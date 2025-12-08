ARTICLE
8 December 2025

Expanded Illegal Working Regime Now On The Statute Book

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
New legislation was passed on 2 December 2025 that brings the UK government's planned expansion of the existing illegal working regime one step closer to implementation.
United Kingdom Immigration
Naomi Hanrahan-Soar,Despina Stoimenidi,Tom McEvoy
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Naomi Hanrahan-Soar’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

New legislation was passed on 2 December 2025 that brings the UK government's planned expansion of the existing illegal working regime one step closer to implementation. In this article we outline what's changed, what the next steps are, and remind businesses about the Home Office's open consultation on right to work checks.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 has now received Royal Assent. Section 48 of the Act considerably extends the relationships within scope of the illegal working regime and expands liability for an illegal working civil penalty. Non-employee workers, self-employed contractors and service providers matched through online job matching platforms will be caught under the new regime. To read more about the scope of the expansion, see our previous article here.

What are the next steps for the expanded illegal working regime?

Now that the Act has been passed, section 48 will come into effect on a date set out in future commencement regulations.

Although the exact date is not yet known, the Government has already shown an intention to move swiftly, with a public consultation on right to work checks already underway and due to close on 10 December 2025.

All businesses are likely to be affected by the planned changes to a greater or lesser extent. If you haven't already expressed your views, there is still time to do this.

Once the consultation responses have been analysed by the Home Office and the relevant section is commenced, we can expect the launch of revised right to work guidance and a public awareness campaign for businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Naomi Hanrahan-Soar
Naomi Hanrahan-Soar
Photo of Despina Stoimenidi
Despina Stoimenidi
Photo of Stephen O'Flaherty
Stephen O'Flaherty
Photo of Tom McEvoy
Tom McEvoy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More