CoS Allocation Priority For UK Businesses

Key Points

The Post-Licence Priority Service allows A-rated sponsors to fast-track specific changes to their existing Sponsor Licence.



Eligible requests are typically processed within five working days, compared to the standard 18-week timeline.



The service applies to certain SMS requests, including in-year CoS allocations and changes to key personnel.



The fee for each priority request is £350 and is strictly non-refundable.



Only 100 priority slots are released daily and are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.



What Is the UKVI Post-Licence Priority Service?

The Post-Licence Priority Service is a paid facility provided by UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) to help eligible sponsors accelerate the processing of certain administrative updates to their Sponsor Licence. These updates, when processed through the standard route, can take several weeks or even months. For organisations engaged in active recruitment or undergoing structural changes, waiting such long periods can create operational bottlenecks or compliance risks.

This service differs from the Pre-Licence Priority Service, which applies only when a business is applying for its Sponsor Licence for the first time. The Post-Licence service is exclusively for sponsors who already hold a licence and need to implement a change more quickly than standard processing allows.

Timeline, Fees and Processing Conditions

Under standard SMS processing, the Home Office may take up to 18 weeks to review and decide certain requests. Through the priority route, UKVI aims to provide a decision within approximately five working days from the moment payment is received.

The fee for using the Post-Licence Priority Service is £350 per request. The fee is non-refundable, even if the request is refused, delayed for further checks or found to be incomplete.

Eligible Priority Requests: CoS Allocations and Licence Changes

Only some SMS request types qualify for the priority route, and the underlying request must be submitted through the Sponsor Management System before the priority form is emailed to UKVI.

1. Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) Allocation Requests

These requests are among the most common uses of the priority service.

In-year CoS allocation

Sponsors may require additional undefined CoS during the year if recruitment needs exceed the annual allocation. The priority route allows them to access these allocations more quickly, preventing delays to onboarding.

Follow-on annual CoS allocation

When a sponsor's annual allocation is due for renewal, priority processing may be used to obtain approval sooner than through the standard queue.

Defined CoS requests, used for Skilled Worker applicants applying from outside the UK, cannot be submitted using the Post-Licence Priority Service.

2. Sponsor Licence Changes

Several significant administrative updates may be prioritised, including:

Replacement of the Authorising Officer

Addition or amendment of a Level 1 User

Replacement or update of the Key Contact

Appointment of a legal representative

Updating organisation details following a change of business premises

These changes can be highly time-sensitive, particularly when a business undergoes restructuring or faces an upcoming compliance visit. Having them processed more quickly can prevent disruption to ongoing recruitment or sponsorship activity.

Certain Global Business Mobility routes are excluded. Requests concerning the UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier or Secondment Worker routes cannot be prioritised.

Securing a Priority Slot: Process and Daily Limits

The Home Office releases 100 priority slots per working day, and demand consistently exceeds availability. As a result, organisations must follow the process carefully and act promptly.

The sponsor submits the relevant change or allocation request through the Sponsor Management System. Once submitted, the sponsor emails the Worker and Temporary Worker priority request form to UKVI, attaching any required documentation. Requests can be submitted between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday to Friday. Because the daily allocation is quickly exhausted, many organisations send their emails at or immediately before 7:00 AM. If the request is accepted within the daily cap, the sponsor receives two emails: one confirming acceptance and another containing a Worldpay link for the fee. Payment must be made within 72 hours. Failure to pay on time results in the priority request expiring and the sponsor needing to reapply.

This process often requires internal coordination and preparation, particularly if identity documents or premises evidence must be gathered in advance.

Mandatory Documentation for Priority Requests

UKVI requires certain supporting documents for specific request types. These must be submitted at the time of the priority request, and the inability to provide them will not result in a refund of the priority fee.

1. Submission Sheet

The signed Submission Sheet generated by the SMS must be included when:

Replacing the Authorising Officer

Appointing a representative

Updating organisation address following a move

2. ID Documents for Key Personnel

When replacing the Authorising Officer, sponsors must provide identity and immigration documents.

For EU, EEA or Swiss nationals: a passport biodata page or national identity card.

For non-EEA nationals: both the passport biodata page and evidence of valid immigration permission.

3. Evidence of Business Premises

UKVI will request formal evidence when the organisation has moved to new premises. Acceptable evidence includes:

A lease or rental agreement

An affidavit confirming occupancy

A solicitor or notary letter confirming the terms

Land Registry documentation for owned premises

Documents such as utility bills or bank statements are not accepted for this purpose.

Practical Scenario: How Priority Processing Helps

Consider a company planning to hire three Skilled Workers for a time-critical project. After finalising employment offers, the organisation discovers that its undefined CoS allocation has been exhausted. Waiting up to 18 weeks for a standard SMS decision could jeopardise the project and damage client relationships. By using the Post-Licence Priority Service, the company can secure the additional CoS within days, allowing the hiring process to proceed without disruption.

A similar situation may arise when an Authorising Officer resigns unexpectedly. Since the AO role is central to UKVI compliance, replacing the individual swiftly can help the employer avoid unnecessary scrutiny or delays in ongoing sponsorship processes.

Good Practice Recommendations

Sponsors should maintain up-to-date internal records, including identity documents for key personnel and evidence of business premises. Preparing these materials in advance reduces the risk of delays when using the priority service. It is also advisable to monitor email inboxes regularly and ensure that messages from the Home Office are not filtered into spam folders.

Organisations should review the currency and accuracy of their SMS details on a regular basis. Outdated information, such as expired passports or inactive Level 1 Users, can complicate priority requests or create compliance concerns that require urgent attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a priority slot be guaranteed?

No. Priority slots are limited and are allocated strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Does priority processing always result in a decision within five working days?

While UKVI aims to meet this target, some cases may take longer if additional checks or evidence are required.

Can Defined CoS requests be submitted through the priority route?

No. Defined CoS requests must be processed through the standard system.

Is the £350 fee refundable if the request is unsuccessful?

No. The fee is non-refundable in all circumstances.

Final Thoughts

For many organisations, delays in CoS allocations or administrative changes can create immediate operational challenges. The Post-Licence Priority Service provides a valuable route to accelerate these updates, but it requires careful preparation and timely action to secure a limited daily slot. Ensuring accurate documentation, monitoring SMS access and maintaining up-to-date sponsor records can significantly improve the success rate of priority submissions.