your UKVI account and answer the questions. Your QR code will appear. Using the App on your phone, scan the QR code. If this does not work, you can use the 'connection code' option. The App will direct you to scan the chip in your identity document and scan your face. Your identity document is your passport, but you can also use your BRP if you have one. If you only have a smartphone, you can complete part b) and c) using a browser on your phone. Select to use the connection code, rather than the QR code.

The Home Office has published eVisa support videos, including a video on how to create a UKVI account. More videos are available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/evisa-support-videos.