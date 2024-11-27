How To Apply For A UK Visa From The USA

1. Making A UK Visa Application From The USA

To make a UK visa application from the USA, you will need to complete an online application form and pay the relevant visa application fee. However, the biometrics enrolment process in the US differs from many other countries. This article will cover the process of applying for a UK visa from the USA, from visa application submission through to the decision on the immigration application.

Once you have submitted the visa application form online, you will then be prompted to book a biometrics appointment. At this appointment, you will have your photograph and fingerprints taken. Further information on what happens at a biometrics appointment can be found in our previous article Biometric Appointments: What You Need to Know. Children under the age of five will not be required to provide their fingerprints.

2. Application Support Centres (ASCs) vs. VFS Premium Application Centres

In the United States, there are two different types of centres you can choose to attend: VFS Premium Application Centres and Application Support Centres.

3. Application Support Centres (ASCs)

It is free to use Application Support Centres (ASCs) but if you do not wish to upload your supporting documents online you will have to purchase document scanning assistance. You can find the full map list of Application Support Centres.

For the biometrics appointment, you should arrive at your allotted date and time. You should bring with you your current valid passport and a copy of your appointment confirmation letter.

Following attending a biometrics appointment, once your appointment confirmation letter is stamped at the Application Support Centre, you will have 5 days to post this, alongside your application form, current passport, UPS return shipping label and supporting documents (if not uploaded online) to:

VFS Services USA Inc.

UKVI Scanning Hub

128 East 32nd St

Floor 4

New York NY

10016

Your current passport should have at least one blank visa page on both sides.

Importantly, to have your documents including your passport returned to you, you should include an addressed pre-paid UPS electronic shipping label inside the package. As above, you may be able to purchase a courier service for your UK visa from the USA.

4. Additional Services for Application Support Centres

If you choose to use an Application Support Centre (ASC), you can still purchase the majority of the additional services from VFS Global. These include priority services and courier services.

Subject to availability, you may be able to obtain the Temporary Passport Retrieval service to have access to your passport whilst your visa is being considered. You are still required to initially post the passport to New York and if your visa is approved, you will be asked to return the passport so the vignette can be issued.

5. VFS Global Centres in the US

You can find all information regarding the VFS Global application centres. Some are Premium Application Centres and some are Temporary Enrolment Locations. The current Premium Application Centres are located in:

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington DC

The current Temporary Enrolment Locations are located in:

Brooklyn

Dallas

Elizabeth

Philadelphia

San Jose

When you attend a VFS Premium Application Centres for your UK visa from the USA, you have to purchase a Premium service which involves additional fees.

6. Additional Services for VFS Global Centres

The packages each vary in the services they offer and how quickly they aim to process the application. Some offer a super priority service which typically produces a result by the next business day. The availability of the packages also depends on whether the application is for settlement in the UK or not.

The cost of additional services is in addition to the visa application fee. If the visa application is refused or in exceptional cases if it takes longer to process, the service costs are non-refundable.

7. How to Select the Best UK Visa Application Centre in the USA

This is entirely a matter for you. As above, the ASC service is free but you may wish to see if there are any of the features of the Premium Packages which appeal to you. Either way, the application will be decided by the same organisation.

You may also want to consider whether the ASC or VFS Global centre locations are more convenient for you to attend your appointment.

There are also Keep My Passport services available at VFS centres if you need it for travel or identification purposes.

8. Processing Times for UK Visa Applications in the United States

Current processing times are published on the Home Office's website. This varies depending on the type of visa application you are making. The processing time will start when you have attended your biometrics appointment or when your supporting documents have been received in New York. Further information on processing times can be found in our previous article UK Visa Processing & Decision Waiting Times. If you purchase a priority service as set out above, this can significantly reduce the processing time.

Applications which are not straightforward may result in a delay in processing times. An application may be considered not straightforward if for example you have:

been refused a visa for the UK, and/or;

been refused leave to enter the UK, and/or

been deported, removed, or otherwise required to leave the UK, and/or;

overstayed a period of leave in the UK, and/or;

had leave to remain in the UK curtailed by the Home Office, and/or;

been refused leave to remain in the UK by the Home Office, and/or;

been refused a visa for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States of America, or the Schengen countries, and/or;

you have been interviewed, detained, or prosecuted by the police for any offence in the UK or elsewhere, and/or;

you have an unspent criminal conviction in any country, and/or;

you have committed a criminal offence in any country, and/or;

there is a need to check or gather further information in order to complete your visa application.

Therefore, if there is a complicating factor, you may not want to use priority services as it may not reduce the processing time.

9. What Happens When Your UK Visa Application Is Approved?

Once your UK visa application has been approved, you will normally receive a vignette in your passport which will permit you to enter the UK. Your vignette will be typically valid for 90 days but if you are not able to travel to the UK in this time, you can apply for a replacement vignette for £154.

Your vignette allows you to enter the UK you will then either be able to collect a BRP from within the UK or more likely, access to your eVisa online. You can gain further information on eVisas from our article eVisa System: Check Your Digital UK Immigration Status Online.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the process for applying for a UK visa from the USA?

To apply for a UK visa from the USA, you must complete an online application form, pay the visa fee, and then attend a biometrics appointment where your photograph and fingerprints are taken. Before this appointment you should submit your documents for further processing.

What are the different types of visa application centres in the USA?

In the USA, you can choose between two types of centres: Application Support Centres (ASCs) and VFS Premium Application Centres. ASCs are free to use, while VFS Premium Centres offer additional services for a fee, such as faster processing and priority services.

How do I book a biometrics appointment for my UK visa?

After submitting your visa application, you will be prompted to schedule a biometrics appointment. You must bring your passport and appointment confirmation to the appointment, where your photograph and fingerprints will be taken.

What additional services are available at VFS Global Centres?

VFS Global Centres offer additional services like priority processing, courier services, and Temporary Passport Retrieval. These services come with additional fees and can help speed up the processing of your application.

How long does it take to process a UK visa from the USA?

Processing times for UK visa applications from the USA vary depending on the type of visa and whether you have selected priority services. You can check the current processing times on the Home Office's website. Typically, priority services can reduce processing time significantly.

12. Glossary

Application Support Centre (ASC): A facility where applicants can provide biometrics (fingerprints and photograph) as part of their visa application. ASCs are free to use, but you can opt to pay for additional services, such as document scanning.

Biometrics Appointment: A required appointment during the visa application process where applicants provide their fingerprints and photograph for identity verification. This is part of the UK's security measures for processing visa applications.

Courier Service: An optional service that ensures the secure and timely return of documents (such as your passport) after a visa decision has been made.

Electronic Visa (eVisa): An electronic visa that can be accessed online, rather than being stamped in a passport. Applicants may be granted an eVisa instead of a physical visa depending on their circumstances.

UPS Shipping Label: A pre-paid shipping label provided by the applicant for the return of their passport and documents after a visa decision has been made. This service is often used to securely return documents to the applicant.

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): The UK government department responsible for handling visa and immigration applications. UKVI manages the application process and ensures compliance with immigration laws.

UPS Return Shipping: A service where applicants can purchase shipping labels from UPS to have their passport and documents returned once the visa decision has been made.

Biometric Data: Personal information collected during the biometric appointment, including fingerprints and photographs, used for identity verification and security purposes.

