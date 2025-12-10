Full UK ETA Enforcement Announced For February 2026

1. UK ETA Enforcement – What Travellers Need To Know

On 24 November 2025, the Home Office confirmed that from 25 February 2026 the UK will move to full enforcement of the ETA scheme for non-visa nationals. In practical terms: if you are a visitor who previously could travel to the UK without advance permission, you will need a valid ETA before boarding transport to the UK, unless you fall within an exemption.

The policy is part of the Government's wider shift to a fully digital border, under which all travellers will hold either an ETA or eVisa status linked to their passport. Carriers (airlines, ferry operators and international rail providers) will be required to check this permission pre-departure.

2. Understanding the UK ETA and How It Works

An ETA is a digital travel permission for people who do not need a visa for short visits to the UK. It is not a visa and does not permit entry to the UK, it is simply permission to travel to the UK. The scheme was launched in 2023 and, since then, more than 19.6 million ETAs have been issued.

You should note that an ETA does not replace the Immigration Rules for visitors and does not guarantee entry to the UK; rather, it is a pre-travel screening step enabling the Home Office to carry out important checks on travellers, including any criminality and suitability issues. Essentially, it increases the Home Office's knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK before they travel, which it would not have done prior to ETAs for non-visa nationals.

If a person's ETA is refused, there is no right of appeal, but travellers will be able to make a visa application. This would present the traveller with an opportunity to provide documentation and further information in support of their application.

3. Individuals Required to Hold an ETA from February 2026

From the enforcement date, nationals of around 85 visa-exempt countries (including the US, Canada and EU/EEA states) will need an ETA to travel to the UK as visitors.

An ETA will also be required for those transiting through the UK, if you pass through immigration control. Those remaining airside at certain airports may not need one, but travellers should check carefully against the latest carrier/airport rules.

4. UK ETA Exemptions and Categories Not Requiring an ETA

The Home Office reiterates that the following groups are not required to hold an ETA:

British and Irish citizens;

Individuals who already hold a UK visa or eVisa status (for example, settled/pre-settled status or a work/study visa); and

Other categories exempt from immigration control.

5. Guidance for Dual British Nationals

A specific warning is directed at dual British citizens. From 25 February 2026, carriers will refuse boarding if ETA/eVisa permission is not shown. Dual nationals are therefore strongly advised to travel on a valid British passport (or carry a certificate of entitlement) to avoid being treated as ETA-required at check-in.

6. How to Apply for a UK ETA

Applications are made through the UK ETA app and cost £16 per applicant. Most decisions are automated and made within minutes, but travellers should allow up to three working days for processing, in case additional checks are needed. Children will also need to apply as each traveller requires their own ETA. Read our previous article UK ETA Scams: How to Avoid Fake UK ETA Application Websites.

7. Why the UK ETA Matters: Travel Risks and Compliance Issues

1. Boarding will be refused

The most immediate change is operational: no ETA or eVisa = no boarding. The enforcement date removes any remaining "grace period". If permission to travel (an ETA) is not in place, carriers must deny travel.

2. Increased scrutiny before travel

ETAs enable pre-arrival decision-making. Individuals with prior immigration breaches or criminal histories may receive refusals before they travel, rather than at the border. As above, travellers in this situation can make a visa application instead.

3. Practical risk for frequent travellers and employers

Businesses relying on short-notice UK travel for staff, contractors or clients from visa-free countries will need to build ETA checks into standard travel workflows.

8. Preparing for Full ETA Enforcement

Travellers should check whether their nationality requires an ETA well ahead of a planned trip, and apply in plenty of time to ensure the application is processed and decided ahead of travel.

Full ETA enforcement is a significant milestone in the UK's move to a digitised border. While the application is designed to be quick, the consequences of missing permission are immediate and disruptive, particularly for last-minute travel.

10. Frequently Asked Questions

Do non-visa nationals need an ETA from 25 February 2026?

Yes. From 25 February 2026, visitors who previously could travel to the UK without advance permission to travel will be required to hold a valid ETA before boarding transport to the UK, unless they fall within an exemption.

Does an ETA guarantee entry to the UK?

No. An ETA is permission to travel to the UK, not permission to enter. Travellers must still meet the visitor requirements on arrival.

Who is exempt from needing an ETA?

British and Irish citizens, individuals who already hold a UK visa or eVisa status, and other categories exempt from immigration control are not required to obtain an ETA.

Do dual British nationals need an ETA?

No, but dual British nationals must be able to demonstrate their British status. From 25 February 2026, carriers will refuse boarding if ETA or eVisa permission is not shown. Dual nationals are strongly advised to travel on a valid British passport, or carry a certificate of entitlement.

Will I need an ETA if I am transiting through the UK?

Travellers transiting through the UK who pass through immigration control will require an ETA. Those remaining airside at certain airports may not need one and should check the latest carrier or airport rules.

What happens if an ETA application is refused?

There is no right of appeal against an ETA refusal. However, travellers may make a visa application, which allows them to provide documentation and further information.

How do travellers apply for an ETA?

Applications must be submitted through the UK ETA app. The fee is £16 per applicant.

How long does an ETA application take to process?

Most decisions are automated and issued within minutes, but applicants should allow up to three working days in case additional checks are required.

Do children need their own ETA?

Yes. Each traveller, including children, must hold their own ETA.

