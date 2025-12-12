Case Study: Turning A Sponsor Licence Refusal Into A Successful Reapplication

Toby Way’s articles from WestBridge Business Immigration are most popular:

Case Overview

A reputable care provider approached WestBridge Business Immigration after their sponsor licence application had been refused by the Home Office. The refusal stemmed from a combination of avoidable administrative errors and concerns around the genuine vacancy requirement.

Key issues included:

Incorrect setup of key personnel access

Supporting evidence that was not clearly structured

Insufficient clarity around how the role met the Home Office's genuine vacancy expectations

These points collectively raised doubts during assessment, despite the organisation being eligible and having a legitimate need for the role.

Our Solution

We completed a thorough review of the refused application, analysed the Home Office's concerns, and rebuilt the case from the ground up. This included:

Preparing a clear, evidence-led explanation of the genuine vacancy

Strengthening the job description, organisational structure and supporting rationale

Reorganising the evidence pack to ensure full transparency and compliance

Ensuring key personnel access and documentation were presented correctly

The client's proactive communication and organisation helped us progress quickly and effectively.

The Result

The sponsor licence reapplication was approved without difficulty, enabling the business to continue its international recruitment plans and maintain staffing levels across its care services.

Key Lessons for Employers

Many sponsor licence refusals arise from presentation errors, documentation oversights, or insufficient detail around the genuine vacancy test. These issues are fixable. Working with specialist immigration lawyers helps avoid unnecessary refusals and ensures your application meets the Home Office's detailed requirements.

If your sponsor licence has already been refused, a carefully prepared reapplication can still achieve success. With the right strategy, evidence, and guidance, your business can get back on track.

A committed care provider, a strengthened application, and a successful outcome — exactly what we aim to deliver.

