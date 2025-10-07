UK Refugee Family Reunion Closed: New Visa Options (Video)

self

Join Keelin Claffey from Latitude Law as we break down the 4 September 2025 closure of Appendix Family Reunion for Protection sponsors. Pre-closure applications proceed under standard UKVI timelines. Refugees must now use Appendix FM, with stricter requirements like financial thresholds, English proficiency via approved tests, and accommodation proof for spouses, partners, and children. For overseas dependent children, demonstrate sole responsibility if the co-parent isn't joining. Appendix Adult Dependent Relative offers a complex path with low success rates. Appendix Child Relative stays available for extended family sponsors. Consider leave outside the rules for other relatives, plus fee waivers to ease costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.